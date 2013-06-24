Trending

Kirchmann wins criterium title

Albrecht and Roorda settle for podium spots

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum-Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:59:01
2Lex Albrecht (Now and Novartis for MS)
3Stephanie Roorda (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)
4Jenny Lehmann (Treck Red Truck Racing)
5Leah Guloien (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:00:04
6Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking)
7Joanie Caron (Primal Prowomen p/b BH)
8Jasmin Glaesser* (Team Tibco / To The Top)
9Anika Todd (Tripleshot Cycling Club)
10Allison Beveridge* (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
11Elisabeth Albert* (Rocky Monuntain Lessard Bicycles Apogée)
12Véronique Labonté (CSM Épinay-Sur-Seine)
13Stephanie Skoreyko (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)
14Sarah Coney (Trecred Track Racing)
15Shoshauna Laxson (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
16Catherine Dessureault (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)
17Alizee Brien* (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)
18Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin* (Équipe du Québec)
19Annie Foreman-Mackey* (Team Ontario)
20Kristine Brynjolfson (Treck Red Truck Racing)
21Carrie Cartmill (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)0:01:22
22Candice Vermeulen (Invita-FCV)0:03:22
DNFAdriane Provost* (Équipe du Québec)
DNFAnne Marie Morin* (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)
DNFAudrey Bernard* (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)
DNFCatherine Couture (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)
DNFEvelyne Gagnon* (Équipe du Québec)
DNFHélène Pilote Fortin* (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)
DNFIsabelle Mayrand (Medique p/b Silber Investments)
DNFJamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)
DNFJanie Rioux-Coulombe* (Apogée)
DNFJustine Clift
DNFLaurie Dumas*
DNFMarie-Soleil Blais (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)
DNFMeghan Grant (Local Ride Racing)
DNFRoxanne Pepin* (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)
DNFSarah-Anne Rasmussen* (Team Ontario)
DNFStephanie Bester* (Team Ontario)
DNSKarol- Ann Canuel (Équipe du Québec)
DNSAmélie Bruneau* (Apogée)
DNSAmy Mausser (Indépendant)
DNSAudrey Labrie* (Piste.ca)
DNSGenevieve Krahn
DNSGillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)

