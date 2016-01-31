Trending

Solo ride from Peter Kennaugh lands Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race victory

Leigh Howard wins sprint for second place, six-seconds back

Peter Kennaugh came up trumps in the second edition of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race following an aggressive final lap of the Geelong circuit. The British national champion jumped away on the Challambra climb and held off the peloton for Team Sky's first win of 2016. Local lad Leigh Howard won the bunch sprint for second place six seconds back, after IAM Cycling worked hard for the chase as Niccolò Bonifazio crossed the line for third on his Trek-Segafredo debut.

"I have to thank Luke Rowe really. The whole race he was saying 'stay calm, stay calm'. I went up the road with just over a lap to go with a couple of riders and right away he said 'sit up, it's not going to work.' He just kept me calm during the race and said 'hit it', like Richie Porte did on Willunga, just don't look back and I did it," Kennaugh explained in a post-race television interview.

With Rafa Valls his carrot on the Challambra climb, Kennaugh bridged across then rode away from the Lotto Soudal rider as the splintered peloton was attempting to organise a chase with 12km to go. However, Kennaugh explained that once he got away, he was racing for the win.

"People go on about power all the time these days, I’m not one that likes numbers, but to be honest I’ve been doing a lot of work on that kind of stuff and I just tried to pace myself all the way to the finish and I had the legs," said Kennaugh, whose previous one-day wins both came in the British national championships. "I felt terrible for the first half of the race, but then my legs came around."

Kennaugh's win was reminiscent of his stage 1 victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné in Albertville last year, repeating his late attack to also hold off a fast finishing peloton.

"To be honest, I didn't want to look back once. I am quite an emotion rider, the littlest things if I've see them close to me, that's all it would have took for me to crack. So I just thought 'head down, don't look back until you're on the finishing straight' and that's what I did," Kennaugh added when asked if he knew of the situation behind him.

Looking frustrated as he crossed the line for second place, Howard thanked his teammates for their work before he heads back to Europe.

"I think the race was a difficult race and we did what we could with only five guys," said Howard who will next race Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan San Remo. " There were other really strong teams with seven guys and for the amount of people we had, we did everything possible. Best of the rest and hopefully the beginning of a good season."

Pre-race, it was another 'Manx Man' in Mark Cavendish who was in the headlines but after 174km, it was 26-year-old standing atop the podium with the Dimension Data man recording a DNF in his first race for the South African WorldTour team.

How it unfolded

Starting under grey skies on the Geelong beachfront, Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk) and Koishi Yuma (Nippo-Vini Fantini) were the first riders to attack after the short 3.2km neutral zone. The duo was reeled in with AvantiIsowhey’s Pat Shaw and Sean Lake next to try and get clear as a tailwind assisted the fast start. Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) was an early casualty as he fell on his right side, tearing both knicks and jersey along with losing some skin with the high pace ensuring a tough start to a Sunday ride.

In sight of the first sprint point with 25km covered, Pat Lane continued AvantiIsowhey's aggressive start to the day as he attacked to claim maximum points. Lane was joined by BMC’s Alessandro De Marchi with Josh Berry (St George Merida) and Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) bridging across to make a four-man break

With 30km covered, the peloton decided it was content with the breakaway’s composition and the quartet was quickly 2:30 minutes ahead of the road. At the 40km mark, Morgan Smith (Kenyan Riders Downunder) and Kristian House (ONE Pro Cycling) set off in chase of the break that had extended their lead to over four-and-a-half minutes over the peloton

Lane rolled across uncontested for the second intermediate sprint point with House and Smith joining the leaders, who had swelled the lead over the peloton to 6:15 minutes, after 53km of racing. Lane took maximum KOM points at Bells Beach with the race starting to move inland and back towards Geelong.

With a touch over 100km left to race, the six leaders saw their gap drop below the six-minute mark. Lotto Soudal came forward to control the peloton via Thomas De Gendt as Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) and Brodie Talbot (St George-Merida) were caught up in a fall.

The gap to the leaders continued to decrease as Docker worked away on the front of the peloton to drop it down to five minutes with 92km to go. Berry was the first of the breakaway riders to feel the strain of the day as he dropped off the front with 89km to race as the gap continued to fall with Orica-GreenEdge controlling the tempo.

Hegyvary was the next rider dropped from the breakaway with 70km to race as riders started to attack from the peloton. Adam Phelan (Drapac), Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNL-Jumbo), Gert Dockx (Lotto Soudal) and Lachlan Norris (Drapac) all doing damage to thin the peloton and bring the gap down to 2:44 minutes.

Lane attacked his breakaway companions at the base of the KOM with De Marchi the only rider able to follow. In doing so, Lane confirmed an appearance on he podium as winner of the sprint and KOM jerseys.The duo then went clear as De Gendt was briefly caught in the middle of the break and peloton. Rohan Dennis (BMC) upped the pace to cause further selection in the peloton within 50km to race and saw a reaction from the peloton as Phelan and Mat Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) bridged across to the BMC man.

Ahead, De Marchi and Lane’s advantage continued to fall and was under one minute with 40km to race. A chase group of 11 riders with representation from IAM Cycling, Katusha, Team Sky, Orica GreenEdge, BMC, and UnitedHealthcare then formed in pursuit of the duo.

On the penultimate lap, Lotto Soudal and Dimension Data led the peloton that was within 12 seconds of the chase group at the base of Challambra climb. The leading duo was reeled in by the chasers as Danilo Wyss then attacked with De Marchi joining his teammate.

Lotto Soudal’s Rafa Valls made a move to cause a selection that saw a group of 12 get clear with two Katusha riders coming to the front and upping the pace. Valls attacked a second time, bringing Sal Puccio (Team Sky) and Cam Meyer (Data Dimension) with him with 25km to race.

Behind, Jason Christie (Kenyan Riders Downunder), Damien Howson (Orica GreenEdge), Aleksejs Saramotins and Howard (IAM Cycling) took up the chase of the leading trio 15 seconds in arrears. Valls’ move caused further damage to the peloton, which had splintered into numerous groups on the road. As the bell rang for one final 20km circuit of Geelong, the trio led the chasers by 19 seconds and the BMC led peloton, which had organised itself on the run into the finish arch.

De Marchi was driving the peloton into Challambra, 13 seconds behind the three leaders as LottoNL-Jumbo sat in just behind the red and black of BMC. Shaw and Lane from AvantiIsowhey moved forward at the base of the climb with 13km to race as the leading trio continually checked their advantage to the peloton.

Valls was first to move on the climb as Ian Boswell and Peter Kennaugh set the tempo. As Meyer made his way back into the reduced peloton, Data Dimension was moving up Nathan Haas before Kennaugh bridged cross to Valls. At 12km to race, Kennaugh led ahead of Valls and Haas with riders scrambling to stay in the race.

Inside 10km, Kennaugh continued to lead solo with 20 seconds over a chase group of 30 riders. With little co-operation from rivals to chase down the British champion, Katusha decided they weren’t racing for second place as they made the move to the front of the group.

Pantano and 19-year-old Michael Storer (Australia) took up the tempo as Kennaugh led by 18 seconds with five kilometres to race. Adam Hansen became the final Lotto Soudal rider to launch an attack. The impetus was on Orica GreenEdge via Jack Haig to lead the chase with Kennaugh maintaining his lead into the final three kilometres. As Hansen was reeled in, IAM Cycling took up the chase for Howard before Orica-GreenEdge took over at 1.7km to go but it was all too little too late.

Under the flamme rouge and it was a foregone conclusion that Kennaugh would be raising his arms in triumph for the first time this season and first time since claiming consecutive British national titles to make it two non-Australian winners at the race named after Australia's only Tour de France champion.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky4:04:59
2Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:06
3Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
7Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
9Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
10Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
11Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
12Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Dimension Data
13Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
14Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
15Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
16Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
17Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
18Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
19Michael Storer (Aus) Australia
20James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
21Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:11
22Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto - Soudal
23Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto - Soudal
24Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
25Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling
26Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
27Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:15
28Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:38
29Jack Haig (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:58
30Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
31Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:14
32Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
33Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
34Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
35Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
36Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha0:03:07
37Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport0:03:19
38Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Australia0:03:39
39Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
40Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
41Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
42Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
43Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
44Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
45Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
46Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
47Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
48Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
49Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal0:06:09
50Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
51Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
52Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
53Chris Harper (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP
54Saxon Irvine (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
55Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
56Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP
57Angus Lyons (Aus) Australia
58Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP
59Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling
60Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
61Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
62Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
63Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
64Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
65Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:06:24
66Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
67Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:38
68Peter Velits (Slo) BMC Racing Team
69Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
70Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
71Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:06:41
72Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
73Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:09:32
74Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
75Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
76Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
77Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
78Mathew Ross (Aus) Australia
79Luke Parker (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP
80Alexander Smyth (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP
81Samuel Jenner (Aus) Australia
82Sean Lake (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
83Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
84Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
85Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
86George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:12:27
87Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor
88Jacobus Venter (Rsa) Dimension Data
89Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
90Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
91Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
92John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFEgor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFCaleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
DNFMitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFGregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto - Soudal
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJulien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
DNFSongezo Jim (Rsa) Dimension Data
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFAdrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFTyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFKarl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFDaniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFTanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFKristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFTravis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFThomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFCorentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFGerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJames Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFChristopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFGiacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFDaniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFNicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFKazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFMichael Cuming (GBr) State Of Matter / MAAP
DNFJoshua Taylor (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP
DNFAdam Allen (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
DNFKyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
DNFSamuel Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
DNFAlex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
DNFCraig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
DNFRussell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFJonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFGeorge Atkins (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFCameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
DNFSam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
DNFShao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
DNFGuy Kalma (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
DNFTimothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
DNFJay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
DNFNicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
DNFDaniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
DNFBrodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
DNFJosh Berry (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
DNFHarrison Wiles (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
DNFNick Miller (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
DNFNathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
DNFJoseph Gichora Kamau (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
DNFMorgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
DNFGeoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
DNFBen Dyball (Aus) Australia
DNFNicholas Schultz (Aus) Australia

Intermediate Sprints - Barwon Heads
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport3pts
2Luke Parker (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP2
3Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team1

Intermediate Sprints - Torquay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport3pts
2Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team2
3Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Geelong (Race Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky5pts
2Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling3
3Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal1

Hill Climb 1 - Bells Beach (Cat 4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport3pts
2Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team2
3Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder1

Hill Climb 2 - Geelong Lap 1 (Cat 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport5pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
3Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1

Hill Climb 3 - Geelong Lap 2 (Cat 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
3Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto - Soudal1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
2Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky6pts
3Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling5
4Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
5Luke Parker (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP2
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal2
7Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport8pts
2Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team5
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
4Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto - Soudal1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Storer (Aus) Australia4:05:05
2Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Australia0:03:33
3Chris Harper (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP0:06:03
4Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP
5Angus Lyons (Aus) Australia
6Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP
7Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
8Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
9Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:09:26
10Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team SKY12:15:09
2ONE Pro Cycling0:00:06
3Team Katusha0:00:11
4Team Dimension Data0:00:15
5Lotto Soudal0:00:16
6IAM Cycling
7Orica-GreenEdge0:01:30
8Trek - Segafredo0:05:47
9Drapac Professional Cycling
10BMC Racing Team0:07:06
11Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:09:00
12Jayco Australian National Team0:09:42
13Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:10:11
14State of Matter / MAAP0:18:15
15JLT Condor p/b Mavic0:18:58

 

