Fourth U23 time trial title for Scott Davies
Thomas Baylis and Charlie Tanfield complete podium
Time trial - U23 Men: St Johns - St Johns
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Davies (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:28:20
|2
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|3
|Charlie Tanfield (GBr) Brother NRG
|0:00:51
|4
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman CT
|0:01:00
|5
|Ben Hetherington (GBr) Cyclesport.se - Memil Pro Cycl
|0:01:17
|6
|Joey Walker (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:01:28
|7
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:47
|8
|Joe Evans (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:53
|9
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:53
|10
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) SEG Racing Academy
|0:01:56
