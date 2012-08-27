Trending

Beckingsale takes out round five in Langdon

Craigie takes a convincing win in the women's race

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)1:37:12
2Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)0:00:44
3Daniel Fleeman (GBr)0:01:16
4David Fletcher (GBr)0:01:33
5Paul Oldham (GBr)0:01:51
6Ben Thomas (GBr)0:03:08
7Adrian Lansley (GBr)0:03:39
8Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:03:40
9Hamish Batchelor (GBr)0:04:06
10Dave Henderson (GBr)0:04:24
11Jason Bouttell (GBr)0:05:36
12Steven James (GBr)0:05:58
13David Collins (GBr)0:06:25
14Giles Drake (GBr)0:06:44
15Lee Westwood (GBr)0:07:15
16Jody Crawforth (GBr)0:07:38
17George Budd (GBr)0:08:30
18Richard Jones (GBr)
19Robert Friel (GBr)0:09:33
20Christopher Andrews (GBr)0:10:22
21Paul Robertson (GBr)0:10:39
22Llewellyn Holmes (GBr)0:10:54
23George Rose (GBr)0:12:02
24Neil Hayward (GBr)0:12:53
25Rourke Croeser (RSA)0:13:20
26Daniel Blackwell (GBr)0:15:51
27Jonathan Pybus (GBr)0:17:21
28Paul Beales (GBr)
29Calum Chamberlain (GBr)
DNFStephen James (GBr)
DNFJohn Whittington (GBr)
DNFScott Chappell (GBr)
DNFBen Sumner (GBr)
DNFGiles Bett (GBr)
DNSRobin Seymour (Irl)
DNSLee Williams (GBr)
DNSRobert Wardell (GBr)
DNSBengareth Roff (GBr)
DNSLiam Glen (GBr)
DNSAnthony O'boyle (GBr)
DNSJack Clarkson (GBr)
DNSDavid Beskeen (GBr)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lee Craigie (GBr)1:42:24
2Jessica Roberts (GBr)0:02:11
3Maxine Filby (GBr)0:03:52
4Melanie Alexander (GBr)0:04:33
5Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)0:10:52
6Joanne Clay (GBr)0:10:54
7Katy Winton (GBr)0:16:20
8Natasha Barry (GBr)0:19:00
9Ruby Miller (GBr)
10Emma Bradley (GBr)
DNFCarla Haines (GBr)
DNSGabriella Day (GBr)
DNSMorven Brown (GBr)
DNSRachel Fenton (GBr)

