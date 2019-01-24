Trending

Trek-Segafredo Women win Race Melbourne

Lepisto the top sprinter in points-based criterium

Image 1 of 17

The Trek-Segafredo team are crowned champions

The Trek-Segafredo team are crowned champions
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 17

The race is underway

The race is underway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 17

CCC-Liv hit the front of the peloton

CCC-Liv hit the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 17

Lotte Lepisto on the podium

Lotte Lepisto on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 17

Mitchelton-Scott in the bunch

Mitchelton-Scott in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 17

Crossing the finish line

Crossing the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 17

The race rolls out

The race rolls out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 17

The race was based around Albert Park

The race was based around Albert Park
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 17

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 17

Riders had to cool down in the intense heat

Riders had to cool down in the intense heat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 17

A job well done for Trek-Segafredo

A job well done for Trek-Segafredo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 17

Thanks all round from Lepisto to her teammates

Thanks all round from Lepisto to her teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 17

Hosking and Lepisto sprint for the line

Hosking and Lepisto sprint for the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 17

Disappointment for Lucy Kennedy

Disappointment for Lucy Kennedy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 17

Chloe Hosking finished runner-up in the sprint classification

Chloe Hosking finished runner-up in the sprint classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 17

The riders line up on the start line

The riders line up on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 17

Lotte Lepisto and her Trek-Segafredo teammates on the podium

Lotte Lepisto and her Trek-Segafredo teammates on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Trek-Segafredo Women came out on top in the Toward Zero Race Melbourne on Thursday, guided to victory by sprinter Lotta Lepistö.

In a new format for the mid-week criterium event that precedes Saturday's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Lepistö was the top point-scorer across five staged sprints on the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, with Ruth Winder helping to seal the title for the new Trek-Segafredo outfit. 

The riders completed 12 laps of the 5.3km track, with sprints at the end of laps 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12. Each sprint carried points for the top eight across the line, stretching to the top 10 on the final finish line sprint. 

Lepistö, who was forced to miss the Tour Down Under due to illness, didn't cross the line first on any occasion but scored points at every sprint - including three second places - to top the individual sprint classification. It was a close contest with Chloe Hosking (Ale-Cipollini), who won the second and last sprints but did not place on sprint four. Lepistö finished on 58 points, with Hosking on 56, while Arlenis Sierra (Astana) was a distant third on 31.

While Ale-Cipollini were more of a one-woman band, Trek-Segafredo ran away with the main title thanks to Ruth Winder, who was consistent across all the sprints and finished as the fifth-highest points scorer. Trek-Segafredo finished on 90 points, with Ale-Cipollini second on 63 and Astana third on 37.

"It was hard! I am from Finland, and there it is now -22 degrees (Celsius), so yeah, the heat played a big factor for me today, especially since I haven't been racing here in the hot weather. I was exploding after every sprint today because of the heat," Lepistö said.

"The team was outstanding, and helped a lot, and Ruth (Winder) was amazing, also taking a lot of the points, and that put us in a good place to win the individual race and the team race."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo Women90pts
2Ale Cipollini63
3Astana Women's Team37
4Mitchelton - Scott28
5Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank28
6Bepink25
7Rally UHC Cycling21
8CCC-Liv16
9Swapit-Agolico12
10Specialized Women's Racing8
11Australian Cycling Team-Kordamentha7

Intermediate sprint 1 - lap 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink15pts
2Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women12
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini10
4Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing8
5Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women6
6Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women4
7Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women2
8Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

Intermediate sprint 2 - lap 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini15pts
2Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women12
3Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women10
4Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women8
5Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini6
6Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team4
7Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team2
8Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women1

Intermediate sprint 3 - lap 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank15pts
2Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandón (Chi) Swapit-Agolico12
3Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women10
4Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women8
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini6
6Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team4
7Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women2
8Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Australian Cycling Team-Kordamentha1

Intermediate sprint 4 - lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team15pts
2Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank12
3Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink10
4Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women8
5Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women6
6Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women4
7Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women2
8Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini1

Finish line sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini25pts
2Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women20
3Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women15
4Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team12
5Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv10
6Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women8
7Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Australian Cycling Team-Kordamentha6
8Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv4
9Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv2
10Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women1

Individual sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women58pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini56
3Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team31
4Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank28
5Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women28
6Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink25
7Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women20
8Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women20
9Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandón (Chi) Swapit-Agolico12
10Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv10
11Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing8
12Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women8
13Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Australian Cycling Team-Kordamentha6
14Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team6
15Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini6
16Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv4
17Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women4
18Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv2
19Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women1
20Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Australian Cycling Team-Kordamentha1
21Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini1

 

