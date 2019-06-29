Trending

Rob Britton wins Canadian time trial title

Rally UHC rider beats 11-time champion Tuft

Rob Britton pulls on the jersey

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Derek Gee on his way to fourth place

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The elite men's podium: Svein Tuft, Rob Britton, Adam Roberge (L-R)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The U23 podium: Derek Gee, Adam Roberge, Nickolas Zukowsky (L-R)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Svein Tuft had to settle for second place

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Rob Britton on his way to victory

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jordan Cheyne (Elevate)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jack Burke (Leopard Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Travis Samuel (Dcbank)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Riders catching each other on the rolling course

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
James Piccoli (Elevate)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Adam Roberge claimed third place at the U23 title

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Nickolas Zukowsky (Floyd's)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Ben Katerberg (Sunweb Development team)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Svein Tuft and Rob Britton after the podium ceremony

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

The 2019 Canadian Road Championships opened on Friday in St-Georges, Quebec, with the individual time trials. Rob Britton (Rally UHC) won the first title of his career, defeating teammate and 11-time champion Svein Tuft.

Held on the same roads as the Tour de Beauce time trial a week prior, riders faced a rolling 34-kilometre course and rough pavement.

The men's race pitted 11-time champion Svein Tuft against his teammate, with Britton starting one minute in front of Tuft, the final rider. Britton was coming off a very strong finish to the Tour de Suisse.

The two were within seconds of each other in the final six kilometres, and it wasn't until the last couple of climbs that Britton was able to open a gap, finishing with a time of 42:54, 14 seconds ahead of Tuft.

Adam Roberge (Elevate KHS) was third fastest, taking the bronze medal in the Elite category and the Under-23 national title.

"I almost didn't bring my time trial bike," admitted Britton. "Suisse was really hard on me, so to come here and have this ride, and to beat Svein, who is a legend; I couldn't have asked for a better outcome.

"The initial eight kilometres out and back was a mirror of the time trial course used in Beauce, so I knew it. But the middle section is just brutal; traditional Beauce roads with cracks, patches and frost heaves in the road everywhere. You spend half your time jumping your bike over them. So my plan was just to go all out in the first and last eight K. In the last five kilometres I just emptied the tank. It's a huge honour, and I'm pretty over the moon right now."

Tuft was happy to hand over the title, saying: "It couldn't have gone to a better guy. Rob's been on the mark and so close the last few years, and also how he's been riding and what he showed at Tour de Suisse last week. It shows how strong he is and where he's at in his career. The best thing is that someone will wear the jersey in races next year. It's important to have one of our best time trialists in Canada representing that jersey in Europe. Hat's off to Rob."

Results

#Rider Name (Team)Result
1Rob Britton (Rally UHC Cycling)42:54:00
2Svein Tuft (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:14
3Adam Roberge (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:06
4Derek Gee (Toronto Velodrome Club)0:01:31
5Jack Burke (Leopard Pro Cycling)
6Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:35
7Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:01:43
8James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:46
9Samuel Travis (DCBank Pro Cycling Team)0:01:54
10Ben Katerberg (Development Team Sunweb)0:02:19

