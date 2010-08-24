Trending

Rioux wins by one tenth

Verbeek too quick in women's race

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Rioux (Can)0:02:46.6
2Hans Lambert (Can)0:00:00.1
3Andy Thibodeau (Can)0:00:04.0
4Yann Gauvin (Can)0:00:04.6
5Richard Rude (USA)0:00:05.5
6Dean Tennant (Can)0:00:05.9
7Félix Groizard (Fra)0:00:06.4
8Nicholas Geddes (Can)0:00:06.6
9Harold Woolnough (Can)0:00:06.9
10Matt Zdriluk (Can)0:00:07.5
11Rob Fraser (Can)0:00:07.9
12Mitchell Delfs (Aus)0:00:08.5
13Samuel Thibault (Can)0:00:09.0
14Andrew Mitchell (Can)0:00:09.2
15Mathieu Lagrange (Can)0:00:10.0
16Drew Pautler (Can)0:00:10.8

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vaea Verbeek (Can)0:03:24.7
2Anne Laplante (Can)0:00:10.9
3Alexandra Lacroix (Can)0:00:26.6
4Holly Baarspul (Aus)0:00:36.8
5Kristen Courtney (Can)0:00:44.3
6Claudia Paquin (Can)0:00:48.0
7Emily Hockey (Aus)0:04:29.6

