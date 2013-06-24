Kirchmann wins criterium title
Albrecht and Roorda settle for podium spots
Elite Women Criterium: St-Georges -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum-Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:59:01
|2
|Lex Albrecht (Now and Novartis for MS)
|3
|Stephanie Roorda (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)
|4
|Jenny Lehmann (Treck Red Truck Racing)
|5
|Leah Guloien (Colavita Fine Cooking)
|0:00:04
|6
|Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking)
|7
|Joanie Caron (Primal Prowomen p/b BH)
|8
|Jasmin Glaesser* (Team Tibco / To The Top)
|9
|Anika Todd (Tripleshot Cycling Club)
|10
|Allison Beveridge* (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|11
|Elisabeth Albert* (Rocky Monuntain Lessard Bicycles Apogée)
|12
|Véronique Labonté (CSM Épinay-Sur-Seine)
|13
|Stephanie Skoreyko (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)
|14
|Sarah Coney (Trecred Track Racing)
|15
|Shoshauna Laxson (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|16
|Catherine Dessureault (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)
|17
|Alizee Brien* (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)
|18
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin* (Équipe du Québec)
|19
|Annie Foreman-Mackey* (Team Ontario)
|20
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Treck Red Truck Racing)
|21
|Carrie Cartmill (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)
|0:01:22
|22
|Candice Vermeulen (Invita-FCV)
|0:03:22
|DNF
|Adriane Provost* (Équipe du Québec)
|DNF
|Anne Marie Morin* (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)
|DNF
|Audrey Bernard* (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)
|DNF
|Catherine Couture (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)
|DNF
|Evelyne Gagnon* (Équipe du Québec)
|DNF
|Hélène Pilote Fortin* (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)
|DNF
|Isabelle Mayrand (Medique p/b Silber Investments)
|DNF
|Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)
|DNF
|Janie Rioux-Coulombe* (Apogée)
|DNF
|Justine Clift
|DNF
|Laurie Dumas*
|DNF
|Marie-Soleil Blais (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)
|DNF
|Meghan Grant (Local Ride Racing)
|DNF
|Roxanne Pepin* (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)
|DNF
|Sarah-Anne Rasmussen* (Team Ontario)
|DNF
|Stephanie Bester* (Team Ontario)
|DNS
|Karol- Ann Canuel (Équipe du Québec)
|DNS
|Amélie Bruneau* (Apogée)
|DNS
|Amy Mausser (Indépendant)
|DNS
|Audrey Labrie* (Piste.ca)
|DNS
|Genevieve Krahn
|DNS
|Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)
