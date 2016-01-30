Trending

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race: Amanda Spratt leads Orica AIS one-two

Neylan and Wiggle's King complete podium

Image 1 of 13

Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) wins the Cadel Evans road race

Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) wins the Cadel Evans road race
Image 2 of 13

Amanda Spratt on the front

Amanda Spratt on the front
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 13

Orica AIS dominated the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Orica AIS dominated the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
Image 4 of 13

Rachel Neylan and Chloe Hosking on the attack late in the race

Rachel Neylan and Chloe Hosking on the attack late in the race
Image 5 of 13

The podium at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

The podium at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
Image 6 of 13

Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
Image 7 of 13

Cadel Evans and Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)

Cadel Evans and Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
Image 8 of 13

Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) on the podium

Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) on the podium
Image 9 of 13

Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)

Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
Image 10 of 13

Racing at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Racing at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
Image 11 of 13

Australian champion Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) leads Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5)

Australian champion Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) leads Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5)
Image 12 of 13

Racing at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Racing at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
Image 13 of 13

Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)

Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)

Australian national road race champion Amanda Spratt led home an Orica-AIS one-two in the women’s event at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on Saturday.

Related Articles

Rochelle Gilmore Blog: UCI women's racing in Australia

Weekend wrap-up: Cyclo-cross World Championships, Mallorca Challenge

Australia names four women for Olympic road events

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race celebrates WorldTour status

Live TV coverage for women's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in 2017

Spratt beat teammate and defending champion Rachel Neylan to the line by 48 seconds, with Dani King (Wiggle High5) finishing a second later and completing the podium.

“It was perfect from kilometer zero. We had Loren Rowney, Chloe McConville and Sarah Roy who did a lot of work to set myself, Rachel and Tayler Wiles up for the final,” Spratt said at the finish. “It was just a battle once we got to the climbs. We were constantly attacking and the peloton just kept whittling down, so we just kept the pressure and just kept sticking at it. I thought Rachel's move would stay away with Chloe Hosking, but then it came back so I countered over the top and managed to get away."

Orica-AIS dominated the race, with Spratt’s winning move coming inside the final 25 kilometres, after she and her teammates had softened up the peloton over the 113 kilometre course.

Neylan made her most aggressive move with Hosking joining her but the vastly reduced peloton – down to fewer than 20 riders at this point – had just enough to catch the pair.

“It was painful over all those climbs but when you’ve got a team like that you're always motivated for the finish,” added Spratt.

“Taryn Heather jumped across to me and we went pretty hard together for about 15km, opening up a gap of over a minute, the bunch caught us again after the feed zone.

“It was great to have the opportunity to get this jersey thanks to the support of my High5 Dream Team teammates and staff.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS2:58:45
2Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:49
3Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle-High5
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle-High50:01:03
5Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hogs Breath Cafe Tineli
6Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Boss Racing Team
7Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
8Ruth Corset (Aus) Rush Women's Team
9Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
10Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle-High50:01:07
11Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5-Dream Team0:01:24
12Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC0:03:16
13Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:03:17
14Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Roxsolt
15Justine Barrow (Aus) Boss Racing Team
16Julie Leth (Den) Hogs Breath Cafe Tineli
17Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle-High5
18Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle-High5
19Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
20Genevieve Whitson (GBr) CBR Women's Racing Team
21Joanne Hogan (Aus) Rush Women's Team
22Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:05:09
23Tayla Evans (Aus) Bikebug-NextGen
24Emily Cunningham (Aus) Boss Racing Team
25Jessica Allen (Aus) High5-Dream Team
26Georgia Catterick (NZl) Roxsolt
27Sophie Mackay (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:05:42
28Lucy Barker (Aus) Mercedes Benz Adelaide Blackchrome0:07:27
29Hannah Gumbley (NZl) Roxsolt
30Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Rush Women's Team0:08:22
31Rachel Ward (Aus) Bikebug-NextGen0:08:53
32Taryn Heather (Aus) Bikebug-NextGen
33Chloe Mcintosh (Aus) CBR Women's Racing Team0:08:59
34Aimee Ingram (Aus) Mercedes Benz Adelaide Blackchrome0:09:15
35Christina Teniswood (Aus) Mercedes Benz Adelaide Blackchrome0:09:33
36Lynne Clarke (Aus) Boss Racing Team0:10:12
37Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC0:10:13
38Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
39Emily Roper (Aus) Hogs Breath Cafe Tineli
40Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High5-Dream Team
41Deborah Hennessey (Aus) Hogs Breath Cafe Tineli0:12:48
42Harriet Smith (Aus) BCWS0:13:28
43Penny Brown (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:15:35
44Ania Ligas (Aus) BCWS0:17:04
45Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:20:21
46Margeaux Thompson (Aus) BCWS
47Fiona Yard (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
48Belinda Chamberlain (Aus) CBR Women's Racing Team
49Esther Borg (Aus) BCWS
50Emily Cust (Aus) BCWS
51Minda Murray (Aus) Rush Women's Team
52Abby Sneddon (Aus) Roxsolt
53Kristy Glover (Aus) Bikebug-NextGen
54Jessica Lane (Aus) Mercedes Benz Adelaide Blackchrome0:22:35
55Ella Scanlan-Bloor (Aus) Roxsolt0:24:25
DNFSarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNFChloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNFSamantha De Riter (Aus) High5-Dream Team
DNFBrodie Chapman (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
DNFKate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
DNFKirsty Broun (Aus) Rush Women's Team
DNFCarley Mckay (Aus) Boss Racing Team
DNFGemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team
DNFAlicia Macdonald (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
DNFJosephine Meldgaard (NZl) Roxsolt
DNFAlice Wallett (Aus) CBR Women's Racing Team
DNFMichelle Apostolou (Aus) CBR Women's Racing Team
DNFSerene Lee (Sin) BCWS
DNFBrittany Lindores (Aus) Bikebug-NextGen
DNFAlana Haansbergen (Aus) Mercedes Benz Adelaide Blackchrome
DNFGeorgina Beech (Aus) Mercedes Benz Adelaide Blackchrome
DNFSara Mills (Aus) Hogs Breath Cafe Tineli

Latest on Cyclingnews