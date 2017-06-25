Cummings doubles up with British road race victory
Dimension Data rider wins solo on the Isle of Man
Road Race - Men: -
After winning the time trial earlier in the week, Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) soloed to victory in the road race at the British national championships, becoming the first man to do the double since David Millar in 2007.
Towards the end of an aggressive and uncontrolled race on the hilly Isle of Man course, Cummings took off from a small lead group with just one lap of the 7.2-kilometre finishing circuit remaining, and his lead only grew as he approached the line.
Chris Lawless (Axeon Hagens Berman) finished second, securing him the U23 title, while Ian Bibby (JLT-Condor) took the bronze medal.
"It was a really tough race, but that style of competition is what you miss when you haven't been racing – it was punchy and explosive and there were so many efforts," said Cummings, who only recently returned to competition following a long injury layoff after a crash in April's Vuelta al País Vasco.
"I'm back now so we can forget about the injuries! It's nice to be back doing what I do and looking forward to whatever is next. It'll be nice to be at the Tour and to get stuck in."
How it unfolded
Cummings' successful late strike was just one of several dangerous moves on attack-filled day of racing at the British national road championships, which comprised two laps on a large main circuit and 10 on a smaller finishing circuit for 193.7 total kilometres.
A 20-man breakaway got clear in the early goings with defending champion Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) and Movistar's Alex Dowsett in among the selection. 45 minutes later, that group was caught, with Team Sky taking up the task of pushing the pace and forcing splits in the bunch.
Sky's Ian Stannard dragged a six-man group clear, with Lawless in the selection, and then Bibby and Sky's Pete Kennaugh bridged the gap. Kennaugh tried an attack but couldn't build much an advantage off the front. Behind, Cummings came across to the main chasing group along with Sky's Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jon Dibben and UAE Team Emirates' Ben Swift.
With three laps to go it was down to Cummings, Swift, Kennaugh, Lawless and Bibby out front, before Cummings made his decisive attack with one lap left. Swift lost touch with the chasing group as Kennaugh, Lawless and Bibby tried to close down the move, but they never came particularly close to reeling Cummings in, with the 36-year-old holding on comfortably to take the win by 40 seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|4:28:49
|2
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:40
|3
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:48
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:17
|6
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:03
|7
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:44
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:43
|9
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:06:17
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|11
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|OTL
|Scott Davies (GBr) Team Wiggins
|OTL
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) BIKE Channel Canyon
|OTL
|Rhys Howells (GBr) Team Wiggins
|OTL
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Metaltek Kuota Racing Team
|OTL
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|OTL
|John Archibald (GBr) Pro Vision Scotland
|OTL
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
|OTL
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|OTL
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|OTL
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|OTL
|Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|OTL
|George Wood (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
|OTL
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
|OTL
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
|OTL
|Steven Lawley (GBr) Metaltek Kuota Racing Team
|OTL
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|OTL
|James McLaughlin (GBr) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang
|OTL
|Alexander Braybrooke (GBr) AVC Aix-En-Provence
|OTL
|Max Stedman (GBr) BIKE Channel Canyon
|OTL
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|OTL
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|OTL
|Leon Mazzone (GBr) ILLI-Bikes Cycling Team
|OTL
|Grant Martin (GBr) Raleigh GAC
|OTL
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins
|OTL
|Jack Stanton-Warren (GBr) Halesowen A & CC
|OTL
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Raleigh GAC
|OTL
|Peter Kibble (GBr) Zappi Racing Team
|OTL
|Joey Walker (GBr) Team Wiggins
|OTL
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Fraser Rounds (GBr) Team KTM
|OTL
|Lawrence Carpenter (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks
|OTL
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|OTL
|Will Fox (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks
|OTL
|Alex Dalton (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks
|OTL
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|OTL
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Neon-Velo Cycling Team
|OTL
|Matthew Clements (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks
|OTL
|Adam Hartley (GBr) 100% ME
|OTL
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Neon-Velo Cycling Team
|OTL
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Fraser Martin (GBr) Raleigh GAC
|OTL
|Kieran Savage (GBr) Team B38 / Underpin Racing
|OTL
|Luke Ryan (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
|OTL
|Alex Paton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|OTL
|Lloyd Chapman (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks
|OTL
|Kieran Brady (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
|OTL
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) BIKE Channel Canyon
|OTL
|Jez McCann (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
|OTL
|James Wilkinson (GBr) Vetrapo Cycling Team
|OTL
|Callum Ferguson (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks
|OTL
|Patrick Clark (GBr) Team B38 / Underpin Racing
|OTL
|Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Leopard Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Nic McKibbin (GBr) Bath Cycling Club
|OTL
|Charlie Passfield (GBr) Spirit Tifosi Racing Team
|OTL
|Oliver Maxwell (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
|OTL
|Joshua Outram (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
|OTL
|Samuel Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) 100% ME
|OTL
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk (Development)
|OTL
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|OTL
|William Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
|OTL
|Marcus Burnett (GBr) Spirit Tifosi Racing Team
|OTL
|Charlie Meredith (GBr) VC Toucy
|OTL
|Anthony Moye (GBr) Spirit Tifosi Racing Team
|OTL
|James Davey (GBr) Zappi Racing Team
|OTL
|Owen Dudley (GBr) Zappi Racing Team
|OTL
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) SEG Racing Academy
|OTL
|Ashley Dennis (GBr) Team Wiggins
|OTL
|Joe Evans (GBr) Madison Genesis
|OTL
|Ben Hardy (GBr) Zappi Racing Team
|OTL
|Paul Double (GBr) Zappi Racing Team
|OTL
|Harrison Jones (GBr) Polartec Fundacion Contador
|OTL
|Stanley Kennett (GBr) Spirit Tifosi Racing Team
|OTL
|Angus Claxton (GBr) 100% ME
|OTL
|James Jobber (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks
|OTL
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|OTL
|Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|OTL
|Jake Womersley (GBr) BIKE Channel Canyon
|OTL
|Jamie Fletcher (GBr) Ellan Vannin CC/Appleby
|OTL
|Reece Wood (GBr) 100% ME
|OTL
|Bertie Newey (GBr) Metaltek Kuota Racing Team
|OTL
|Eugene Cross (GBr) Team KTM
|OTL
|Karl Baillie (GBr) Giant Store Rutland / Wattbike
|OTL
|Ben Hetherington (GBr) Cyclesport.se - Memil Pro Cycli
|OTL
|Andrew Bruce (GBr) Leslie Bike Shop/Bikers Boutiqu
|OTL
|Mike Wragg (GBr) CC Luton
|OTL
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|OTL
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|OTL
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post - ChainReaction
|DNF
|Robert Partridge (GBr) BIKE Channel Canyon
|DNF
|Joshua Haasz (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks
|DNF
|Declan Hudson (GBr) Clay Cross Road Team
|DNF
|Oliver Jones (GBr) Cycle Team OnForm
|DNF
|Nicholas Cooper (GBr) DFL In-Gear Development
|DNF
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNF
|Kinsey McIlquham (GBr) KTM Impsport RT
|DNF
|Chris Fallon (GBr) Kuota - Spinergy - GSG
|DNF
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Andy Brown (GBr) Metaltek Kuota Racing Team
|DNF
|Dan Fleeman (GBr) Metaltek Kuota Racing Team
|DNF
|Tom Mazzone (GBr) Metaltek Kuota Racing Team
|DNF
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Kristian House (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jack Stephenson (GBr) Out Of The Saddle
|DNF
|Ben Joughin (GBr) Pro Vision Race Team
|DNF
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Raleigh GAC
|DNF
|Ryan Perry (GBr) Raleigh GAC
|DNF
|Stephen Williams (GBr) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Douglas Coleman (GBr) Spirit Tifosi Racing Team
|DNF
|Archie Cross (GBr) Team B38 / Underpin Racing
|DNF
|Peter Barusevicus (GBr) Team KTM
|DNF
|Andrew Disley (GBr) Team KTM
|DNF
|Adam Robinson (GBr) Team KTM
|DNF
|Nathan Draper (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Dylan Kerfoot-Robson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|James Knox (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Scott Auld (GBr) Zappi Racing Team
|DNF
|Thomas Ford (GBr) Halesowen C & ACC
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
