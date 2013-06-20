Trending

Numainville powers to Canadian time trial title

Glaesser best U23 rider

Podium: Anika Todd, Joelle Numainville, Jasmin Glaesser

Anika Todd, wearing a borrowed skin suit, placed 2nd

Alizee Brien (GSD Gestion Kallisto-Specialized) 8th

Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4th

Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 3rd

Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5th

Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 7th

Laura Brown (Colavita/Fine Cooking Team) 9th

Veronique Labonte (CSM Epinay sur Seine) 6th

Winner Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Joëlle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) won the women's elite time trial today at the Canadian Road Championships in St-Georges, Quebec.

Numainville stopped the clock in 39:54 for the hilly, 27km course, followed by runner-up Anika Todd (Tripleshot Cycling Club) at 20 seconds while Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) earned bronze at 39 seconds.

"I'm really happy with the championship title," said Numainville, a 2012 Olympian and the 2010 Canadian road race champion. "It's certain that road races are very important to me. It was very difficult today in the time trial, with a strong wind. Yesterday, I told myself that it was a very good course, without too many flats. We can therefore think that there would be selections. So I arrived at the start line this morning confident to perform.

"I raced well in the United States this year with my team," continued Numainville. "As the season progressed, my time trials improved quite a bit. Even with tired legs, I was able to make it on the podium. I was confident, but to win, you still need to be ready on race day."

Anika Todd (Tripleshot Cycling Club) came in second place at her first ever Canadian Championship race and the 23-year-old rider was pleased with her results. "It's a huge honour to race among Canada's best. I am very surprised of my results and very happy to be here. I've been really lucky with Tripleshot cycling sending me here. Without them, I wouldn't be here. ProCity cycling set me up with some sweet bikes. They sent me here, and other than that I just ride my bike hard.

"I am taking my progression one step at a time. Next week will be the BC SuperWeek, then I will hit up the velodrome. I haven't done track yet, but I think it will be really fun!"

In third place to round the podium came Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO), also the top U23 rider. "It was a tough race out there, I won't lie. I definitely had my moments where I was struggling. It was definitely hard for everyone. It was all about managing the conditions as best as you could.

"I am very happy with my ride. In training over the last two days, I really paid attention to the conditions, and how I would attack the ride, and I think that worked for me today.

"I think a lot of riders have stepped up to the plate this year. Joelle has been having a great season, and I do think she was the favorite coming here, and she deserves the win. There was many riders with the potential to step on top of the podium."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling)0:39:54
2Anika Todd (Tripleshot Cycling Club)0:00:20
3Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco / To The Top)0:00:39
4Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling)0:00:45
5Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling)0:01:06
6Véronique Labonté (CSM Épinay-Sur-Seine)0:01:17
7Lex Albrecht (Now and Novartis for MS)0:01:21
8Alizee Brien (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)0:01:24
9Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:01:29
10Paolina Allan0:01:55
11Stephanie Roorda (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)0:02:03
12Kristine Brynjolfson (Treck Red Truck Racing)0:02:27
13Annie Foreman-Mackey (Team Ontario)0:02:35
14Laura Gazzola (P-K Express / HNZ Stategie)0:02:41
15Gillian Carleton (Spécialise-Lulalemon)0:02:51
16Catherine Dessureault (Stenvens Racing p/b The Cyclery)0:03:12
17Josée Heppell (Iris)0:03:20
18Adriane Provost (Équipe du Québec)0:03:28
19Ellen Watters (New Brunswick)0:03:37
20Christina Smith (Team Feminin Languedoc Rousillon Sud)0:03:52
21Saskia Kowalchuk (Team Ontario)0:03:56
22Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Équipe du Québec)0:03:57
23Julia Bradley0:04:09
24Justine Clift (Team Tibco / To The Top)0:04:12
25Sarah-Anne Rasmussen (Team Ontario)0:04:35
26Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)0:04:58
27Allison Beveridge (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:05:21
28Rebecca Beaumont (Indépendant)0:05:26
29Evelyne Gagnon (Équipe du Québec)0:05:29
30Stephanie Bester (Team Ontario)0:06:05
31Audrey Labrie (Piste.ca)0:06:25
32Emily Flynn (Team Ontario)0:06:39
33Janie Rioux-Coulombe (Apogée)0:07:08
34Allyson Gillard (Apogée)0:07:29
35Roxanne Pepin (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)
36Audrey Bernard (Stenvens Racing p/b The Cyclery)0:08:08
37Amélie Bruneau (Apogée)0:08:42
38Hélène Pilote Fortin (Stenvens Racing p/b The Cyclery)0:10:55
DNSGenevieve Krahn
DNSNatalie Cormier

U23 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco / To The Top)0:40:33
2Alizee Brien (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)0:00:45
3Annie Foreman-Mackey (Team Ontario)0:01:56
4Adriane Provost (Équipe du Québec)0:02:49
5Saskia Kowalchuk (Team Ontario)0:03:17
6Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Équipe du Québec)0:03:18
7Sarah-Anne Rasmussen (Team Ontario)0:03:56
8Allison Beveridge (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:04:42
9Evelyne Gagnon (Équipe du Québec)0:04:50
10Stephanie Bester (Team Ontario)0:05:26
11Audrey Labrie (Piste.ca)0:05:46
12Emily Flynn (Team Ontario)0:06:00
13Janie Rioux-Coulombe (Apogée)0:06:29
14Allyson Gillard (Apogée)0:06:50
15Roxanne Pepin (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)
16Audrey Bernard (Stenvens Racing p/b The Cyclery)0:07:29
17Amélie Bruneau (Apogée)0:08:03
18Hélène Pilote Fortin (Stenvens Racing p/b The Cyclery)0:10:16
DNSNatalie Cormier

