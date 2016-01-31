Image 1 of 51 2016 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race victor, Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) Image 2 of 51 Peter Kennaugh ahead of his race-winning ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 51 A day in the break earned Patrick Lane the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 51 Race winner Peter Kennaugh with Cadel Evans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 51 The peloton string out on the wide roads (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 51 Orica-GreenEdge try to slow the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 51 Rohan Dennis piles the pressure on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 51 Adam Hansen sits in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 51 Australian road champion Jack Bobridge sits on the wheel of Maarten Tjallingii (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 51 Peter Kennaugh with teammate Ian Boswell (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 51 Floris Gerts (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 51 Leigh Howard vents his frustration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 51 Michael Storer won the young rider's classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 51 The top 3 for the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 51 The peloton spread across the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 51 The break increased its number after a second group attacked (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 51 The bunch leaves the sea behind them (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 51 Pat Lane leads Alessandro de Marchi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 51 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 51 Rafa Valls on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 51 Nathan Haas is riding for Dimension Data in 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 51 Rohan Dennis stands on the pedals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 51 Novo Nordisk's Scott Ambrose (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 51 Rein Taaramae in Katusha colours in 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 51 Cadel Evans speaks after the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 51 Alessandro de Marchi and Patrick Lane try to escape (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 51 It was a fine day for the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 51 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 51 Peter Kennaugh with his big wave-shaped trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 51 Peter Kennaugh sprays the champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 51 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 51 the podium finishers spray the champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 51 Mark Cavendish ahead of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 51 Peter Kennaugh ready for his post-race interview (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 51 Peter Kennaugh kisses his wrist in celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 51 Danilo Wyss (BMC) had a flat front tyre for the last few filometres (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 51 Tiago Machado (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 51 Niccolò Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) was third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 51 Peter Kennaugh celebrates victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 51 The peloton lined across the road Image 41 of 51 It's tight squeeze through the bridge Image 42 of 51 Riding along the Geelong foreshore Image 43 of 51 Orica-GreenEdge swell to the front Image 44 of 51 Riding alongside the Geelong bay Image 45 of 51 Mark Cavendish with Peter Kennaugh on the start line Image 46 of 51 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) olds his trophy aloft Image 47 of 51 Cadel Evans with the 2016 winner of his race, Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) Image 48 of 51 Peter Kennaugh claims the first win of 2016 for Team Sky Image 49 of 51 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) arrives at the line solo Image 50 of 51 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) enjoying his victory salute Image 51 of 51 Peter Kennaugh on the front of the peloton during the early stages of the race

Peter Kennaugh came up trumps in the second edition of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race following an aggressive final lap of the Geelong circuit. The British national champion jumped away on the Challambra climb and held off the peloton for Team Sky's first win of 2016. Local lad Leigh Howard won the bunch sprint for second place six seconds back, after IAM Cycling worked hard for the chase as Niccolò Bonifazio crossed the line for third on his Trek-Segafredo debut.

"I have to thank Luke Rowe really. The whole race he was saying 'stay calm, stay calm'. I went up the road with just over a lap to go with a couple of riders and right away he said 'sit up, it's not going to work.' He just kept me calm during the race and said 'hit it', like Richie Porte did on Willunga, just don't look back and I did it," Kennaugh explained in a post-race television interview.

With Rafa Valls his carrot on the Challambra climb, Kennaugh bridged across then rode away from the Lotto Soudal rider as the splintered peloton was attempting to organise a chase with 12km to go. However, Kennaugh explained that once he got away, he was racing for the win.

"People go on about power all the time these days, I’m not one that likes numbers, but to be honest I’ve been doing a lot of work on that kind of stuff and I just tried to pace myself all the way to the finish and I had the legs," said Kennaugh, whose previous one-day wins both came in the British national championships. "I felt terrible for the first half of the race, but then my legs came around."

Kennaugh's win was reminiscent of his stage 1 victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné in Albertville last year, repeating his late attack to also hold off a fast finishing peloton.

"To be honest, I didn't want to look back once. I am quite an emotion rider, the littlest things if I've see them close to me, that's all it would have took for me to crack. So I just thought 'head down, don't look back until you're on the finishing straight' and that's what I did," Kennaugh added when asked if he knew of the situation behind him.

Looking frustrated as he crossed the line for second place, Howard thanked his teammates for their work before he heads back to Europe.

"I think the race was a difficult race and we did what we could with only five guys," said Howard who will next race Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan San Remo. " There were other really strong teams with seven guys and for the amount of people we had, we did everything possible. Best of the rest and hopefully the beginning of a good season."

Pre-race, it was another 'Manx Man' in Mark Cavendish who was in the headlines but after 174km, it was 26-year-old standing atop the podium with the Dimension Data man recording a DNF in his first race for the South African WorldTour team.

How it unfolded

Starting under grey skies on the Geelong beachfront, Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk) and Koishi Yuma (Nippo-Vini Fantini) were the first riders to attack after the short 3.2km neutral zone. The duo was reeled in with AvantiIsowhey’s Pat Shaw and Sean Lake next to try and get clear as a tailwind assisted the fast start. Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) was an early casualty as he fell on his right side, tearing both knicks and jersey along with losing some skin with the high pace ensuring a tough start to a Sunday ride.

In sight of the first sprint point with 25km covered, Pat Lane continued AvantiIsowhey's aggressive start to the day as he attacked to claim maximum points. Lane was joined by BMC’s Alessandro De Marchi with Josh Berry (St George Merida) and Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) bridging across to make a four-man break

With 30km covered, the peloton decided it was content with the breakaway’s composition and the quartet was quickly 2:30 minutes ahead of the road. At the 40km mark, Morgan Smith (Kenyan Riders Downunder) and Kristian House (ONE Pro Cycling) set off in chase of the break that had extended their lead to over four-and-a-half minutes over the peloton

Lane rolled across uncontested for the second intermediate sprint point with House and Smith joining the leaders, who had swelled the lead over the peloton to 6:15 minutes, after 53km of racing. Lane took maximum KOM points at Bells Beach with the race starting to move inland and back towards Geelong.

With a touch over 100km left to race, the six leaders saw their gap drop below the six-minute mark. Lotto Soudal came forward to control the peloton via Thomas De Gendt as Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) and Brodie Talbot (St George-Merida) were caught up in a fall.

The gap to the leaders continued to decrease as Docker worked away on the front of the peloton to drop it down to five minutes with 92km to go. Berry was the first of the breakaway riders to feel the strain of the day as he dropped off the front with 89km to race as the gap continued to fall with Orica-GreenEdge controlling the tempo.

Hegyvary was the next rider dropped from the breakaway with 70km to race as riders started to attack from the peloton. Adam Phelan (Drapac), Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNL-Jumbo), Gert Dockx (Lotto Soudal) and Lachlan Norris (Drapac) all doing damage to thin the peloton and bring the gap down to 2:44 minutes.

Lane attacked his breakaway companions at the base of the KOM with De Marchi the only rider able to follow. In doing so, Lane confirmed an appearance on he podium as winner of the sprint and KOM jerseys.The duo then went clear as De Gendt was briefly caught in the middle of the break and peloton. Rohan Dennis (BMC) upped the pace to cause further selection in the peloton within 50km to race and saw a reaction from the peloton as Phelan and Mat Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) bridged across to the BMC man.

Ahead, De Marchi and Lane’s advantage continued to fall and was under one minute with 40km to race. A chase group of 11 riders with representation from IAM Cycling, Katusha, Team Sky, Orica GreenEdge, BMC, and UnitedHealthcare then formed in pursuit of the duo.

On the penultimate lap, Lotto Soudal and Dimension Data led the peloton that was within 12 seconds of the chase group at the base of Challambra climb. The leading duo was reeled in by the chasers as Danilo Wyss then attacked with De Marchi joining his teammate.

Lotto Soudal’s Rafa Valls made a move to cause a selection that saw a group of 12 get clear with two Katusha riders coming to the front and upping the pace. Valls attacked a second time, bringing Sal Puccio (Team Sky) and Cam Meyer (Data Dimension) with him with 25km to race.

Behind, Jason Christie (Kenyan Riders Downunder), Damien Howson (Orica GreenEdge), Aleksejs Saramotins and Howard (IAM Cycling) took up the chase of the leading trio 15 seconds in arrears. Valls’ move caused further damage to the peloton, which had splintered into numerous groups on the road. As the bell rang for one final 20km circuit of Geelong, the trio led the chasers by 19 seconds and the BMC led peloton, which had organised itself on the run into the finish arch.

De Marchi was driving the peloton into Challambra, 13 seconds behind the three leaders as LottoNL-Jumbo sat in just behind the red and black of BMC. Shaw and Lane from AvantiIsowhey moved forward at the base of the climb with 13km to race as the leading trio continually checked their advantage to the peloton.

Valls was first to move on the climb as Ian Boswell and Peter Kennaugh set the tempo. As Meyer made his way back into the reduced peloton, Data Dimension was moving up Nathan Haas before Kennaugh bridged cross to Valls. At 12km to race, Kennaugh led ahead of Valls and Haas with riders scrambling to stay in the race.

Inside 10km, Kennaugh continued to lead solo with 20 seconds over a chase group of 30 riders. With little co-operation from rivals to chase down the British champion, Katusha decided they weren’t racing for second place as they made the move to the front of the group.

Pantano and 19-year-old Michael Storer (Australia) took up the tempo as Kennaugh led by 18 seconds with five kilometres to race. Adam Hansen became the final Lotto Soudal rider to launch an attack. The impetus was on Orica GreenEdge via Jack Haig to lead the chase with Kennaugh maintaining his lead into the final three kilometres. As Hansen was reeled in, IAM Cycling took up the chase for Howard before Orica-GreenEdge took over at 1.7km to go but it was all too little too late.



Under the flamme rouge and it was a foregone conclusion that Kennaugh would be raising his arms in triumph for the first time this season and first time since claiming consecutive British national titles to make it two non-Australian winners at the race named after Australia's only Tour de France champion.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 4:04:59 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:06 3 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 7 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 9 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 10 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 11 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 12 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Dimension Data 13 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 14 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 15 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 17 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 18 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 19 Michael Storer (Aus) Australia 20 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 21 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:11 22 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto - Soudal 23 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto - Soudal 24 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 25 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling 26 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 27 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:15 28 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:38 29 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:58 30 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 31 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:14 32 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 33 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport 34 Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 35 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 36 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 0:03:07 37 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport 0:03:19 38 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Australia 0:03:39 39 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 41 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 42 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 43 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 44 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport 45 Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling 46 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 47 Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport 48 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sport 49 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal 0:06:09 50 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 52 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 53 Chris Harper (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP 54 Saxon Irvine (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 55 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 56 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP 57 Angus Lyons (Aus) Australia 58 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP 59 Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling 60 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 61 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 62 Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 63 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport 64 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 65 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:06:24 66 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 67 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:38 68 Peter Velits (Slo) BMC Racing Team 69 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 70 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 71 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:06:41 72 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 73 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:09:32 74 Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 75 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder 76 Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team 77 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 78 Mathew Ross (Aus) Australia 79 Luke Parker (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP 80 Alexander Smyth (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP 81 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Australia 82 Sean Lake (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport 83 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 84 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 85 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 86 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:12:27 87 Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor 88 Jacobus Venter (Rsa) Dimension Data 89 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 90 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 91 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 92 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge DNF Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto - Soudal DNF Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNF Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo DNF Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo DNF Songezo Jim (Rsa) Dimension Data DNF Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data DNF Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling DNF Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling DNF Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling DNF Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk DNF James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Michael Cuming (GBr) State Of Matter / MAAP DNF Joshua Taylor (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP DNF Adam Allen (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody DNF Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody DNF Samuel Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody DNF Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody DNF Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody DNF Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor DNF Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor DNF George Atkins (GBr) JLT Condor DNF Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto DNF Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto DNF Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto DNF Guy Kalma (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto DNF Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto DNF Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team DNF Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team DNF Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team DNF Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team DNF Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team DNF Harrison Wiles (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team DNF Nick Miller (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder DNF Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder DNF Joseph Gichora Kamau (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder DNF Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder DNF Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder DNF Ben Dyball (Aus) Australia DNF Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Australia

Intermediate Sprints - Barwon Heads # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport 3 pts 2 Luke Parker (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP 2 3 Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team 1

Intermediate Sprints - Torquay # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport 3 pts 2 Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team 2 3 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Geelong (Race Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 5 pts 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 3 3 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 1

Hill Climb 1 - Bells Beach (Cat 4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport 3 pts 2 Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team 2 3 Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 1

Hill Climb 2 - Geelong Lap 1 (Cat 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport 5 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 1

Hill Climb 3 - Geelong Lap 2 (Cat 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto - Soudal 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport 2 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 6 pts 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 5 4 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 5 Luke Parker (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP 2 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 2 7 Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport 8 pts 2 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto - Soudal 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Storer (Aus) Australia 4:05:05 2 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Australia 0:03:33 3 Chris Harper (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP 0:06:03 4 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP 5 Angus Lyons (Aus) Australia 6 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State Of Matter / MAAP 7 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 8 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 9 Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:09:26 10 Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team