Cooper wins New Zealand national road race
Davison and Christie complete all Avanti podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper
|4:34:43
|2
|Tom Davison
|0:01:45
|3
|Jason Christie
|4
|Sam Bewley
|5
|George Bennett
|0:01:52
|6
|Patrick Bevin
|7
|Hamish Schreurs
|8
|Roman VanUden
|9
|Dion Smith
|10
|Hayden McCormick
|11
|James Oram
|12
|Aaron Gate
|13
|Michael Northey
|0:01:57
|14
|Brad Evans
|15
|Sam Lindsay
|0:08:20
|16
|Michael Torckler
|0:13:53
|17
|Liam Aitcheson
|0:14:34
|18
|Michael Vink
|19
|Tim Rush
|DNF
|Westley Gough
|DNF
|Daniel Barry
|DNF
|Jesse Sergent
|DNF
|Sam Horgan
|DNF
|Taylor Gunman
|DNF
|Andy Hagan
|DNF
|Thomas Scully
|DNF
|Ryan Wills
|DNF
|Jake Marryatt
|DNF
|Paul Odlin
|DNF
|Daniel Ellison
|DNF
|Alex Frame
|DNF
|Ben Johnstone
|DNF
|Grayson Napier
|DNF
|Luke McDermott
|DNF
|Richard Lawson
|DNF
|Fraser Gough
|DNF
|Max Beckert
|DNF
|Reon Nolan
|DNF
|Nicholas Ross
|DNF
|Scott Thomas
|DNF
|Dan Waluszewski
|DNF
|Shane Archbold
|DNF
|Dylan Kennett
|DNF
|Callum Gordon
|DNF
|Sam Gaze
|DNF
|Calvin Standrill
|DNF
|Ben Robertson
|DNF
|Anthony Chapman
|DNF
|William Findlay
|DNF
|Matthew Webb-Smith
|DNF
|Chris Sharland
|DNF
|Brad Tilby
|DNF
|Luke Macpherson
|DNF
|Sean Hambrook
|DNF
|Adam Bull
|DNF
|Nick Miller
|DNF
|Joshua Haggerty
|DNF
|Tim Chapman
|DNF
|Marc Prutton
|DNF
|Martin Ryder
|DNF
|Matt Seeley
|DNF
|Cody McMaster
|DNF
|Joshua Aldridge
|DNF
|James Lambert
|DNF
|Ben Wortelboer
|DNF
|Myron Simpson
