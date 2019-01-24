Trek-Segafredo Women win Race Melbourne
Lepisto the top sprinter in points-based criterium
Elite Women: Melbourne - Melbourne
Trek-Segafredo Women came out on top in the Toward Zero Race Melbourne on Thursday, guided to victory by sprinter Lotta Lepistö.
In a new format for the mid-week criterium event that precedes Saturday's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Lepistö was the top point-scorer across five staged sprints on the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, with Ruth Winder helping to seal the title for the new Trek-Segafredo outfit.
The riders completed 12 laps of the 5.3km track, with sprints at the end of laps 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12. Each sprint carried points for the top eight across the line, stretching to the top 10 on the final finish line sprint.
Lepistö, who was forced to miss the Tour Down Under due to illness, didn't cross the line first on any occasion but scored points at every sprint - including three second places - to top the individual sprint classification. It was a close contest with Chloe Hosking (Ale-Cipollini), who won the second and last sprints but did not place on sprint four. Lepistö finished on 58 points, with Hosking on 56, while Arlenis Sierra (Astana) was a distant third on 31.
While Ale-Cipollini were more of a one-woman band, Trek-Segafredo ran away with the main title thanks to Ruth Winder, who was consistent across all the sprints and finished as the fifth-highest points scorer. Trek-Segafredo finished on 90 points, with Ale-Cipollini second on 63 and Astana third on 37.
"It was hard! I am from Finland, and there it is now -22 degrees (Celsius), so yeah, the heat played a big factor for me today, especially since I haven't been racing here in the hot weather. I was exploding after every sprint today because of the heat," Lepistö said.
"The team was outstanding, and helped a lot, and Ruth (Winder) was amazing, also taking a lot of the points, and that put us in a good place to win the individual race and the team race."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|90
|pts
|2
|Ale Cipollini
|63
|3
|Astana Women's Team
|37
|4
|Mitchelton - Scott
|28
|5
|Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|28
|6
|Bepink
|25
|7
|Rally UHC Cycling
|21
|8
|CCC-Liv
|16
|9
|Swapit-Agolico
|12
|10
|Specialized Women's Racing
|8
|11
|Australian Cycling Team-Kordamentha
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
|15
|pts
|2
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
|12
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|10
|4
|Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|8
|5
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|6
|6
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|4
|7
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|8
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|15
|pts
|2
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
|12
|3
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|10
|4
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|8
|5
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|6
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|4
|7
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|2
|8
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|pts
|2
|Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandón (Chi) Swapit-Agolico
|12
|3
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
|10
|4
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|8
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|6
|6
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|4
|7
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2
|8
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Australian Cycling Team-Kordamentha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|3
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
|10
|4
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|8
|5
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|6
|6
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
|4
|7
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|8
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|25
|pts
|2
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
|20
|3
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|15
|4
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|12
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|10
|6
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|8
|7
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Australian Cycling Team-Kordamentha
|6
|8
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|4
|9
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|2
|10
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
|58
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|56
|3
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|31
|4
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|28
|5
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|28
|6
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
|25
|7
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|20
|8
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|20
|9
|Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandón (Chi) Swapit-Agolico
|12
|10
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|10
|11
|Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|8
|12
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|8
|13
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Australian Cycling Team-Kordamentha
|6
|14
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|6
|15
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|16
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|4
|17
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|4
|18
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|2
|19
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|1
|20
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Australian Cycling Team-Kordamentha
|1
|21
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy