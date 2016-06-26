Trending

Hannah Barnes wins British women's road race

Alice makes it a Barnes one-two as 13-rider group stays away

Image 1 of 42

The podium (L-R) Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes and Lucy Garner

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 2 of 42

Dani King goes on the attack

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 3 of 42

The chaser

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 4 of 42

Dani King leads the breakaway

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 5 of 42

Nikki Harris did a lot of work on the front

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 6 of 42

Dani King with Nikki Harris and Clare Rose just behind her

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 7 of 42

Nikki Harris drives the pace

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 8 of 42

The breakaway

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 9 of 42

Sarah Storey is caught by the escapees

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 10 of 42

Dani King on the front of the break

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 11 of 42

Sarah Storey spent most of the day in the break

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 12 of 42

Hannah Barnes is the new British road race champion

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 13 of 42

Getting ready for the podium

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 14 of 42

Hannah Barnes arrives behind the podium after winning the British national title

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 15 of 42

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 16 of 42

Sister Act, Hannah and Alice Barnes take first and second

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 17 of 42

Hannah Barnes celebrates her victory

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 18 of 42

Riders cross the line to complete the course

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 19 of 42

The peloton passes through

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 20 of 42

Hannah Barnes beats her sister Alice to victory

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 21 of 42

Sarah Storey enjoying her time out front

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 22 of 42

The peloton make their way through the countryside near Stockton on Tees

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 23 of 42

Hannah Barnes becomes British national champion

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 24 of 42

Hannah Barnes sprints to the line

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 25 of 42

The riders set off

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 26 of 42

The peloton waits on the start line

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 27 of 42

Getting race ready

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 28 of 42

Warming up ahead of the race

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 29 of 42

The drops team gets ready to race

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 30 of 42

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 31 of 42

Hannah Barnes can't believe her victory

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 32 of 42

Dani King warms down

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 33 of 42

The peloton departs Stockton on Tees

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 34 of 42

Drops push the pace on the front of the peloton

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 35 of 42

The peloton

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 36 of 42

Drops were very active from the start

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 37 of 42

The riders wait for the flag to drop

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 38 of 42

The neutral start gets underway

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 39 of 42

The riders line up at the start

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 40 of 42

Hannah Barnes sprays the champagne

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 41 of 42

The top 3 in the British national road race

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 42 of 42

Hannah Barnes in her new national champion's jersey

(Image credit: SWpix.com)

Hannah Barnes became the British women’s road race champion on Sunday, taking victory in a sprint from a 13-rider group that held off the peloton on the 100.5km Stockton course.

It was her sister, Alice Barnes (Drops) who was her closest challenger in the push for the line, with the younger sibling taking second place – and first in the U23 category – as she did 12 months ago. Lucy Garner of Wiggle-High5 was third, a couple of bike lengths back, completing a podium with an average age of just over 21.

For Hannah Barnes, the title represents a first victory since making her return from a long injury lay-off after after breaking her ankle in August last year. The 23-year-old missed the chance to support Armitstead’s World Championships-winning ride in Richmond and her competitive start to life at new team Canyon-SRAM – having previously been with UnitedHealthcare – was delayed until mid-April.

"I'm really pleased to have the race win and how I could finish it off.It's quite a fine line between being patient and making sure you go with the right moves," said Barnes. "Thankfully it was a pretty small group that we got away so it was easiest to mark and go with the moves. Coming into the circuits it was pretty active and I had to make sure I was with everyone that went.

"I didn't expect Alice to be so close to me really, I haven't raced with Alice in a long time so it was really nice to have her there. For her to have the under-23 jersey as well, we have a very happy mum and dad."

Barnes attacked from the large leading group as the race hung in the balance with the peloton advancing on the second-to-last lap of the technical 6.7km finish circuit in Stockton town centre. She didn’t burn all her matches, however, and had enough left in the tank to take victory by a considerable margin over most of the other members of the group.

Barnes got herself into the race-winning move when a group of 12 broke free of the bunch and set off in pursuit of lone leader Sarah Storey, who had gone clear early on in the race.

They made the bridge with two laps remaining of the main 13.4km loop and the peloton was largely unable to eat into their advantage of just over a minute.

They made it onto the finishing circuit for the first of three laps with a lead of just under a minute and things became tense as the peloton continued to advance. The gap was down to 30 seconds heading into the final lap, and Barnes tested her rivals with an attack, soon followed by a counter from Nikki Harris.

The group came into the home straight with enough of an advantage, and it was Alice Barnes who came to the front on the finishing straight, only to see her sister come round with a powerful sprint.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (Canyon - SRAM)2:35:24
2Alice Barnes (Drops Cycling Team)
3Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5)
4Danielle King (Wiggle High5)
5Jennifer George (Drops Cycling Team)
6Nikki Harris (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
7Molly Weaver (Liv-Plantur)
8Lucy Shaw (Drops Cycling Team)
9Neah Evans (Glasgow Whlrs)
10Annasley Park (Team Breeze)
11Claire Rose (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)0:00:16
12Dame Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
13Bethany Crumpton (Boot Out Breast Cancer C.C)0:00:19
14Rebecca Durrell (Drops Cycling Team)0:00:35
15Rebecca Womersley (Drops Cycling Team)
16Elizabeth-Jane Harris (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
17Keira McVitty (Team WNT)
18Eileen Roe (Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team)
19Rose Osborne (Drops Cycling Team)
20Laura Massey (Drops Cycling Team)
21Natalie Grinczer (Team WNT)
22Laura Greenhalgh (Les Filles Racing Team)
23Annabel Fisher (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
24Gabriella Shaw (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
25Hayley Jones (Team Breeze)
26Nicola Juniper (Team Ford Ecoboost)
27Bethany Hayward (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
28Dani Christmas (Isorex Cycling Team)
29Julie Erskine (Team Ford Ecoboost)
30Jessie Walker (Servetto Footon)
31Jennifer Holden (Fusion RT Fierlan)
32Megan Barker (Team Breeze)
33Alice Cobb (Matrix Fitness p/b Corley Cycles)0:00:41
34Gemma Sargent (Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire)
35Anna Christian (Wiggle High5)
36Jennifer Hudson (Fusion RT Fierlan)
37Annabel Simpson (Drops Cycling Team)
38Hayley Simmonds (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
39Abigail Van Twisk (Drops Cycling Team)
40Genevieve Whitson (Isorex Cycling Team)
41Hannah Payton (Drops Cycling Team)0:00:46
42Jo Tindley (Team WNT)0:06:35
43Danielle Khan (Team Breeze)
44Emily Kay (Team Breeze)
45Emily Nelson (Team Breeze)
46Charlotte Alston (Team 22)
47Charline Joiner (Team Ford Ecoboost)
48Charmaine Porter (Army Cycling Race Team (ACRT))
49Corinne Clark (Team WNT)
50Elizabeth Stedman (Fusion RT Fierlan)
51Sian Botteley (Starley Racing)0:06:38
52Charlotte Colclough (Team Jadan-Weldtite)
53Fiona Hunter Johnston (Fusion RT Fierlan)
54Rebecca Rimmington (Team WNT)
55Nicole Oh (Les Filles Racing Team)
56Bethany Taylor (Boot Out Breast Cancer C.C)
57Josephine Gilbert (Team Footon Velosport)
58Emily Meakin (Mammoth Lifestyle Racing Team)
59Amy Gornall (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
60Melissa Brand (Team Ford Ecoboost)
61Eve Dixon (Starley Racing)
62Rachel Crighton (Team 22)0:06:41
63Kimberley Ashton (Casp Racing)
64Abigail Dentus (Team Breeze)
65Emma Grant (Colavita Bianchi)

