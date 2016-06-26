Image 1 of 61 Tinkoff's Adam Blythe wins from Mark Cavendish (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 2 of 61 The men's 2016 podium of Mark Cavendish, Adam Blythe and Andy Fenn (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 3 of 61 It was a hilly parcours through green countryside (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 4 of 61 Mark Cavendish and Mark McNally (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 5 of 61 Mark Cavendish and Mark McNally (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) leading (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 6 of 61 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) was active during the race (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 7 of 61 Thomas Moses (JLT Condor) working hard (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 8 of 61 The peloton in the Teeside countryside (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 9 of 61 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) going alone (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 10 of 61 The green country side (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 11 of 61 Adam Blythe (Tinkoff) on the podium (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 12 of 61 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) after his second place (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 13 of 61 Adam Blythe (Tinkoff) celebrating victory (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 14 of 61 Mark Cavendish on the front (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 15 of 61 Scott Thwaites (Bora–Argon 18) at the front (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 16 of 61 Fans cheer on the peloton (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 17 of 61 Scott Thwaites (Bora–Argon 18) at the front of affairs (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 18 of 61 The U23 podium of Christopher Lawless (JLT Condor), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon Hagens Berman) and James Shaw (Lotto Soudal U23) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 19 of 61 Adam Blythe (Tinkoff) celebrates his win (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 20 of 61 An elated Adam Blythe (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 21 of 61 Adam Blythe (Tinkoff) beats Mark Cavendish to the British road title (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 22 of 61 Adam Blythe (Tinkoff) gets the win (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 23 of 61 The JLT-Condor team driving the bunch (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 24 of 61 Alex Peters (Team Sky) working on the front (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 25 of 61 Adam Blythe (Tinkoff) in the bright colours (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 26 of 61 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 27 of 61 Yesterday Hannah Barnes was celebrating her first national title. Today she was on bidon duty (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 28 of 61 Adam Blythe (Tinkoff) pushing the pace up a climb (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 29 of 61 Adam Blythe (Tinkoff) trying to cause some damage (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 30 of 61 Alex Peters (Team Sky) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 31 of 61 Mark Cavendish sitting in the peloton (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 32 of 61 Beautiful blue skies for the peloton (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 33 of 61 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 34 of 61 The ONE Pro Cycling team at the head of the race (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 35 of 61 The reduced peloton (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 36 of 61 Chris Lawless (JLT Condor) leads (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 37 of 61 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 38 of 61 Alex Peters (Team Sky) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 39 of 61 Alex Peters (Team Sky) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 40 of 61 The sprint for the line (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 41 of 61 Fresh looking riders during the early stages (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 42 of 61 The peloton makes it's way through the Teeside countryside (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 43 of 61 Movistar's Alex Dowsett. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 44 of 61 The peloton rolls out of Stockton. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 45 of 61 Movistar's Alex Dowsett. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 46 of 61 The peloton rolls out of Stockton. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 47 of 61 The peloton rolls out of Stockton. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 48 of 61 Tinkoff's Adam Blythe, Dimension Data's Mark Cavendish & Movistar's Alex Dowsett prepare to start. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 49 of 61 Wheelbase's Alex Orell-Turner & Sam Boast role out of Stockton with the peloton (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 50 of 61 Tinkoff's Adam Blythe & Dimension Data's Mark Cavendish prepare to start. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 51 of 61 Tom Moses, Dexter Gardius & Scott Auld (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 52 of 61 The peloton makes it's way through the Teeside countryside (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 53 of 61 Adam Blythe wins the 2016 British road race title (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 54 of 61 Adam Blythe wins from Mark Cavendish (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 55 of 61 Mark Cavendish at the front of the field (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 56 of 61 Adam Blythe wins from Mark Cavendish to take out the British road title (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 57 of 61 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 58 of 61 Dimension Data's Mark Cavendish leads the peloton up a hill in the Teeside countryside. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 59 of 61 Movistar's Alex Dowsett (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 60 of 61 The peloton makes it's way through the Teeside countryside (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 61 of 61 Tinkoff's Adam Blythe, Dimension Data's Mark Cavendish & Movistar's Alex Dowsett prepare to start (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Adam Blythe (Tinkoff) denied Mark Cavendish a second British national road race title as he outsprinted the Manxman at the end of an aggressive day in the north east of England.

Related Articles Blythe revels in British road race title

Cavendish, who will try to claim the yellow jersey on the opening day of the Tour de France next week, was the favourite as a 14-rider group that came towards the line for a sprint and it was he who opened it up. However, Blythe, who had been part of a long four-man breakaway before limiting his workload on the final laps once caught by Cavendish's chase group, took his wheel before brushing shoulders and coming past him on the slightly-uphill drag to the line.

The 26-year-old Tinkoff rider punched the air and celebrated wildly as he crossed the line for what is probably the biggest result of his career. Andy Fenn, whose Sky teammate Alex Peters had attacked repeatedly to shake up the closing stages of the race, was a more distant third.

"I wanted that one, I was thinking about it all day, trying to be in the right moves," said Blythe, who won’t be at the Tour de France but is instead set to debut his white, red and blue champion’s jersey on home soil at the RideLondon-Surrey Classic later this summer.

"With a couple of laps to go I thought we might hold off the chasers, it was hanging around 20 seconds and I did a few hard turns, but it came back together and I just gambled it’d be a sprint and luckily I got round Cav."

The 207km course was based on two circuits – a main 13.4km loop to be covered 12 times before a 6.7km finishing loop in Stockton to be covered six times – and it produced the aggressive and chaotic racing that has come to characterise national championships.

Indeed, Blythe described how hard it was, the WorldTour-level rider saying it was the toughest day his power meter has seen this year.

"Normally when Cav wins there are leadout trains, but today was a hard day," he said. "We were marked out all day, we weren’t really given any room, always on the pedals all day, I’ve had one of the highest powers I’ve had all year."

Five-time national time trial champion Alex Dowsett was aggressive early on, sparking various moves in a fluid opening portion of the race. However, the Movistar man didn’t make the key selections that were soon made, with two groups joining up to make a breakaway of 16, including Blythe.

It was fast and furious in the bunch as Dowsett and others looked to bridge over, and a large group of 28 ended up clipping off in pursuit of the leaders. That group itself split, and in the end eight riders, including Cavenidsh, Dowsett, and Tao Geoghegan Hart, made the junction to form a lead group of 22.

On the final lap of the main loop, Team Sky neo-pro Alex Peters showed his aggression and formed a four-man group with Geoghegan Hart, Tom Moses, and Blythe that would go close to contesting the victory. The quartet collaborated well and held onto around 30 seconds for four of the six final laps before an aggressive Cavendish helped drag the chase group – which by that stage had been whittled down to 10 – back into contention.

With 14 now at the head of the race with under two laps to go, Peters attacked repeatedly, with Chris Lawless the most active in shutting down the moves. It was frantic, with splits opening and closing all the time, but by this stage Blythe had set up shop on the back of the group – as he said, gambling on it coming together for a sprint.

After relative calm on the final lap, that’s what happened and once Cavendish had opened it up to come past Lawless and Thwaites, Blythe found he had enough in the tank to take the spoils.

Full Results