Trek-Segafredo Women came out on top in the Toward Zero Race Melbourne on Thursday, guided to victory by sprinter Lotta Lepistö.

In a new format for the mid-week criterium event that precedes Saturday's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Lepistö was the top point-scorer across five staged sprints on the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, with Ruth Winder helping to seal the title for the new Trek-Segafredo outfit.

The riders completed 12 laps of the 5.3km track, with sprints at the end of laps 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12. Each sprint carried points for the top eight across the line, stretching to the top 10 on the final finish line sprint.

Lepistö, who was forced to miss the Tour Down Under due to illness, didn't cross the line first on any occasion but scored points at every sprint - including three second places - to top the individual sprint classification. It was a close contest with Chloe Hosking (Ale-Cipollini), who won the second and last sprints but did not place on sprint four. Lepistö finished on 58 points, with Hosking on 56, while Arlenis Sierra (Astana) was a distant third on 31.

While Ale-Cipollini were more of a one-woman band, Trek-Segafredo ran away with the main title thanks to Ruth Winder, who was consistent across all the sprints and finished as the fifth-highest points scorer. Trek-Segafredo finished on 90 points, with Ale-Cipollini second on 63 and Astana third on 37.

"It was hard! I am from Finland, and there it is now -22 degrees (Celsius), so yeah, the heat played a big factor for me today, especially since I haven't been racing here in the hot weather. I was exploding after every sprint today because of the heat," Lepistö said.

"The team was outstanding, and helped a lot, and Ruth (Winder) was amazing, also taking a lot of the points, and that put us in a good place to win the individual race and the team race."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo Women 90 pts 2 Ale Cipollini 63 3 Astana Women's Team 37 4 Mitchelton - Scott 28 5 Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 28 6 Bepink 25 7 Rally UHC Cycling 21 8 CCC-Liv 16 9 Swapit-Agolico 12 10 Specialized Women's Racing 8 11 Australian Cycling Team-Kordamentha 7

Intermediate sprint 1 - lap 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink 15 pts 2 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women 12 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 10 4 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 8 5 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 6 6 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 7 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 8 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - lap 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 15 pts 2 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women 12 3 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 10 4 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 8 5 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 6 6 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 4 7 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 2 8 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

Intermediate sprint 3 - lap 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 15 pts 2 Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandón (Chi) Swapit-Agolico 12 3 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women 10 4 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 8 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 6 6 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 4 7 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 2 8 Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Australian Cycling Team-Kordamentha 1

Intermediate sprint 4 - lap 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 15 pts 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 12 3 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink 10 4 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 8 5 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 6 6 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 7 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 8 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 1

Finish line sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 25 pts 2 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women 20 3 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 15 4 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 12 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 10 6 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 8 7 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Australian Cycling Team-Kordamentha 6 8 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 4 9 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv 2 10 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 1