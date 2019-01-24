Trending

Deceuninck-QuickStep win new-look Race Melbourne

Viviani tops the sprint classification in new team-based format

Deceuninck-QuickStep are crowned victorious

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Elia Viviani waits for the start of the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Fabio Sabatini

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Cadel Evans presents the prize

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Luis Leon Sanchez wins the final sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Elia Viviani wins the individual sprint classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
The race took place around Albert Park

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Thumbs up from Elia Viviani

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Viviani in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
The riders get ready to race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
The riders get ready to race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
The riders roll out

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
The riders roll out

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Luis Leon Sanchez wins the final sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Deceuninck-QuickStep claimed victory in the Towards Zero Race Melbourne on Thursday, with the criterium event adopting a new team-based format in its third edition. 

Race Melbourne runs prior to the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, and QuickStep stated their intentions for Sunday as Elia Viviani helped them to victory by topping the individual sprint classification. 

The new format borrowed from the Hammer Series in staging intermediate sprints on certain laps of the Melbourne Grand Prix circuit, and using a points-based system to decide the winner. The riders covered 14 laps of the 5.3km motor racing circuit around Albert Park, with sprints on laps 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14. Points were on offer for the top eight riders across the line, extending to the top 10 on the final sprint.

Max Walscheid (Sunweb) beat Viviani to the line in the first sprint, but Deceuninck-QuickStep showed their strength in depth as Michael Morkov also picked up four points. Indeed, despite Viviani's presence, it was a team effort, with Dries Devenyns winning two of the sprints from breakaways and Morkov placing in all but two. The clincher came at the end of lap 12, in the penultimate sprint, where QuickStep came across the line with Devenyns, Morkov and Viviani in the top three positions.

Despite Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) winning the enhanced prize in the final sprint to the line, the victory was already in the bag for QuickStep, who finished on 95 points, way out ahead of second-placed Jumbo-Visma, who scored 57 points through Thomas Leezer, Danny van Poppel, and George Bennett. Bora-Hansgrohe rounded out the podium with 40 points. 

Despite not winning a single sprint, Viviani placed in all but one, and his consistency was rewarded with victory in the individual sprint classification. He finished on 37 points, with Walscheid second on 31 and Devenyns third on 30. 

"It was about 40 degrees Celsius today and hard racing on the limit. We treated it like the Hammer Series, in that every time we had to sprint, we did it with two or three riders to take the team classification points," said Deceuninck-QuickStep directeur sportif Rik Van Slycke.

"The fight for the individual ranking was more intense, but Elia, helped by the guys, did a great job and secured the win in style. It was a big team effort today and a great example of the Wolfpack mentality. We now look with even more confidence to Sunday’s World Tour race."

Results

#TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep95pts
2Team Jumbo-Visma57
3Bora-Hansgrohe40
4Team Sunweb39
5AG2R La Mondiale30
6EF Education First28
7Astana Pro Team25
8Team Sky22
9Dimension Data17
10Australian Cycling Team-Kordamentha10
11Lotto Soudal8
12Katusha-Alpecin7
13Team Bridgelane6
14Trek-Segafredo4
15CCC Team3
16UAE Team Emirates2

Intermediate sprint 1 - lap 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb15pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
3Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First10
4Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence8
5Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
6Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2
8Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team1

Intermediate sprint 2 - lap 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep15pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe12
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
4Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb8
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
6Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo4
7Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb2
8Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1

Intermediate sprint 3 - lap 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15pts
2Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data12
3Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky10
4Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal8
5Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First6
6Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
7Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First2
8Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Intermediate sprint 4 - lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma15pts
2Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe12
3Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma10
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin6
6Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb4
7Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team2
8Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Intermediate sprint 5 - lap 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep15pts
2Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
4Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma8
5Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb6
6Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb4
7Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First2
8Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin1

Finish line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma20
3Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
4Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky12
5Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
6Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First8
7Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane6
8Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data4
9Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence2
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Individual sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep37pts
2Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb31
3Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep30
4Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
5Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma24
6Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep18
7Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma18
8George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma15
9Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
10Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
11Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe12
12Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data12
13Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe12
14Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky12
15Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First10
16Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
17Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky10
18Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence10
19Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
20Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal8
21Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First8
22Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb8
23Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin7
24Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane6
25Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
26Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First6
27Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data5
28Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First4
29Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo4
30Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team3
31Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2

 

