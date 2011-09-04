Image 1 of 10 Alex Dowsett (Sky) on his way to the gold medal. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 10 Alex Dowsett (Team Sky) made the climb look easy (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 10 Matt Bottrill (I-ride.co.uk) on the max (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 4 of 10 Steve Cummings (Team Sky) won silver (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 10 Michael Hutchinson (In-Gear- Quickvit-Trainsharp RT) finished third but ineligible for a medal (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 6 of 10 Matt Bottrill (I-ride.co.uk) working hard to claim the bronze (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 7 of 10 The men¹s U23 podium George Atkins (Velo Ecosse ­ Montpeliers), Douglas Dewey (GWR team), Andrew Griffiths (Twenty 3c-Orbea) (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 8 of 10 The men¹s podium Steve Cummings (Team Sky), Alex Dowsett (Team Sky) and Matt Bottrill (I-ride.co.uk) (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 9 of 10 Douglas Dewey (GWR Team) riding in the downpour to win the Espoir championship (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 10 of 10 Oliver Rossi (PCA Ciclos Uno) won the men¹s junior champs (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Alex Dowsett (Team Sky) showed that he is on form ahead of the Tour of Britain when he won the Men's British Time Trial Championship in Cambridgeshire on Sunday. Dowsett finished 19 seconds ahead of teammate Steve Cummings, despite having to have a bike change in the closing stages of the 29 mile event.

The men's race caught the tail end of the wet weather that started during the junior and women's event earlier in the day. Joe Perrett (Twenty3c-Orbea) set the fastest time of the early riders with 1.02.33 before Russell Hampton (Sigma Sport) went top of the leader board with 1.01.38.

Cummings was the first to go under the hour with 58.45 but there was no stopping Dowsett who took the title 58.26 (30.188 mph). Full time postman Matt Bottrill (I-ride.co.uk) put in a superb performance to finish third in 1.00.14.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was a non-starter and it was left to Dowsett to be the last eligible rider out of the start gate.

"It was tough out there and the conditions and wet roads didn't make it easy," said Dowsett: "I am delighted to win today. I had an ankle problem after I won the London Nocturne event in June and had to have two and a half weeks completely off the bike. The injury was a worry when it happened by now it looks like the break may have done me some good. I thought I would be creeping in the tour of Denmark but I put in some pretty good results and finished fifth overall."

Dowsett has not had the best of luck in major events. The Essex man was forced to change to his road bike during the under 23- World Time Trial Championships in 2010 when he rolled a tub while in medal contention.

"I had to swap bikes today around 6km from the finish when my armrest fell off. I seem to get mechanical problems on the big events.

"Riding with Team Sky has been great. I never expected to have been as competitive as I have been in my first year. I couldn't be happier at the moment. I am on the long list for the World Championships but I am under no illusions about the competition for places. I would love to ride the time trial. I have had to change my focus a little bit towards being a good roadman. In the Olympics, the time trialist has to be in the road race team as well. I think I have a better chance of selection as part of Mark Cavendish's road race team and then maybe I can ride in the time trial.

"Cancellara and Tony Martin have showed how you can improve with age and it would have suited me more to have the London Olympics in 2016."