Vandale wins under-23 cyclo-cross title
Elliott and Prendergast round out podium
Team Manitoba’s Danick Vandale won his first Canadian cyclo-cross championship in the under-23 race from a two-up sprint to the line after a close battle with William Elliott (Team NCCH p/b DEC Express). Christopher Prendergast, also from Winnipeg and riding on the Team H&R Block squad, finished third.
Vandale said he and 16-year-old Evans are close friends and train together. “It’s great to see both of us on the top step and promote the cycling scene in Manitoba,” the under-23 winner said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danick Vandale (Can) Team Manitoba
|0:46:10
|2
|William Elliott (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
|3
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:00:16
|4
|Sean Germaine (Can) Juventus CC
|0:00:52
|5
|Jason Wiebe (Can) Team Manitoba
|0:01:00
|6
|Edouard Tougas (Can) Acquisio-ACQ
|0:01:26
|7
|Isaac Niles (Can) Bicisport
|0:02:27
|8
|Trevor O'donnell (Can) Kallisto
|0:03:59
|9
|Ben Ryan (Can)
|0:09:05
|10
|Ari Robinson (Can) Bikes And Beyond
|DNF
|Devon Moonie (Can) Glotman Simpson
|DNF
|Mark Miller (Can) Olympia CC
