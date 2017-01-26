Kirsten Wild wins Cadel Evans Australia day criterium
Dutchwoman bests Hosking on Albert Park F1 circuit
Elite Women: Albert Park - Albert Park
Race Melbourne officials had to review finish line photos to declare Kirsten Wild (Cylance) the winner of Race Melbourne, the Australia Day circuit race in Melbourne's Albert Park. The Dutchwomen hit the finish line alongside Australian Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini). Neither celebrated. They too needed the photo finish to know who had won.
"I felt like my wheel was maybe first, but it was really, really close," Wild said in a post-race video interview. "She was coming with a bit more speed from the back. It was really dangerous. I think if it was one metre more, she would have won."
The Albert Park Formula 1 circuit played host to the Towards Zero Race Melbourne on Thursday. The fast 5.2-kilometre lap is so flat that race organisers didn’t even bother including a course profile in the technical guide. The women's peloton completed 12, for 63.6-kilometres in total.
Attacks began on the second lap with Specialized Women sending riders up the road. The peloton was quick to respond, and no splits materialised.
UnitedHealthcare were amongst the main aggressors in the laps that followed, repeatedly putting pressure on the peloton on the backside of the course. Holden Women's Cycling, Hagens Berman-Supermint and Drops also got in on the attacking action. Their collective efforts were negated by teams intent on a field sprint.
The race was altogether when the women's peloton received the bell. Wild and her teammates were grouped together in the back of the field as they powered across the line for the start of the final loop around the circuit.
"With two kilometres to go, we went to the front," Wild explained. "It was Dani [King], Marta Taglioferro and me. When we went to the front, we decided to go full gas out of the last corner to try to pass everybody"
Tagliferro sprinted through the final corner with Wild on her wheel. Canyon//SRAM lined up its train outside and to the left of the Alé Cipollini pair.
"I tried to pass on the left side, and it was all or nothing," said Wild. "Then I saw Chloe coming from the right, and all I could think was push the wheel first to the finish line."
Her wheel reached the line first by millimetres. A bike length back, Lisa Brennauer (Canyon//SRAM) rounded out the podium.
Wild's win in Albert Park is the third victory of her Australian summer campaign. She also won two sprint stages of the Santo Women’s Tour, where she finished third overall.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1:28:06
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|5
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|6
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|7
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|9
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|11
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|12
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|13
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|14
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|15
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|16
|Jessica Lane (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CNN International Cycling Team
|17
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling Team
|18
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|19
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|20
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|22
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CNN International Cycling Team
|23
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|24
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|25
|Desiree Ehrler (Sui) Maaslandster Veris CNN International Cycling Team
|26
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|27
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|28
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|29
|Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|30
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|31
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team
|32
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|33
|Minda Murray (Aus) Rush
|34
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|35
|Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|36
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|37
|Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Rush
|38
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|39
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|40
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|41
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|42
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|43
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|44
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|45
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|46
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
|47
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|48
|Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush
|49
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|50
|Ruby Livingstone (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|51
|Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|52
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|53
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CNN International Cycling Team
|54
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|55
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|56
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|57
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|58
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|59
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|60
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|61
|Kate Mcilroy (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|62
|Sophie Mckay (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|63
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|64
|Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|65
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
|66
|Ayla Rudgley (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CNN International Cycling Team
|67
|Christel Van Loo (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CNN International Cycling Team
|68
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|69
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|70
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|71
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|72
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|73
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:20
|74
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:21
|75
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:23
|76
|Mieke Kroger (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:48
|77
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:57
|78
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:01:00
|79
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|80
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|81
|Ella Scanlon-Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:01:19
|82
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Rush
|83
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:01:47
|84
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|DNF
|Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|DNS
|Tessa Fabry (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|DNS
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush
