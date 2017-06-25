Trending

Cummings doubles up with British road race victory

Dimension Data rider wins solo on the Isle of Man

Image 1 of 26

Stephen Cummings celebrates his nationals win.

Stephen Cummings celebrates his nationals win.
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 2 of 26

The fans came out in force for the podium celebrations

The fans came out in force for the podium celebrations
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 3 of 26

Mark Cavendish signs on for the race

Mark Cavendish signs on for the race
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 4 of 26

U23 champions Scott Davies in the time trial and Chris Lawless in the road race

U23 champions Scott Davies in the time trial and Chris Lawless in the road race
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 5 of 26

Steve Cummings with his prize

Steve Cummings with his prize
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 6 of 26

The race about to get underway

The race about to get underway
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 7 of 26

Mark Cavendish had time for the fans

Mark Cavendish had time for the fans
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 8 of 26

Peter Kennaugh salutes the fans as he finishes the race

Peter Kennaugh salutes the fans as he finishes the race
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 9 of 26

The men's start line

The men's start line
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 10 of 26

Steve Cummings celebrating his double

Steve Cummings celebrating his double
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 11 of 26

Stephen Cummings on the attack at British road nationals

Stephen Cummings on the attack at British road nationals
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 12 of 26

One of the many early moves at the British road nationals

One of the many early moves at the British road nationals
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 13 of 26

Steve Cummings after his nationals road race win

Steve Cummings after his nationals road race win
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 14 of 26

Steve Cummings comes across the line win British road nationals

Steve Cummings comes across the line win British road nationals
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 15 of 26

The final podium of the British national championship road race

The final podium of the British national championship road race
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 16 of 26

Steve Cummings celebrates his win with champagne.

Steve Cummings celebrates his win with champagne.
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 17 of 26

Steve Cummings and his national championship trophy

Steve Cummings and his national championship trophy
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 18 of 26

The men's road race podium at British nationals

The men's road race podium at British nationals
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 19 of 26

The British national championship road race

The British national championship road race
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 20 of 26

The pack rounds a corner at the British national championship road race.

The pack rounds a corner at the British national championship road race.
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 21 of 26

The British national championship road race

The British national championship road race
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 22 of 26

Upping the tempo at the British national championship road race

Upping the tempo at the British national championship road race
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 23 of 26

A select group spread across the road at the British national championship road race

A select group spread across the road at the British national championship road race
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 24 of 26

Pete Kennaugh in the British national championship road race

Pete Kennaugh in the British national championship road race
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 25 of 26

Splits forming at British nationals

Splits forming at British nationals
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 26 of 26

Ian Stannard hard at work at British nationals

Ian Stannard hard at work at British nationals
(Image credit: Swpix)

After winning the time trial earlier in the week, Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) soloed to victory in the road race at the British national championships, becoming the first man to do the double since David Millar in 2007.

Towards the end of an aggressive and uncontrolled race on the hilly Isle of Man course, Cummings took off from a small lead group with just one lap of the 7.2-kilometre finishing circuit remaining, and his lead only grew as he approached the line. 

Chris Lawless (Axeon Hagens Berman) finished second, securing him the U23 title, while Ian Bibby (JLT-Condor) took the bronze medal.

"It was a really tough race, but that style of competition is what you miss when you haven't been racing – it was punchy and explosive and there were so many efforts," said Cummings, who only recently returned to competition following a long injury layoff after a crash in April's Vuelta al País Vasco.

"I'm back now so we can forget about the injuries! It's nice to be back doing what I do and looking forward to whatever is next. It'll be nice to be at the Tour and to get stuck in."

How it unfolded

Cummings' successful late strike was just one of several dangerous moves on attack-filled day of racing at the British national road championships, which comprised two laps on a large main circuit and 10 on a smaller finishing circuit for 193.7 total kilometres.

A 20-man breakaway got clear in the early goings with defending champion Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) and Movistar's Alex Dowsett in among the selection. 45 minutes later, that group was caught, with Team Sky taking up the task of pushing the pace and forcing splits in the bunch.

Sky's Ian Stannard dragged a six-man group clear, with Lawless in the selection, and then Bibby and Sky's Pete Kennaugh bridged the gap. Kennaugh tried an attack but couldn't build much an advantage off the front. Behind, Cummings came across to the main chasing group along with Sky's Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jon Dibben and UAE Team Emirates' Ben Swift.

With three laps to go it was down to Cummings, Swift, Kennaugh, Lawless and Bibby out front, before Cummings made his decisive attack with one lap left. Swift lost touch with the chasing group as Kennaugh, Lawless and Bibby tried to close down the move, but they never came particularly close to reeling Cummings in, with the 36-year-old holding on comfortably to take the win by 40 seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data4:28:49
2Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:40
3Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
4Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:48
5Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:02:17
6Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:03:03
7Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:44
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:04:43
9Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:06:17
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
11James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
12Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
OTLScott Davies (GBr) Team Wiggins
OTLThomas Stewart (GBr) One Pro Cycling
OTLDexter Gardias (GBr) BIKE Channel Canyon
OTLRhys Howells (GBr) Team Wiggins
OTLLiam Holohan (GBr) Metaltek Kuota Racing Team
OTLThomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
OTLJohn Archibald (GBr) Pro Vision Scotland
OTLGruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
OTLJonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
OTLConnor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
OTLMatthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
OTLSteve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
OTLGeorge Wood (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
OTLMatthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
OTLEdward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
OTLSteven Lawley (GBr) Metaltek Kuota Racing Team
OTLEdmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
OTLJames McLaughlin (GBr) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang
OTLAlexander Braybrooke (GBr) AVC Aix-En-Provence
OTLMax Stedman (GBr) BIKE Channel Canyon
OTLRussell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
OTLJames Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
OTLLeon Mazzone (GBr) ILLI-Bikes Cycling Team
OTLGrant Martin (GBr) Raleigh GAC
OTLRobert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins
OTLJack Stanton-Warren (GBr) Halesowen A & CC
OTLTristan Robbins (GBr) Raleigh GAC
OTLPeter Kibble (GBr) Zappi Racing Team
OTLJoey Walker (GBr) Team Wiggins
OTLPeter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
OTLFraser Rounds (GBr) Team KTM
OTLLawrence Carpenter (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks
OTLAlistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
OTLWill Fox (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks
OTLAlex Dalton (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks
OTLMichael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
OTLElliott Porter (GBr) Neon-Velo Cycling Team
OTLMatthew Clements (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks
OTLAdam Hartley (GBr) 100% ME
OTLMichael Cuming (GBr) Neon-Velo Cycling Team
OTLJoshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
OTLFraser Martin (GBr) Raleigh GAC
OTLKieran Savage (GBr) Team B38 / Underpin Racing
OTLLuke Ryan (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
OTLAlex Paton (GBr) Madison Genesis
OTLLloyd Chapman (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks
OTLKieran Brady (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
OTLHarry Tanfield (GBr) BIKE Channel Canyon
OTLJez McCann (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
OTLJames Wilkinson (GBr) Vetrapo Cycling Team
OTLCallum Ferguson (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks
OTLPatrick Clark (GBr) Team B38 / Underpin Racing
OTLCharlie Quarterman (GBr) Leopard Pro Cycling
OTLNic McKibbin (GBr) Bath Cycling Club
OTLCharlie Passfield (GBr) Spirit Tifosi Racing Team
OTLOliver Maxwell (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
OTLJoshua Outram (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
OTLSamuel Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
OTLJacob Hennessy (GBr) 100% ME
OTLSam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk (Development)
OTLGeorge Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
OTLWilliam Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
OTLEvan Oliphant (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
OTLMarcus Burnett (GBr) Spirit Tifosi Racing Team
OTLCharlie Meredith (GBr) VC Toucy
OTLAnthony Moye (GBr) Spirit Tifosi Racing Team
OTLJames Davey (GBr) Zappi Racing Team
OTLOwen Dudley (GBr) Zappi Racing Team
OTLGabriel Cullaigh (GBr) SEG Racing Academy
OTLAshley Dennis (GBr) Team Wiggins
OTLJoe Evans (GBr) Madison Genesis
OTLBen Hardy (GBr) Zappi Racing Team
OTLPaul Double (GBr) Zappi Racing Team
OTLHarrison Jones (GBr) Polartec Fundacion Contador
OTLStanley Kennett (GBr) Spirit Tifosi Racing Team
OTLAngus Claxton (GBr) 100% ME
OTLJames Jobber (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks
OTLRichard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
OTLMatt Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
OTLJake Womersley (GBr) BIKE Channel Canyon
OTLJamie Fletcher (GBr) Ellan Vannin CC/Appleby
OTLReece Wood (GBr) 100% ME
OTLBertie Newey (GBr) Metaltek Kuota Racing Team
OTLEugene Cross (GBr) Team KTM
OTLKarl Baillie (GBr) Giant Store Rutland / Wattbike
OTLBen Hetherington (GBr) Cyclesport.se - Memil Pro Cycli
OTLAndrew Bruce (GBr) Leslie Bike Shop/Bikers Boutiqu
OTLMike Wragg (GBr) CC Luton
OTLOwain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
OTLMark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
OTLMark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFMark Stewart (GBr) An Post - ChainReaction
DNFRobert Partridge (GBr) BIKE Channel Canyon
DNFJoshua Haasz (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks
DNFDeclan Hudson (GBr) Clay Cross Road Team
DNFOliver Jones (GBr) Cycle Team OnForm
DNFNicholas Cooper (GBr) DFL In-Gear Development
DNFJonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFKinsey McIlquham (GBr) KTM Impsport RT
DNFChris Fallon (GBr) Kuota - Spinergy - GSG
DNFTobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFAndy Brown (GBr) Metaltek Kuota Racing Team
DNFDan Fleeman (GBr) Metaltek Kuota Racing Team
DNFTom Mazzone (GBr) Metaltek Kuota Racing Team
DNFThomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFKristian House (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFJack Stephenson (GBr) Out Of The Saddle
DNFBen Joughin (GBr) Pro Vision Race Team
DNFAdam Kenway (GBr) Raleigh GAC
DNFRyan Perry (GBr) Raleigh GAC
DNFStephen Williams (GBr) SEG Racing Academy
DNFDouglas Coleman (GBr) Spirit Tifosi Racing Team
DNFArchie Cross (GBr) Team B38 / Underpin Racing
DNFPeter Barusevicus (GBr) Team KTM
DNFAndrew Disley (GBr) Team KTM
DNFAdam Robinson (GBr) Team KTM
DNFNathan Draper (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFDylan Kerfoot-Robson (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFJames Knox (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFAndrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFScott Auld (GBr) Zappi Racing Team
DNFThomas Ford (GBr) Halesowen C & ACC
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport

