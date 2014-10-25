Trending

Vandale wins under-23 cyclo-cross title

Elliott and Prendergast round out podium

Team Manitoba’s Danick Vandale won his first Canadian cyclo-cross championship in the under-23 race from a two-up sprint to the line after a close battle with William Elliott (Team NCCH p/b DEC Express). Christopher Prendergast, also from Winnipeg and riding on the Team H&R Block squad, finished third.

Vandale said he and 16-year-old Evans are close friends and train together. “It’s great to see both of us on the top step and promote the cycling scene in Manitoba,” the under-23 winner said.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danick Vandale (Can) Team Manitoba0:46:10
2William Elliott (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
3Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block0:00:16
4Sean Germaine (Can) Juventus CC0:00:52
5Jason Wiebe (Can) Team Manitoba0:01:00
6Edouard Tougas (Can) Acquisio-ACQ0:01:26
7Isaac Niles (Can) Bicisport0:02:27
8Trevor O'donnell (Can) Kallisto0:03:59
9Ben Ryan (Can)0:09:05
10Ari Robinson (Can) Bikes And Beyond
DNFDevon Moonie (Can) Glotman Simpson
DNFMark Miller (Can) Olympia CC

 

