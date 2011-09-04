Image 1 of 9 Wendy Houvenaghel rode through the deluge to win the gold medal. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 9 The women¹s podium Julia Shaw (drag2zero.com), Wendy Houvenaghel (Bike Chain Ricci), Sarah Storey (Horizon Fitness RT) (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 9 Emma Trott (Nederland Bloeit) wins the women¹s U23 gold medal (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 4 of 9 Sarah Storey (Horizon Fitness RT) (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 9 Emma Trott (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 6 of 9 Rebecca Romero (XRT ­ Elmy Cycles) (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 7 of 9 Hannah Barnes (Motorpoint RT) won the women¹s junior gold medal (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 8 of 9 Rebecca Romero (XRT- Elmy Cycles) on the second circuit climb (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 9 of 9 Wendy Houvenaghel (Bike Chain Ricci) claiming the women¹s title (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Wendy Houvenaghel (Bike Chain Ricci) was crowned the Women's British Time Trial Champion on Sunday 4th September. The 36-year-old from Londonderry finished nearly a minute faster Julia Shaw (drag2zero.com) who took the silver medal ahead of Sarah Storey (Horizon Fitness RT).

Houvenaghel my be better known for her pursuit and team pursuit performances on the track but she has won the 10 and 25 mile British time trial titles between 2004 and 2006.

The women had the worst of the weather with wind and rain battering all the starters. Houvenaghel's 27.48 mph ride was impressive on the rolling circuit with an additional long climb up to the finish.

"The conditions worked to my advantage," said Houvenaghel: "I do a lot of training in Cornwall where I live now and those conditions are quite normal for me. I don't have a lot of time to concentrate on time trial these days as most of my preparation is track orientated. The win today is very special for me and shows me where my form is at the moment. It also shows that I am a little more diverse and can ride on the road as well as the track."

"I have a UCI 1.1 time trial event to ride in next week in France and then my track season begins and my Olympic Games campaign begins there."