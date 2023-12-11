Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2024 route

Image 1 of 1 Route map for men's 176km Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in 2024 (Image credit: Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race)

The 176km Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, which starts and finishes in Geelong, will take place on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

After making some adjustments from previous years and running the race in the opposite direction in its 2023 return after a two-year hiatus, the organisers have continued with the same route for this year’s race.

Heaing out from the start at the Geelong waterfront, the course winds and climbs its way through Highton, Ceres with the first uphill challenge, Barrabool and Moriac before diverting to the coast. Echelons could strike as the peloton transverses the exposed Thirteenth Beach stretch before turning inland from Ocean Grove, and heading through the Bellarine Peninsula back toward Geelong city.

The final 68 kilometres will be contested across four laps on the finishing circuit, with the steep ascent of Challambra. The multiple 830m climb sequence will be a pivotal phase in the race and presents an ideal opportunity for breakaways in the turn for the finish.

After capturing those King of the Mountain points on Challambra, the riders speed down Scenic Road into Queens Park. After a left turn and climb of Melville Avenue, the race then continues up Minerva Road, connecting through to Church Street to the finish line at the Geelong waterfront.