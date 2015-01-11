Trending

Cooper wins New Zealand national road race

Davison and Christie complete all Avanti podium

Results

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper4:34:43
2Tom Davison0:01:45
3Jason Christie
4Sam Bewley
5George Bennett0:01:52
6Patrick Bevin
7Hamish Schreurs
8Roman VanUden
9Dion Smith
10Hayden McCormick
11James Oram
12Aaron Gate
13Michael Northey0:01:57
14Brad Evans
15Sam Lindsay0:08:20
16Michael Torckler0:13:53
17Liam Aitcheson0:14:34
18Michael Vink
19Tim Rush
DNFWestley Gough
DNFDaniel Barry
DNFJesse Sergent
DNFSam Horgan
DNFTaylor Gunman
DNFAndy Hagan
DNFThomas Scully
DNFRyan Wills
DNFJake Marryatt
DNFPaul Odlin
DNFDaniel Ellison
DNFAlex Frame
DNFBen Johnstone
DNFGrayson Napier
DNFLuke McDermott
DNFRichard Lawson
DNFFraser Gough
DNFMax Beckert
DNFReon Nolan
DNFNicholas Ross
DNFScott Thomas
DNFDan Waluszewski
DNFShane Archbold
DNFDylan Kennett
DNFCallum Gordon
DNFSam Gaze
DNFCalvin Standrill
DNFBen Robertson
DNFAnthony Chapman
DNFWilliam Findlay
DNFMatthew Webb-Smith
DNFChris Sharland
DNFBrad Tilby
DNFLuke Macpherson
DNFSean Hambrook
DNFAdam Bull
DNFNick Miller
DNFJoshua Haggerty
DNFTim Chapman
DNFMarc Prutton
DNFMartin Ryder
DNFMatt Seeley
DNFCody McMaster
DNFJoshua Aldridge
DNFJames Lambert
DNFBen Wortelboer
DNFMyron Simpson

Latest on Cyclingnews