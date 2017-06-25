Image 1 of 26 Stephen Cummings celebrates his nationals win. (Image credit: Swpix) Image 2 of 26 The fans came out in force for the podium celebrations (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 26 Mark Cavendish signs on for the race (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 26 U23 champions Scott Davies in the time trial and Chris Lawless in the road race (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 26 Steve Cummings with his prize (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 6 of 26 The race about to get underway (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 7 of 26 Mark Cavendish had time for the fans (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 8 of 26 Peter Kennaugh salutes the fans as he finishes the race (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 9 of 26 The men's start line (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 10 of 26 Steve Cummings celebrating his double (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 11 of 26 Stephen Cummings on the attack at British road nationals (Image credit: Swpix) Image 12 of 26 One of the many early moves at the British road nationals (Image credit: Swpix) Image 13 of 26 Steve Cummings after his nationals road race win (Image credit: Swpix) Image 14 of 26 Steve Cummings comes across the line win British road nationals (Image credit: Swpix) Image 15 of 26 The final podium of the British national championship road race (Image credit: Swpix) Image 16 of 26 Steve Cummings celebrates his win with champagne. (Image credit: Swpix) Image 17 of 26 Steve Cummings and his national championship trophy (Image credit: Swpix) Image 18 of 26 The men's road race podium at British nationals (Image credit: Swpix) Image 19 of 26 The British national championship road race (Image credit: Swpix) Image 20 of 26 The pack rounds a corner at the British national championship road race. (Image credit: Swpix) Image 21 of 26 The British national championship road race (Image credit: Swpix) Image 22 of 26 Upping the tempo at the British national championship road race (Image credit: Swpix) Image 23 of 26 A select group spread across the road at the British national championship road race (Image credit: Swpix) Image 24 of 26 Pete Kennaugh in the British national championship road race (Image credit: Swpix) Image 25 of 26 Splits forming at British nationals (Image credit: Swpix) Image 26 of 26 Ian Stannard hard at work at British nationals (Image credit: Swpix)

After winning the time trial earlier in the week, Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) soloed to victory in the road race at the British national championships, becoming the first man to do the double since David Millar in 2007.

Towards the end of an aggressive and uncontrolled race on the hilly Isle of Man course, Cummings took off from a small lead group with just one lap of the 7.2-kilometre finishing circuit remaining, and his lead only grew as he approached the line.

Chris Lawless (Axeon Hagens Berman) finished second, securing him the U23 title, while Ian Bibby (JLT-Condor) took the bronze medal.

"It was a really tough race, but that style of competition is what you miss when you haven't been racing – it was punchy and explosive and there were so many efforts," said Cummings, who only recently returned to competition following a long injury layoff after a crash in April's Vuelta al País Vasco.

"I'm back now so we can forget about the injuries! It's nice to be back doing what I do and looking forward to whatever is next. It'll be nice to be at the Tour and to get stuck in."

How it unfolded

Cummings' successful late strike was just one of several dangerous moves on attack-filled day of racing at the British national road championships, which comprised two laps on a large main circuit and 10 on a smaller finishing circuit for 193.7 total kilometres.

A 20-man breakaway got clear in the early goings with defending champion Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) and Movistar's Alex Dowsett in among the selection. 45 minutes later, that group was caught, with Team Sky taking up the task of pushing the pace and forcing splits in the bunch.

Sky's Ian Stannard dragged a six-man group clear, with Lawless in the selection, and then Bibby and Sky's Pete Kennaugh bridged the gap. Kennaugh tried an attack but couldn't build much an advantage off the front. Behind, Cummings came across to the main chasing group along with Sky's Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jon Dibben and UAE Team Emirates' Ben Swift.

With three laps to go it was down to Cummings, Swift, Kennaugh, Lawless and Bibby out front, before Cummings made his decisive attack with one lap left. Swift lost touch with the chasing group as Kennaugh, Lawless and Bibby tried to close down the move, but they never came particularly close to reeling Cummings in, with the 36-year-old holding on comfortably to take the win by 40 seconds.

