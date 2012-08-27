Beckingsale takes out round five in Langdon
Craigie takes a convincing win in the women's race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|1:37:12
|2
|Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
|0:00:44
|3
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr)
|0:01:16
|4
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:01:33
|5
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|0:01:51
|6
|Ben Thomas (GBr)
|0:03:08
|7
|Adrian Lansley (GBr)
|0:03:39
|8
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|0:03:40
|9
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr)
|0:04:06
|10
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|0:04:24
|11
|Jason Bouttell (GBr)
|0:05:36
|12
|Steven James (GBr)
|0:05:58
|13
|David Collins (GBr)
|0:06:25
|14
|Giles Drake (GBr)
|0:06:44
|15
|Lee Westwood (GBr)
|0:07:15
|16
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|0:07:38
|17
|George Budd (GBr)
|0:08:30
|18
|Richard Jones (GBr)
|19
|Robert Friel (GBr)
|0:09:33
|20
|Christopher Andrews (GBr)
|0:10:22
|21
|Paul Robertson (GBr)
|0:10:39
|22
|Llewellyn Holmes (GBr)
|0:10:54
|23
|George Rose (GBr)
|0:12:02
|24
|Neil Hayward (GBr)
|0:12:53
|25
|Rourke Croeser (RSA)
|0:13:20
|26
|Daniel Blackwell (GBr)
|0:15:51
|27
|Jonathan Pybus (GBr)
|0:17:21
|28
|Paul Beales (GBr)
|29
|Calum Chamberlain (GBr)
|DNF
|Stephen James (GBr)
|DNF
|John Whittington (GBr)
|DNF
|Scott Chappell (GBr)
|DNF
|Ben Sumner (GBr)
|DNF
|Giles Bett (GBr)
|DNS
|Robin Seymour (Irl)
|DNS
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|DNS
|Robert Wardell (GBr)
|DNS
|Bengareth Roff (GBr)
|DNS
|Liam Glen (GBr)
|DNS
|Anthony O'boyle (GBr)
|DNS
|Jack Clarkson (GBr)
|DNS
|David Beskeen (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|1:42:24
|2
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|0:02:11
|3
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|0:03:52
|4
|Melanie Alexander (GBr)
|0:04:33
|5
|Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)
|0:10:52
|6
|Joanne Clay (GBr)
|0:10:54
|7
|Katy Winton (GBr)
|0:16:20
|8
|Natasha Barry (GBr)
|0:19:00
|9
|Ruby Miller (GBr)
|10
|Emma Bradley (GBr)
|DNF
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|DNS
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
|DNS
|Morven Brown (GBr)
|DNS
|Rachel Fenton (GBr)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy