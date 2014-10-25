Garrigan secures Canadian cyclo-cross title
Kabush and van den Ham forced to settle for second and third
Elite Men : -
Mike Garrigan (van Dessel) dashed the hopes of Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) to win a sixth Canadian Elite Men’s Cyclo-cross title in Winnipeg.
The race saw Garrigan get his patented fast start, opening a gap on a chase group containing Kabush, last year's Under-23 champion Michael van den Ham (Trek Red Truck) and Evan McNeely (Norco Factory). Aaron Schooler (Focus CX Team), one of the pre-race favourites, crashed out of medal contention on the first lap, but would recover to take fourth.
Garrigan has often had strong starts before fading in the latter stages of the race, but the 2007 national champion, racing a day after his birthday, did not fade on this day. His lead reached a maximum of 20 seconds as Kabush and van den Ham dropped McNeely in their constant chase to reel him in.
The lead began to drop in the final three laps and was under ten seconds with a lap to go. Kabush, who had let van den Ham do a lot of the work came to the front on the final lap and the gap went down to seven seconds, and then five, but the chasers had left it too late or didn't have enough in the tank, and Garrigan was able to cruise across the line two seconds clear of Kabush, with van den Ham taking third.
"I tricked them," joked Garrigan, "I've had two years of fast starts and then fading! A couple of times I was really hurting, and if I didn't have the experience that I have racing and feeling pain, then they probably would have caught me. But I could see them on some parts of the course and how close they were, and I figured I'd have enough snap at the end. It feels great to get the title back; I love 'Cross and after winning Nationals I'm going to do my best to represent the Jersey."
A pair of local Manitoba riders took the other titles, with Danick Vandale (Team Manitoba) winning the Under-23 men and Oliver Evans (Team Manitoba) the Junior men.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Garrigan
|0:58:37
|2
|Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)
|0:00:02
|3
|Michael Van Den Ham (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:00:07
|4
|Aaron Schooler (Focus CX Team)
|0:00:58
|5
|Evan Mcneely (Norco Factory Team)
|0:01:13
|6
|Craig Richey (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:01:30
|7
|Mark Mcconnell (Synergy Racing P/B Sri Importing)
|0:02:25
|8
|Derrick St John (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:42
|9
|Peter Glassford (Trek Canada MTB)
|0:02:50
|10
|Shawn Bunnin (Deadgoat Racing)
|0:02:51
|11
|Dustin Andrews (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:03:33
|12
|Andrew L'Esperance (Norco Factory Team)
|0:03:46
|13
|Connor Wilson (Juventus CC)
|0:04:41
|14
|Brett Wakefield (Local Ride Racing)
|0:04:53
|15
|Cuylar Conly (Range Road Racing)
|0:04:59
|16
|Evan Wishloff (Pedalhead Race Room)
|0:06:12
|17
|Matthew Staneland
|0:06:32
|18
|Richard Machhein (Local Ride Racing)
|0:07:15
|19
|Shane MacNaughton (BCW Cycling Cub)
|20
|Nathan Poulton (Waterloo Cycling Club)
|21
|Scott Theede (BCW Cycling Cub)
|22
|Dylan Harris (Olympia CC)
|23
|Graham Madden (Dark Red Racing)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy