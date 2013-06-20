Image 1 of 10 Podium: Anika Todd, Joelle Numainville, Jasmin Glaesser (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 10 Anika Todd, wearing a borrowed skin suit, placed 2nd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 10 Alizee Brien (GSD Gestion Kallisto-Specialized) 8th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 10 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 10 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 3rd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 10 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 10 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 7th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 10 Laura Brown (Colavita/Fine Cooking Team) 9th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 10 Veronique Labonte (CSM Epinay sur Seine) 6th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 10 Winner Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Joëlle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) won the women's elite time trial today at the Canadian Road Championships in St-Georges, Quebec.

Numainville stopped the clock in 39:54 for the hilly, 27km course, followed by runner-up Anika Todd (Tripleshot Cycling Club) at 20 seconds while Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) earned bronze at 39 seconds.

"I'm really happy with the championship title," said Numainville, a 2012 Olympian and the 2010 Canadian road race champion. "It's certain that road races are very important to me. It was very difficult today in the time trial, with a strong wind. Yesterday, I told myself that it was a very good course, without too many flats. We can therefore think that there would be selections. So I arrived at the start line this morning confident to perform.

"I raced well in the United States this year with my team," continued Numainville. "As the season progressed, my time trials improved quite a bit. Even with tired legs, I was able to make it on the podium. I was confident, but to win, you still need to be ready on race day."

Anika Todd (Tripleshot Cycling Club) came in second place at her first ever Canadian Championship race and the 23-year-old rider was pleased with her results. "It's a huge honour to race among Canada's best. I am very surprised of my results and very happy to be here. I've been really lucky with Tripleshot cycling sending me here. Without them, I wouldn't be here. ProCity cycling set me up with some sweet bikes. They sent me here, and other than that I just ride my bike hard.

"I am taking my progression one step at a time. Next week will be the BC SuperWeek, then I will hit up the velodrome. I haven't done track yet, but I think it will be really fun!"

In third place to round the podium came Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO), also the top U23 rider. "It was a tough race out there, I won't lie. I definitely had my moments where I was struggling. It was definitely hard for everyone. It was all about managing the conditions as best as you could.

"I am very happy with my ride. In training over the last two days, I really paid attention to the conditions, and how I would attack the ride, and I think that worked for me today.

"I think a lot of riders have stepped up to the plate this year. Joelle has been having a great season, and I do think she was the favorite coming here, and she deserves the win. There was many riders with the potential to step on top of the podium."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling) 0:39:54 2 Anika Todd (Tripleshot Cycling Club) 0:00:20 3 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco / To The Top) 0:00:39 4 Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling) 0:00:45 5 Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling) 0:01:06 6 Véronique Labonté (CSM Épinay-Sur-Seine) 0:01:17 7 Lex Albrecht (Now and Novartis for MS) 0:01:21 8 Alizee Brien (GSD Gestion-Kallisto) 0:01:24 9 Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:01:29 10 Paolina Allan 0:01:55 11 Stephanie Roorda (GSD Gestion-Kallisto) 0:02:03 12 Kristine Brynjolfson (Treck Red Truck Racing) 0:02:27 13 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Team Ontario) 0:02:35 14 Laura Gazzola (P-K Express / HNZ Stategie) 0:02:41 15 Gillian Carleton (Spécialise-Lulalemon) 0:02:51 16 Catherine Dessureault (Stenvens Racing p/b The Cyclery) 0:03:12 17 Josée Heppell (Iris) 0:03:20 18 Adriane Provost (Équipe du Québec) 0:03:28 19 Ellen Watters (New Brunswick) 0:03:37 20 Christina Smith (Team Feminin Languedoc Rousillon Sud) 0:03:52 21 Saskia Kowalchuk (Team Ontario) 0:03:56 22 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Équipe du Québec) 0:03:57 23 Julia Bradley 0:04:09 24 Justine Clift (Team Tibco / To The Top) 0:04:12 25 Sarah-Anne Rasmussen (Team Ontario) 0:04:35 26 Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower) 0:04:58 27 Allison Beveridge (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:05:21 28 Rebecca Beaumont (Indépendant) 0:05:26 29 Evelyne Gagnon (Équipe du Québec) 0:05:29 30 Stephanie Bester (Team Ontario) 0:06:05 31 Audrey Labrie (Piste.ca) 0:06:25 32 Emily Flynn (Team Ontario) 0:06:39 33 Janie Rioux-Coulombe (Apogée) 0:07:08 34 Allyson Gillard (Apogée) 0:07:29 35 Roxanne Pepin (GSD Gestion-Kallisto) 36 Audrey Bernard (Stenvens Racing p/b The Cyclery) 0:08:08 37 Amélie Bruneau (Apogée) 0:08:42 38 Hélène Pilote Fortin (Stenvens Racing p/b The Cyclery) 0:10:55 DNS Genevieve Krahn DNS Natalie Cormier