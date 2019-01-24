Image 1 of 14 Deceuninck-QuickStep are crowned victorious (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 14 Elia Viviani waits for the start of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 14 Fabio Sabatini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 14 Cadel Evans presents the prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 14 Luis Leon Sanchez wins the final sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 14 Elia Viviani wins the individual sprint classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 14 The race took place around Albert Park (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 14 Thumbs up from Elia Viviani (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 14 Viviani in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 14 The riders get ready to race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 14 The riders get ready to race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 14 The riders roll out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 14 The riders roll out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 14 Luis Leon Sanchez wins the final sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Deceuninck-QuickStep claimed victory in the Towards Zero Race Melbourne on Thursday, with the criterium event adopting a new team-based format in its third edition.

Race Melbourne runs prior to the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, and QuickStep stated their intentions for Sunday as Elia Viviani helped them to victory by topping the individual sprint classification.

The new format borrowed from the Hammer Series in staging intermediate sprints on certain laps of the Melbourne Grand Prix circuit, and using a points-based system to decide the winner. The riders covered 14 laps of the 5.3km motor racing circuit around Albert Park, with sprints on laps 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14. Points were on offer for the top eight riders across the line, extending to the top 10 on the final sprint.

Max Walscheid (Sunweb) beat Viviani to the line in the first sprint, but Deceuninck-QuickStep showed their strength in depth as Michael Morkov also picked up four points. Indeed, despite Viviani's presence, it was a team effort, with Dries Devenyns winning two of the sprints from breakaways and Morkov placing in all but two. The clincher came at the end of lap 12, in the penultimate sprint, where QuickStep came across the line with Devenyns, Morkov and Viviani in the top three positions.

Despite Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) winning the enhanced prize in the final sprint to the line, the victory was already in the bag for QuickStep, who finished on 95 points, way out ahead of second-placed Jumbo-Visma, who scored 57 points through Thomas Leezer, Danny van Poppel, and George Bennett. Bora-Hansgrohe rounded out the podium with 40 points.

Despite not winning a single sprint, Viviani placed in all but one, and his consistency was rewarded with victory in the individual sprint classification. He finished on 37 points, with Walscheid second on 31 and Devenyns third on 30.

"It was about 40 degrees Celsius today and hard racing on the limit. We treated it like the Hammer Series, in that every time we had to sprint, we did it with two or three riders to take the team classification points," said Deceuninck-QuickStep directeur sportif Rik Van Slycke.

"The fight for the individual ranking was more intense, but Elia, helped by the guys, did a great job and secured the win in style. It was a big team effort today and a great example of the Wolfpack mentality. We now look with even more confidence to Sunday’s World Tour race."

Results

# Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 95 pts 2 Team Jumbo-Visma 57 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 40 4 Team Sunweb 39 5 AG2R La Mondiale 30 6 EF Education First 28 7 Astana Pro Team 25 8 Team Sky 22 9 Dimension Data 17 10 Australian Cycling Team-Kordamentha 10 11 Lotto Soudal 8 12 Katusha-Alpecin 7 13 Team Bridgelane 6 14 Trek-Segafredo 4 15 CCC Team 3 16 UAE Team Emirates 2

Intermediate sprint 1 - lap 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 15 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 3 Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First 10 4 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence 8 5 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 6 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 8 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - lap 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 3 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 4 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 6 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 4 7 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 8 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Intermediate sprint 3 - lap 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 pts 2 Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data 12 3 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 10 4 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 5 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 6 6 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 7 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 2 8 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Intermediate sprint 4 - lap 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 15 pts 2 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 3 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 6 6 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4 7 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 2 8 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Intermediate sprint 5 - lap 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 4 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 5 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 6 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4 7 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 2 8 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Finish line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 4 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 12 5 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 6 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 8 7 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 6 8 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 4 9 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence 2 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1