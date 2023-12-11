Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race past winners
Champions at the Australian from its beginnings in 2015 through to the last running of the event in 2023
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|2023
|Marius Mayrhofer (Germany) dsm-firmenich
|2020
|Dries Devenyns (Belgium) Deceuninck-Quick Step
|2019
|Elia Viviani (Italy) Deceuninck-Quick Step
|2018
|Jay McCarthy (Australia) Bora - Hansgrohe
|2017
|Nikias Arndt (Germany) Sunweb
|2016
|Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain) Sky
|2015
|Gianni Meersman (Belgium) Etixx - Quick Step
