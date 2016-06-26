Trending

Blythe beats Cavendish to British national championship victory

Tinkoff rider takes first national title

Adam Blythe (Tinkoff) denied Mark Cavendish a second British national road race title as he outsprinted the Manxman at the end of an aggressive day in the north east of England.

Cavendish, who will try to claim the yellow jersey on the opening day of the Tour de France next week, was the favourite as a 14-rider group that came towards the line for a sprint and it was he who opened it up. However, Blythe, who had been part of a long four-man breakaway before limiting his workload on the final laps once caught by Cavendish's chase group, took his wheel before brushing shoulders and coming past him on the slightly-uphill drag to the line.

The 26-year-old Tinkoff rider punched the air and celebrated wildly as he crossed the line for what is probably the biggest result of his career. Andy Fenn, whose Sky teammate Alex Peters had attacked repeatedly to shake up the closing stages of the race, was a more distant third.

"I wanted that one, I was thinking about it all day, trying to be in the right moves," said Blythe, who won’t be at the Tour de France but is instead set to debut his white, red and blue champion’s jersey on home soil at the RideLondon-Surrey Classic later this summer.

"With a couple of laps to go I thought we might hold off the chasers, it was hanging around 20 seconds and I did a few hard turns, but it came back together and I just gambled it’d be a sprint and luckily I got round Cav."

The 207km course was based on two circuits – a main 13.4km loop to be covered 12 times before a 6.7km finishing loop in Stockton to be covered six times – and it produced the aggressive and chaotic racing that has come to characterise national championships.

Indeed, Blythe described how hard it was, the WorldTour-level rider saying it was the toughest day his power meter has seen this year.

"Normally when Cav wins there are leadout trains, but today was a hard day," he said. "We were marked out all day, we weren’t really given any room, always on the pedals all day, I’ve had one of the highest powers I’ve had all year."

Five-time national time trial champion Alex Dowsett was aggressive early on, sparking various moves in a fluid opening portion of the race. However, the Movistar man didn’t make the key selections that were soon made, with two groups joining up to make a breakaway of 16, including Blythe.

It was fast and furious in the bunch as Dowsett and others looked to bridge over, and a large group of 28 ended up clipping off in pursuit of the leaders. That group itself split, and in the end eight riders, including Cavenidsh, Dowsett, and Tao Geoghegan Hart, made the junction to form a lead group of 22.

On the final lap of the main loop, Team Sky neo-pro Alex Peters showed his aggression and formed a four-man group with Geoghegan Hart, Tom Moses, and Blythe that would go close to contesting the victory. The quartet collaborated well and held onto around 30 seconds for four of the six final laps before an aggressive Cavendish helped drag the chase group – which by that stage had been whittled down to 10 – back into contention.

With 14 now at the head of the race with under two laps to go, Peters attacked repeatedly, with Chris Lawless the most active in shutting down the moves. It was frantic, with splits opening and closing all the time, but by this stage Blythe had set up shop on the back of the group – as he said, gambling on it coming together for a sprint.

After relative calm on the final lap, that’s what happened and once Cavendish had opened it up to come past Lawless and Thwaites, Blythe found he had enough in the tank to take the spoils.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff4:31:07
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
3Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
4Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora–Argon 18
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman CT
7Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
8Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
9Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor
10James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal U23
11Dexter Gardias (GBr) Pedal Heaven
12Kristian House (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:00:09
13Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky0:00:20
14Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins0:03:44
15Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
16Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:03:45
17George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
18Sam Lowe (GBr) Team Wiggins0:03:48
19Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:03:49
20Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:03:50
21Max Stedman (GBr) Pedal Heaven0:03:52
22Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:03:54
23Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:50
24Elliott Porter (GBr) Neon-Velo Cycling Team0:05:15
DNFGeorge Atkins (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFScott Auld (GBr) Zappi's Racing Team
DNFKarl Baillie (GBr) Raleigh GAC
DNFYanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFPeter Barusevicus (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
DNFSebastian Baylis (GBr) Zappis Racing Team
DNFThomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFIan Bibby (GBr) NFTO
DNFDaniel Bigham (GBr) Planet X - Northside Cycling
DNFWilliam Bjergfelt (GBr) Neon-Velo Cycling Team
DNFSam Boast (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
DNFDavid Bolland (GBr) Neon-Velo Cycling Team
DNFMatthew Bostock (GBr) 100% ME
DNFTom Bracegirdle (GBr) Goma Dakwerken vdb Steenhouwerij
DNFEdmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
DNFKieran Brady (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
DNFAlexander Braybrooke (GBr) Lotto Soudal U23
DNFGraham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFDillon Byrne (GBr) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
DNFRob Carter (GBr) TS Racing Team - OTR
DNFMark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFJoseph Clark (GBr) Envelopemaster Giant Sheffield
DNFDavid Clarke (GBr) Massi Kuwait Cycling Project
DNFMatthew Clarke (GBr) Excel Pedal Heaven Academy
DNFAngus Claxton (GBr) EISER INFORLUR/S.C Duranguesa
DNFEdward Clemens (GBr) Spirit Bikes Racing Team
DNFMatt Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFGabriel Cullaigh (GBr) 100% ME
DNFScott Davies (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFJonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFAndrew Disley (GBr) Harry Middleton Cycling Club
DNFJordan Doig (GBr) Pro Vision Cycle Clothing
DNFRussell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFNathan Draper (GBr) 100% ME
DNFJoshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO
DNFAlbert Ellison (GBr) TBW Bottecchia Wigmore RT
DNFJoseph Elwood (GBr) Langsett Cycles RT
DNFJack Escritt (GBr) Raleigh GAC
DNFJoe Evans (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFDavid Fletcher (GBr) Sherwood Pines Cycles Felt - Enve
DNFAlexander Foster (GBr) Bikehaus by Ridley
DNFGeorge Fowler (GBr) NFTO
DNFJoseph Fry (GBr) Pedal Heaven
DNFDan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFJoshua Green (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks
DNFLuke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFLuc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFRichard Handley (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFJoe Harris (GBr) Spirit Bikes Racing Team
DNFSamuel Harrison (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFAndrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh GAC
DNFJacob Hennessy (GBr) Spirit Bikes Racing Team
DNFRichard Hepworth (GBr) Raleigh GAC
DNFBen Hetherington (GBr) Planet X - Northside Cycling
DNFLiam Holohan (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFJoe Holt (GBr) 100% ME
DNFTobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFRhys Howells (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
DNFJoshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFHarrison Jones (GBr) Pedal Heaven
DNFJake Kelly (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFAdam Kenway (GBr) Metaltek Kuota Racing Team
DNFRoss Lamb (GBr) Godfrey Bikewear Race Team
DNFEdward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFAndy Leigh (GBr) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
DNFGruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFAdam Lewis (GBr) Team NHT Cycling Team
DNFJames Lewis (GBr) NFTO
DNFJoel Lewis (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
DNFDavid Lines (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
DNFRhys Lloyd (GBr) NFTO
DNFJames Lowsley- Williams (GBr) NFTO
DNFRichard Mardle (GBr) NFTO
DNFFraser Martin (GBr) Raleigh GAC
DNFOliver Maxwell (GBr) Neon-Velo Cycling Team
DNFZachery May (GBr) Metaltek Kuota Racing Team
DNFTom Mazzone (GBr) Excel Pedal Heaven Academy
DNFLeon Mazzone (GBr) ILLI-Bikes Cycling Team
DNFJonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
DNFLouis Modell (GBr) Zappis Racing Team
DNFAnthony Moye (GBr) Spirit Bikes Racing Team
DNFCraig Nicholls (GBr) API-Metrow/Bodyby JR
DNFDaniel Nieto (GBr) TBW Bottecchia Wigmore RT
DNFSean Noon (GBr) Spokes Racing Team
DNFChris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFAlex Orrell-Turner (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
DNFJoshua Outram (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
DNFAlex Paton (GBr) Pedal Heaven
DNFDaniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFGeorge Pym (GBr) Raleigh GAC
DNFCharlie Renshaw (GBr) Envelopemaster Giant Sheffield
DNFAlexandar Richardson (GBr) Pedal Heaven Excel Academy
DNFSteven Roach (GBr) Raleigh GAC
DNFTristan Robbins (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFBen Rowe (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
DNFErick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFLuke Ryan (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
DNFDavid Shackleton (GBr) Wilsons Wheels Race Team
DNFDean Shannon (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
DNFKieran Simcox (GBr) Neon-Velo Cycling Team
DNFMark Stewart (GBr) 100% ME
DNFBradley Stokes (GBr) Planet X - Northside Cycling
DNFLiam Stones (GBr) NFTO
DNFJake Tanner (GBr) Envelopemaster Giant Sheffield
DNFJoshua Teasdale (GBr) Prorace Cycling Team
DNFMichael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFRory Townsend (GBr) Pedal Heaven
DNFAndrew Turner (GBr) KTM Impsport RT
DNFJoey Walker (GBr) 100% ME
DNFDaniel Whitehouse (GBr)
DNFPeter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFSamuel Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFStephen Williams (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFJake Womersley (GBr) Pedal Heaven
DNFCameron Woolsey (GBr) Spirit Bikes Racing Team

