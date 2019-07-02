Trending

Roth wins Canadian criterium title

Plamondon second and Cote third

Image 1 of 15

L to r: Robin Plamondon, Ryan Roth, Pierre Andre Cote

L to r: Robin Plamondon, Ryan Roth, Pierre Andre Cote
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 15

The start

The start
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 15

Ryan Roth

Ryan Roth
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 15

Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 2nd place

Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 2nd place
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 15

Ryan Roth (X Speed United Continental) wins

Ryan Roth (X Speed United Continental) wins
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 15

Pierre Andre Cote (Rally UHC) leading Derek Gee (Toronto Velodrome Club), Charles Etienne Chretien (Equipe du Quebec) and Alex Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)

Pierre Andre Cote (Rally UHC) leading Derek Gee (Toronto Velodrome Club), Charles Etienne Chretien (Equipe du Quebec) and Alex Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 15

Constant attacks in the opening laps of the men's race quickly whittled the field down

Constant attacks in the opening laps of the men's race quickly whittled the field down
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 15

Derek Gee (Toronto Velodrome Club)

Derek Gee (Toronto Velodrome Club)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 15

Floyd's Pro Cycling team was very agressive

Floyd's Pro Cycling team was very agressive
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 15

Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)

Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 15

Ryan Roth (X Speed United Continental)

Ryan Roth (X Speed United Continental)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 15

Nickolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) with Adam Jamieson (Toronto Velodrome Club) and Ryan Roth (X Speed United Continental)

Nickolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) with Adam Jamieson (Toronto Velodrome Club) and Ryan Roth (X Speed United Continental)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 15

Adam de Vos (Rally UHC) leading the chase

Adam de Vos (Rally UHC) leading the chase
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 15

Evan Burtnik (X-Speed United) and Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling) attack and go clear

Evan Burtnik (X-Speed United) and Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling) attack and go clear
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 15

Adam de Vos (Rally UHC) takes the lead

Adam de Vos (Rally UHC) takes the lead
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

The Canadian Road Nationals concluded, appropriately, on July 1st Canada Day, with the criterium. Ryan Roth (X-Speed United) took the elite men's title for the new Continental squad, X-Speed United.

The 1.3-kilometre circuit was a four left turn rectangle, with the most prominent feature the final 200-metre climb to the finish line.

Constant attacks in the opening laps of the men's race quickly whittled the field down, with only 25 of 119 starters finishing after 60 minutes (plus three laps) of racing.

Evan Burtnik (X-Speed United) and Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling) were the first to make a break stick at the halfway point in the race, and they were joined by Charles Etienne Chretien (Equipe du Quebec) and Derek Gee (Toronto Velodrome Club). Finally, Roth, Pierre Andre Cote (Rally UHC) and Alex Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) jumped across to make up the rest of the group.

With the major teams represented, there was little incentive for the small remaining peloton to chase, and these seven riders became the race for the medals. Roth bided his time in the last ten laps as others made break attempts, launching a powerful move with a lap to go, and hanging on to win the title. Plamondon got a slight gap on the others to win silver, with Cote taking the final podium spot.

"It's a really hard course," said Roth. "About halfway in the front group started to get a bigger gap and become more dangerous. So Alex Cowan, Pier Andre Cote and myself bridged and that became the breakaway. We worked pretty well as a group to get a solid gap, but then we all started to play our cards for the win. Pierre Andre is a really fast sprinter, so my whole idea was to put pressure on him. After [Cote] put in a big dig, Derek [Gee] countered it and then everyone just sat up a tiny bit and I went from there."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Roth (Can) X Speed United Continental1:06:16
2Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:07
3Pierre Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:11
4Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
5Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Equipe du Quebec
6Derek Gee (Can) Toronto Velodrome Club
7Evan Burtnik (Can) X Speed United Continental0:00:18
8Alexis Cartier (Can) Velo0:00:55
9Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:59
10Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
11Edward Walsh (Can) X Speed United Continental
12Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling
13Lukas Conly (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
14Adam Jamieson (Can) Toronto Velodrome Club
15Michael Foley (Can) Toronto Velodrome Club
16Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
17Antoine Ippersiel (Can) Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell
18Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
19Arvin Moazami Godarzi (Can) NCCH Elite p/b MGCC
20Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
21Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
22Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac-Devinci0:01:06
23Bruno Langlois (Can) Velo Cartel X Bello0:01:31
24Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:41
25Noah Simms (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:21

