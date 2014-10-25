Trending

Garrigan secures Canadian cyclo-cross title

Kabush and van den Ham forced to settle for second and third

Image 1 of 10

Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel/POC/Shimano) wins elite men's race.

Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel/POC/Shimano) wins elite men's race.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 10

Aaron Schooler (Focus CX Team) on the steep run-up

Aaron Schooler (Focus CX Team) on the steep run-up
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 10

Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel/POC/Shimano) on the run-up

Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel/POC/Shimano) on the run-up
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 10

Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel/POC/Shimano) with the Museum of Human Rights in the background

Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel/POC/Shimano) with the Museum of Human Rights in the background
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 10

Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel/POC/Shimano) over the barriers

Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel/POC/Shimano) over the barriers
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 10

Michael van den Ham (Trek Red Truck) leading Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox)

Michael van den Ham (Trek Red Truck) leading Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 10

Aaron Schooler (Focus CX Team) leads the second chase group

Aaron Schooler (Focus CX Team) leads the second chase group
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 10

Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel/POC/Shimano) through the sand

Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel/POC/Shimano) through the sand
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 10

Michael van den Ham (Trek Red Truck) leading Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox)

Michael van den Ham (Trek Red Truck) leading Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 10

Elite Men's podium: Geoff Kabush, Mike Garrigan, Michael van den Ham.

Elite Men's podium: Geoff Kabush, Mike Garrigan, Michael van den Ham.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Mike Garrigan (van Dessel) dashed the hopes of Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) to win a sixth Canadian Elite Men’s Cyclo-cross title in Winnipeg.

The race saw Garrigan get his patented fast start, opening a gap on a chase group containing Kabush, last year's Under-23 champion Michael van den Ham (Trek Red Truck) and Evan McNeely (Norco Factory). Aaron Schooler (Focus CX Team), one of the pre-race favourites, crashed out of medal contention on the first lap, but would recover to take fourth.

Garrigan has often had strong starts before fading in the latter stages of the race, but the 2007 national champion, racing a day after his birthday, did not fade on this day. His lead reached a maximum of 20 seconds as Kabush and van den Ham dropped McNeely in their constant chase to reel him in.

The lead began to drop in the final three laps and was under ten seconds with a lap to go. Kabush, who had let van den Ham do a lot of the work came to the front on the final lap and the gap went down to seven seconds, and then five, but the chasers had left it too late or didn't have enough in the tank, and Garrigan was able to cruise across the line two seconds clear of Kabush, with van den Ham taking third.

"I tricked them," joked Garrigan, "I've had two years of fast starts and then fading! A couple of times I was really hurting, and if I didn't have the experience that I have racing and feeling pain, then they probably would have caught me. But I could see them on some parts of the course and how close they were, and I figured I'd have enough snap at the end. It feels great to get the title back; I love 'Cross and after winning Nationals I'm going to do my best to represent the Jersey."

A pair of local Manitoba riders took the other titles, with Danick Vandale (Team Manitoba) winning the Under-23 men and Oliver Evans (Team Manitoba) the Junior men.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Garrigan0:58:37
2Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)0:00:02
3Michael Van Den Ham (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:00:07
4Aaron Schooler (Focus CX Team)0:00:58
5Evan Mcneely (Norco Factory Team)0:01:13
6Craig Richey (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:01:30
7Mark Mcconnell (Synergy Racing P/B Sri Importing)0:02:25
8Derrick St John (Silber Pro Cycling Team)0:02:42
9Peter Glassford (Trek Canada MTB)0:02:50
10Shawn Bunnin (Deadgoat Racing)0:02:51
11Dustin Andrews (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:03:33
12Andrew L'Esperance (Norco Factory Team)0:03:46
13Connor Wilson (Juventus CC)0:04:41
14Brett Wakefield (Local Ride Racing)0:04:53
15Cuylar Conly (Range Road Racing)0:04:59
16Evan Wishloff (Pedalhead Race Room)0:06:12
17Matthew Staneland0:06:32
18Richard Machhein (Local Ride Racing)0:07:15
19Shane MacNaughton (BCW Cycling Cub)
20Nathan Poulton (Waterloo Cycling Club)
21Scott Theede (BCW Cycling Cub)
22Dylan Harris (Olympia CC)
23Graham Madden (Dark Red Racing)

