Trending

Numainville rides to second Canadian road race title

Kirchman, Albrecht claim minor medals

Image 1 of 22

Podium: Leah Kirchmann, Joelle Numainville, Lex Albrecht

Podium: Leah Kirchmann, Joelle Numainville, Lex Albrecht
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 22

Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) takes on supplies from the team car

Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) takes on supplies from the team car
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 22

Wheel changes at the top of the course

Wheel changes at the top of the course
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 22

Denise Ramsden (Optum) attacks

Denise Ramsden (Optum) attacks
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 22

Catherine Dessureault (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) leads the break

Catherine Dessureault (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) leads the break
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 22

Chase group

Chase group
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 22

Veronique Fortin (left) set the pace on the climbs

Veronique Fortin (left) set the pace on the climbs
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 22

Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO) had to get a battery change afterher Di2 battery ran down and had to chase back

Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO) had to get a battery change afterher Di2 battery ran down and had to chase back
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 22

Josee Heppell (Iris) gained nearly a minute with 25 km to go

Josee Heppell (Iris) gained nearly a minute with 25 km to go
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 22

What's left of the peloton heads back towards the finish

What's left of the peloton heads back towards the finish
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 22

Rolling through the gravel

Rolling through the gravel
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 22

Waiting to start

Waiting to start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 22

Waiting to start

Waiting to start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 22

Catherine Dessureault (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) initiated the main break of the day

Catherine Dessureault (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) initiated the main break of the day
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 22

Josee Heppell (Iris) and Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing) take up the chase

Josee Heppell (Iris) and Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing) take up the chase
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 22

Optum leads the peloton through the feedzone

Optum leads the peloton through the feedzone
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 22

Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking)

Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 22

A group chases back to the leaders

A group chases back to the leaders
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 22

Veronique Fortin discusses strategy with her coach Pierre Hutsebaut

Veronique Fortin discusses strategy with her coach Pierre Hutsebaut
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 22

Canuel and Fortin at the front

Canuel and Fortin at the front
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 22

Joelle Numainville flats in the gravel with 6 km to go

Joelle Numainville flats in the gravel with 6 km to go
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 22

Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) wins

Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) wins
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Joelle Numainville (Optum) went two for two at the Canadian Road National championships on Friday, winning the Elite women's road title to go with the time trial title she had won 24 hours earlier.

Numainville won an uphill sprint after an impressive comeback from a flat suffered less than six kilometres from the finish line. Her teammate Leah Kirchmann took silver and Lex Albrecht (Now & Novartis for MS) third. Elisabeth Albert (Rocky Mountain-Lessard Bicycles-Apogee) was the top Under-23 rider, in eighth place.

The 110 kilometre race saw the riders start in St-Georges and ride approximately 32 kilometres to a 15 kilometre circuit, which they covered three times before riding back to the finish. The race opened with a neutral six kilometre section, after organizers discovered that 300 metres of the course had been covered with fresh, sharp stone gravel only a couple of days earlier.

After a regrouping following the gravel section, the race was restarted. Catherine Dessureault (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) attacked shortly after the restart, and by the beginning of the lap circuit was nearly a minute up on the peloton with two chasers - Josée Hepell (Iris) and Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck) - steadily catching up. The two chasers joined Dessureault on the first lap, and the trio pulled away to nearly two minutes clear after another lap.

However, the attacks were beginning back in the peloton and the speed was increasing, especially on the long climb the riders hit at the start of each lap. Leading the charge up the climb was 2011 national road champion Veronique Fortin (Diadora- Pasta Zara), one of the acknowledged top climbers in the race. Each lap, her tempo splintered the field on the climb, and less rejoined over the top each time. Numainville, however, was matching Fortin pedal stroke for pedal stroke.

The three leaders were caught at the top of the climb as the peloton began their final lap, and the pace shattered the field. Through the final lap before heading back to St-Georges a small group of 20 riders reformed at the front of the race, just in time for earlier break rider Heppell to attack again, and quickly carve out a lead as the favourites watched each other.

Heppell soon had nearly a minute lead, but Fortin and Karol-Ann Canuel (Equipe du Quebec) started attacking on the rolling climbs back to the finish line, and an elite group soon bridged up to Heppell - Numainville, Canuel, Anika Todd (Tripleshot Cycling), Albrecht, Kirchmann and Fortin. Heppell was dropped soon after on the rolling hills. However, the group would not work together and were close to being caught by the peloton as they hit the gravel.

Canuel led the group onto the gravel, and then disaster struck for Numainville with a rear puncture. Neutral support was stationed at both ends of the gravel section, but Numainville could only watch the front of the race roll away from her as mechanics ran to her with a replacement wheel. The Optum rider put in an impressive effort to rejoin the leaders as they turned the last corner for the final 200 metres uphill to the finish line, launching herself clear of her team mate to take the win.

"I thought I was done when I got that flat," agreed Numainville, "but you want to give everything you have on the day and have no regrets, so I got my flat changed and attacked and bridged up to the break. I actually just caught the break on the last corner, and I attacked again. So, I'm just really happy. Iwanted to go everything I had and go home having done that."

"I felt really good out there. There are some days when you know your form is excellent. After the 50 kilometre mark, I knew I had it in me to post a good result. I tried not to dispense too much energy, but I also didn't want anybody to win. I controlled my energy and output levels and made sure to be in the right groups when I had to be there."

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (Optum)3:01:23
2Leah Kirchmann (Optum-Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:00:01
3Lex Albrecht (Now and Novartis for MS)
4Karol- Ann Canuel (Équipe du Québec)
5Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:00:05
6Véronqiue Fortin (Pasta ZARA-Cogeas)0:00:08
7Anika Todd (Tripleshot Cycling Club)0:00:15
8Elisabeth Albert (Rocky Monuntain Lessard Bicycles Apogée)*0:00:34
9Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Équipe du Québec)*
10Maghalie Rochette (Power Watts)*
11Denise Ramsden (Optum)
12Stephanie Roorda (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)
13Shoshauna Laxson (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
14Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco / To The Top)*
15Véronique Labonté (CSM Épinay-Sur-Seine)
16Meghan Grant (Local Ride Racing)
17Josée Heppell (Iris)
18Kristine Brynjolfson (Treck Red Truck Racing)0:00:39
19Laura Gazzola (P-K Express / HNZ Stategie)0:01:03
20Jennifer Stephenson (Team IFG By Cycle Logiok)
21Julia Bradley (MVP Healthcare)0:01:11
22Anne Marie Morin (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)*0:01:14
23Paolina Allan (P-K Express / HNZ Stategie)0:02:43
24Annie Foreman-Mackey (Team Ontario)*0:04:55
25Justine Clift
26Elyse Nieuwold*
27Catherine Dessureault (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)0:04:59
28Marie-Noel Labrecque (Norco Bicycles Premier tech)0:05:07
29Adriane Provost (Équipe du Québec)*0:05:12
30Carrie Cartmill (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)0:05:29
31Leah Guloien (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:06:47
32Sarah Coney (Trecred Track Racing)0:06:49
33Ellen Watters (Team New Brunswick)0:06:50
34Saskia Kowalchuk (Team Ontario)*
35Jenny Lehmann (Treck Red Truck Racing)
36Christina Smith (Team Feminin Languedoc Rousillon Sud)0:06:54
37Allison Beveridge (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)*0:07:03
38Suzie Brown0:10:24
39Marie-Helene Carrier (Norco Bicycles Premier tech)0:10:25
40Audrey Labrie (Piste.ca)*0:10:27
41Nik Vogler (RussHay Racing Cycling)
42Stephanie Skoreyko (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)
43Sarah-Anne Rasmussen (Team Ontario)*
44Isabelle Mayrand (Medique p/b Silber Investments)
45Joanie Caron (Primal Prowomen p/b BH)
46Candice Vermeulen (Invita-FCV)
47Janie Rioux-Coulombe (Apogée)*
48Alizee Brien (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)*
49Rachel Carbonneau (4CX)
50Audrey Bernard (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)*
51Marie-Soleil Blais (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)
52Roxanne Pepin (GSD Gestion-Kallisto)*
53Hélène Pilote Fortin (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)*
54Emily Flynn (Team Ontario)*
55Stephanie Bester (Team Ontario)*
56Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)
57Amélie Bruneau (Apogée)*
58Amy Mausser (Indépendant)
DNFAllyson Gillard (Apogée)*
DNFEvelyne Gagnon (Équipe du Québec)*
DNFJennifer Fawcette (P-K Express / HNZ Stategie)
DNFJihane Boutros (Bikurius - Croix de fer

* denotes U23

Latest on Cyclingnews