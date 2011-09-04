Houvenaghel powers to national championship
Shaw and Storey complete podium
Wendy Houvenaghel (Bike Chain Ricci) was crowned the Women's British Time Trial Champion on Sunday 4th September. The 36-year-old from Londonderry finished nearly a minute faster Julia Shaw (drag2zero.com) who took the silver medal ahead of Sarah Storey (Horizon Fitness RT).
Houvenaghel my be better known for her pursuit and team pursuit performances on the track but she has won the 10 and 25 mile British time trial titles between 2004 and 2006.
The women had the worst of the weather with wind and rain battering all the starters. Houvenaghel's 27.48 mph ride was impressive on the rolling circuit with an additional long climb up to the finish.
"The conditions worked to my advantage," said Houvenaghel: "I do a lot of training in Cornwall where I live now and those conditions are quite normal for me. I don't have a lot of time to concentrate on time trial these days as most of my preparation is track orientated. The win today is very special for me and shows me where my form is at the moment. It also shows that I am a little more diverse and can ride on the road as well as the track."
"I have a UCI 1.1 time trial event to ride in next week in France and then my track season begins and my Olympic Games campaign begins there."
|1
|Wendy Houvenaghel (Bike Chain Ricci)
|0:45:38
|2
|Julia Shaw (www.drag2zero.com)
|0:00:54
|3
|Sarah Storey (Horizon Fitness RT)
|0:01:23
|4
|Rebecca Romero (XRT - elmy Cycles)
|0:03:02
|5
|Emma Trott (Nederland Bloeit)
|0:03:49
|6
|Claire Newland (Welwyn Whs)
|0:04:37
|7
|Ella Sadler-Andrews (Horizon Fitness RT)
|0:04:38
|8
|Paula Moseley (Climb on Bikes RT)
|0:05:35
|9
|Lynn Hamel (Herbalife/Wheelbase)
|0:06:08
|10
|Nicola Juniper (Inverse/Cyclaim)
|0:06:09
|11
|Rachael Elliott (Newbury RC)
|0:06:14
|12
|Bronwen Ewing (Rye & District Wheelers CC)
|0:06:37
|13
|Charlotte Easton (Look Mum No Hands!)
|0:07:16
|14
|Lara Taylor (Velo Club Godalming & Haslemere)
|0:08:03
|15
|Louise Day (Gabby Day CycleSport RT)
|0:08:19
|16
|Suzanne Robinson (VC 10)
|0:08:22
|17
|Alexandra Grzegorczyk (Leamington C & AC)
|0:09:40
|18
|Clare Simon (iCycle)
|0:10:15
|19
|Jemma Anderson (Rockingham Forest Whs)
|0:10:18
|20
|Claire Waterfield (Welland Valley CC)
|0:10:24
|21
|Sara Dias-Ayton (a3crg)
|0:15:15
|22
|Susan Holiday (A5 Rangers CC)
|0:29:32
|23
|Jane Grant (A5 Rangers CC)
|1:09:32
|DNF
|Jane Kilmartin (Cult Racing)
|DNF
|Alexandra Laycock (Warwickshire RC)
|DNF
|Rosie Armitage (Stratford-upon-Avon CC)
|DNF
|Michelle King (Team Jewson-MI Racing-Thule-CNP)
|DNS
|Elinor Thorogood (Ystwyth CC Clwb Beicio)
|DNS
|Jacqueline Hobson (Warwickshire RC)
|DNS
|Sarah Crisp (A5 Rangers CC)
|DNS
|Sarah Byrne (Abergavenny RC)
|DNS
|Lowri Bunn (Abergavenny RC)
|DNS
|Sian Tovey (Dooley's Cycles.co.uk)
|DNS
|Sue Fenwick (Crest CC)
