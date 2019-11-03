Trending

Rochette wins elite women's race at Canadian Cyclo-cross Championships

Jackson and Walter complete podium

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Maghalie Rochette (Specialized/Feedback Sports) mastered the conditions to defend her elite titles at the Canadian cyclo-cross Championships on Saturday, in Peterborough, Ontario.

The women's race came down to a battle between Rochette and last year's silver medallist, the mountain biker Jenn Jackson (AWI Racing p/b The Crank and Sprocket).  Last year, Rochette immediately rode Jackson off her wheel to win by 1:34, but in this year's race, she struggled to distance herself from her rival, and Jackson even gapped Rochette on the second lap. 

Rochette finally opened a gap on the third lap and eventually won by 38 seconds, but she admitted that Jackson pushed her all race. Sandra Walter (LIV Cycling Canada) took third.

"It was a hard day today," said Rochette.  "I knew Jenn would come out firing today and she really did. She brought a solid battle which really brought the best out of me. I had to ride hard to shake her.  I stayed pretty calm [when she got a gap].  I've been working on that, so I let her go in front for a bit and used this opportunity to recover a bit. So I stayed calm, but I also realized that if I wanted to win, I had to do it from the front, so I quickly went back to the front and tried to put the pressure from there."

Image 1 of 11

Maghalie Rochette (Specialized/Feedback Sports) at the front

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 11

Jennifer Jackson (AWI Racing p/b The Crank and Sprocket) took the lead for 1 lap

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 11

Sandra Walter (LIV Cycling Canada)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 11

Maghalie Rochette (Specialized/Feedback Sports) started to open a gap on lap 3.. and the rain got heavier

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 11

Jennifer Jackson (AWI Racing p/b The Crank and Sprocket) chasing

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 11

Sandra Walter (LIV Cycling Canada) rode a solid 3rd place

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 11

Maghalie Rochette (Specialized/Feedback Sports) winning her 2nd consecutive National title

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 11

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 11

Maghalie Rochette (Specialized/Feedback Sports)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 11

Jennifer Jackson (AWI Racing p/b The Crank and Sprocket)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 11

Elite Women’s podium: l to r - Jennifer Jackson, Maghalie Rochette, Sandra Walter

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Result - Elite women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maghalie Rochette (Can) 0:49:31
2Jennifer Jackson (Can) 0:00:38
3Sandra Walter (Can) 0:03:24
4Siobhan Kelly (Can) 0:08:01
5Jodi Wendland (Can)
6Natascha Piciga (Can)
7Emily Lafleche (Can)

