Kirsten Wild wins Cadel Evans Australia day criterium

Dutchwoman bests Hosking on Albert Park F1 circuit

Image 1 of 25

The pdiumThe podium of Chloe Hosking, Kirsten Wild and Lisa Brennauer

Image 2 of 25

The women's peloton speed along the Albert Park track

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 25

The first edition of the race about to get underway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 25

Kirsten Wild and Cylance celebrate victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 25

Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 25

Overcast skies for the racing yoday

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 25

Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman / Supermint) leads an early breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 25

The Melbourne skyline

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 25

Ann-Sophie Duyck (Drops Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 25

Emma Pooley was guest riding with the Holden team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 25

Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle High5) making a move

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 25

Kirsten Wild with her Cylance teammates after victory was confirmed

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 25

Alexis Ryan of Canyon//SRAM signs on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 25

Australian road champion Kat Garfoot (Orica-AIS) at sign on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 25

Kirsten Wild (Cylance) on the top step of the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 25

Kirsten Wild (Cylance) enjoys her success

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 25

Kirsten Wild (Cylance)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 25

Kirsten Wild (Cylance) beat Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) in a close sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 25

A photo finish was needed to confirm the winner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 25

Wild and Hosking put down the power

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 25

The pace was fast on the motor racing circuit

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 25

The riders were often lined out

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 25

Orica-Scott tried to control the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 25

Kirsten Wild becomes the first winner of the Cadel Evans Australia Day race on Albert Park

Image 25 of 25

Kirsten Wild (Cylance) wins the sprint for victory

Race Melbourne officials had to review finish line photos to declare Kirsten Wild (Cylance) the winner of Race Melbourne, the Australia Day circuit race in Melbourne's Albert Park. The Dutchwomen hit the finish line alongside Australian Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini). Neither celebrated. They too needed the photo finish to know who had won.

"I felt like my wheel was maybe first, but it was really, really close," Wild said in a post-race video interview. "She was coming with a bit more speed from the back. It was really dangerous. I think if it was one metre more, she would have won."

The Albert Park Formula 1 circuit played host to the Towards Zero Race Melbourne on Thursday. The fast 5.2-kilometre lap is so flat that race organisers didn’t even bother including a course profile in the technical guide. The women's peloton completed 12, for 63.6-kilometres in total.

Attacks began on the second lap with Specialized Women sending riders up the road. The peloton was quick to respond, and no splits materialised.

UnitedHealthcare were amongst the main aggressors in the laps that followed, repeatedly putting pressure on the peloton on the backside of the course. Holden Women's Cycling, Hagens Berman-Supermint and Drops also got in on the attacking action. Their collective efforts were negated by teams intent on a field sprint.

The race was altogether when the women's peloton received the bell. Wild and her teammates were grouped together in the back of the field as they powered across the line for the start of the final loop around the circuit.

"With two kilometres to go, we went to the front," Wild explained. "It was Dani [King], Marta Taglioferro and me. When we went to the front, we decided to go full gas out of the last corner to try to pass everybody"

Tagliferro sprinted through the final corner with Wild on her wheel. Canyon//SRAM lined up its train outside and to the left of the Alé Cipollini pair.

"I tried to pass on the left side, and it was all or nothing," said Wild. "Then I saw Chloe coming from the right, and all I could think was push the wheel first to the finish line."

Her wheel reached the line first by millimetres. A bike length back, Lisa Brennauer (Canyon//SRAM) rounded out the podium.

Wild's win in Albert Park is the third victory of her Australian summer campaign. She also won two sprint stages of the Santo Women’s Tour, where she finished third overall.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling1:28:06
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
4Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
5Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
6Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
7Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
8Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
9Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
11Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
12Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman | Supermint
13Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team
14Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
15Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
16Jessica Lane (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CNN International Cycling Team
17Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling Team
18Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
19Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
20Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
22Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CNN International Cycling Team
23Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team
24Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
25Desiree Ehrler (Sui) Maaslandster Veris CNN International Cycling Team
26Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
27Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
28Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
29Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
30Amanda Jamieson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
31Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team
32Jessica Pratt (Aus) High5 Dream Team
33Minda Murray (Aus) Rush
34Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
35Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
36Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
37Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Rush
38Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
39Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team
40Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
41Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
42Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
43Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
44Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
45Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
46Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
47Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
48Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush
49Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team
50Ruby Livingstone (NZl) New Zealand National Team
51Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
52Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
53Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CNN International Cycling Team
54Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
55Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
56Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) New Zealand National Team
57Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
58Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
59Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
60Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
61Kate Mcilroy (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
62Sophie Mckay (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
63Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
64Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team
65Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
66Ayla Rudgley (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CNN International Cycling Team
67Christel Van Loo (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CNN International Cycling Team
68Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott Women
69Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
70Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
71Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
72Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
73Carlee Taylor (Aus) Alé Cipollini0:00:20
74Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:21
75Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:23
76Mieke Kroger (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:48
77Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:57
78Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:01:00
79Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:17
80Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
81Ella Scanlon-Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:01:19
82Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Rush
83Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:01:47
84Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:01:50
DNFKate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
DNSTessa Fabry (Aus) High5 Dream Team
DNSJustine Barrow (Aus) Rush

