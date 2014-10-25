Team Manitoba’s Danick Vandale won his first Canadian cyclo-cross championship in the under-23 race from a two-up sprint to the line after a close battle with William Elliott (Team NCCH p/b DEC Express). Christopher Prendergast, also from Winnipeg and riding on the Team H&R Block squad, finished third.

Vandale said he and 16-year-old Evans are close friends and train together. “It’s great to see both of us on the top step and promote the cycling scene in Manitoba,” the under-23 winner said.

Full Results