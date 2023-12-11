Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race past winners

Champions at the Australian from its beginnings in 2015 through to the last running of the event in 2023

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2023 podium (l-r): second place Hugo Page (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty), winner Marius Mayrhofer (dsm-firmenich) and third place Simon Clarke (Israel - Premier Tech)
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2023 podium (l-r): second place Hugo Page (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty), winner Marius Mayrhofer (dsm-firmenich) and third place Simon Clarke (Israel - Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - past winners

2023Marius Mayrhofer (Germany) dsm-firmenich
2020Dries Devenyns (Belgium) Deceuninck-Quick Step
2019Elia Viviani (Italy) Deceuninck-Quick Step
2018Jay McCarthy (Australia) Bora - Hansgrohe
2017Nikias Arndt (Germany) Sunweb
2016Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain) Sky
2015Gianni Meersman (Belgium) Etixx - Quick Step

