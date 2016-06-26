Blythe beats Cavendish to British national championship victory
Tinkoff rider takes first national title
Road Race - Men: Stockton - Stockton
Adam Blythe (Tinkoff) denied Mark Cavendish a second British national road race title as he outsprinted the Manxman at the end of an aggressive day in the north east of England.
Cavendish, who will try to claim the yellow jersey on the opening day of the Tour de France next week, was the favourite as a 14-rider group that came towards the line for a sprint and it was he who opened it up. However, Blythe, who had been part of a long four-man breakaway before limiting his workload on the final laps once caught by Cavendish's chase group, took his wheel before brushing shoulders and coming past him on the slightly-uphill drag to the line.
The 26-year-old Tinkoff rider punched the air and celebrated wildly as he crossed the line for what is probably the biggest result of his career. Andy Fenn, whose Sky teammate Alex Peters had attacked repeatedly to shake up the closing stages of the race, was a more distant third.
"I wanted that one, I was thinking about it all day, trying to be in the right moves," said Blythe, who won’t be at the Tour de France but is instead set to debut his white, red and blue champion’s jersey on home soil at the RideLondon-Surrey Classic later this summer.
"With a couple of laps to go I thought we might hold off the chasers, it was hanging around 20 seconds and I did a few hard turns, but it came back together and I just gambled it’d be a sprint and luckily I got round Cav."
The 207km course was based on two circuits – a main 13.4km loop to be covered 12 times before a 6.7km finishing loop in Stockton to be covered six times – and it produced the aggressive and chaotic racing that has come to characterise national championships.
Indeed, Blythe described how hard it was, the WorldTour-level rider saying it was the toughest day his power meter has seen this year.
"Normally when Cav wins there are leadout trains, but today was a hard day," he said. "We were marked out all day, we weren’t really given any room, always on the pedals all day, I’ve had one of the highest powers I’ve had all year."
Five-time national time trial champion Alex Dowsett was aggressive early on, sparking various moves in a fluid opening portion of the race. However, the Movistar man didn’t make the key selections that were soon made, with two groups joining up to make a breakaway of 16, including Blythe.
It was fast and furious in the bunch as Dowsett and others looked to bridge over, and a large group of 28 ended up clipping off in pursuit of the leaders. That group itself split, and in the end eight riders, including Cavenidsh, Dowsett, and Tao Geoghegan Hart, made the junction to form a lead group of 22.
On the final lap of the main loop, Team Sky neo-pro Alex Peters showed his aggression and formed a four-man group with Geoghegan Hart, Tom Moses, and Blythe that would go close to contesting the victory. The quartet collaborated well and held onto around 30 seconds for four of the six final laps before an aggressive Cavendish helped drag the chase group – which by that stage had been whittled down to 10 – back into contention.
With 14 now at the head of the race with under two laps to go, Peters attacked repeatedly, with Chris Lawless the most active in shutting down the moves. It was frantic, with splits opening and closing all the time, but by this stage Blythe had set up shop on the back of the group – as he said, gambling on it coming together for a sprint.
After relative calm on the final lap, that’s what happened and once Cavendish had opened it up to come past Lawless and Thwaites, Blythe found he had enough in the tank to take the spoils.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|4:31:07
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora–Argon 18
|6
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman CT
|7
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|8
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|9
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal U23
|11
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|12
|Kristian House (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|13
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|14
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:03:44
|15
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|16
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:03:45
|17
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|18
|Sam Lowe (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:03:48
|19
|Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:03:49
|20
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:03:50
|21
|Max Stedman (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|0:03:52
|22
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:03:54
|23
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:50
|24
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Neon-Velo Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|DNF
|George Atkins (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNF
|Scott Auld (GBr) Zappi's Racing Team
|DNF
|Karl Baillie (GBr) Raleigh GAC
|DNF
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Peter Barusevicus (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
|DNF
|Sebastian Baylis (GBr) Zappis Racing Team
|DNF
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Daniel Bigham (GBr) Planet X - Northside Cycling
|DNF
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Neon-Velo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sam Boast (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
|DNF
|David Bolland (GBr) Neon-Velo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) 100% ME
|DNF
|Tom Bracegirdle (GBr) Goma Dakwerken vdb Steenhouwerij
|DNF
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Kieran Brady (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
|DNF
|Alexander Braybrooke (GBr) Lotto Soudal U23
|DNF
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNF
|Dillon Byrne (GBr) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
|DNF
|Rob Carter (GBr) TS Racing Team - OTR
|DNF
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Joseph Clark (GBr) Envelopemaster Giant Sheffield
|DNF
|David Clarke (GBr) Massi Kuwait Cycling Project
|DNF
|Matthew Clarke (GBr) Excel Pedal Heaven Academy
|DNF
|Angus Claxton (GBr) EISER INFORLUR/S.C Duranguesa
|DNF
|Edward Clemens (GBr) Spirit Bikes Racing Team
|DNF
|Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) 100% ME
|DNF
|Scott Davies (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Andrew Disley (GBr) Harry Middleton Cycling Club
|DNF
|Jordan Doig (GBr) Pro Vision Cycle Clothing
|DNF
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNF
|Nathan Draper (GBr) 100% ME
|DNF
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Albert Ellison (GBr) TBW Bottecchia Wigmore RT
|DNF
|Joseph Elwood (GBr) Langsett Cycles RT
|DNF
|Jack Escritt (GBr) Raleigh GAC
|DNF
|Joe Evans (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|David Fletcher (GBr) Sherwood Pines Cycles Felt - Enve
|DNF
|Alexander Foster (GBr) Bikehaus by Ridley
|DNF
|George Fowler (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Joseph Fry (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|DNF
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joshua Green (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks
|DNF
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNF
|Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Richard Handley (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Joe Harris (GBr) Spirit Bikes Racing Team
|DNF
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh GAC
|DNF
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Spirit Bikes Racing Team
|DNF
|Richard Hepworth (GBr) Raleigh GAC
|DNF
|Ben Hetherington (GBr) Planet X - Northside Cycling
|DNF
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Joe Holt (GBr) 100% ME
|DNF
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Rhys Howells (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
|DNF
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Harrison Jones (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|DNF
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Metaltek Kuota Racing Team
|DNF
|Ross Lamb (GBr) Godfrey Bikewear Race Team
|DNF
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNF
|Andy Leigh (GBr) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
|DNF
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Adam Lewis (GBr) Team NHT Cycling Team
|DNF
|James Lewis (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Joel Lewis (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
|DNF
|David Lines (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
|DNF
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|James Lowsley- Williams (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Richard Mardle (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Fraser Martin (GBr) Raleigh GAC
|DNF
|Oliver Maxwell (GBr) Neon-Velo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Zachery May (GBr) Metaltek Kuota Racing Team
|DNF
|Tom Mazzone (GBr) Excel Pedal Heaven Academy
|DNF
|Leon Mazzone (GBr) ILLI-Bikes Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Louis Modell (GBr) Zappis Racing Team
|DNF
|Anthony Moye (GBr) Spirit Bikes Racing Team
|DNF
|Craig Nicholls (GBr) API-Metrow/Bodyby JR
|DNF
|Daniel Nieto (GBr) TBW Bottecchia Wigmore RT
|DNF
|Sean Noon (GBr) Spokes Racing Team
|DNF
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Alex Orrell-Turner (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
|DNF
|Joshua Outram (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
|DNF
|Alex Paton (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|DNF
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|George Pym (GBr) Raleigh GAC
|DNF
|Charlie Renshaw (GBr) Envelopemaster Giant Sheffield
|DNF
|Alexandar Richardson (GBr) Pedal Heaven Excel Academy
|DNF
|Steven Roach (GBr) Raleigh GAC
|DNF
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Ben Rowe (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
|DNF
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Luke Ryan (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
|DNF
|David Shackleton (GBr) Wilsons Wheels Race Team
|DNF
|Dean Shannon (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
|DNF
|Kieran Simcox (GBr) Neon-Velo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mark Stewart (GBr) 100% ME
|DNF
|Bradley Stokes (GBr) Planet X - Northside Cycling
|DNF
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Jake Tanner (GBr) Envelopemaster Giant Sheffield
|DNF
|Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Prorace Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|DNF
|Andrew Turner (GBr) KTM Impsport RT
|DNF
|Joey Walker (GBr) 100% ME
|DNF
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr)
|DNF
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Samuel Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Stephen Williams (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNF
|Jake Womersley (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|DNF
|Cameron Woolsey (GBr) Spirit Bikes Racing Team
