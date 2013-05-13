Hart and Pugin win in Fort William round of British Downhill Series
Less than one second separates Hart and Atherton
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Hart (GBr)
|0:04:46.88
|2
|Gee Atherton (GBr)
|0:00:00.86
|3
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr)
|0:00:01.30
|4
|Greg Minnaar (RSA)
|0:00:01.58
|5
|Marc Beaumont (GBr)
|0:00:01.60
|6
|Josh Bryceland (GBr)
|0:00:02.10
|7
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:03.12
|8
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl)
|0:00:03.70
|9
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|0:00:05.03
|10
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:05.22
|11
|Andrew Neethling (RSA)
|0:00:05.36
|12
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|0:00:07.34
|13
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)
|0:00:07.76
|14
|Patrick Thome (Fra)
|0:00:08.09
|15
|Ben Cathro (GBr)
|0:00:08.36
|16
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|0:00:08.72
|17
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|0:00:09.32
|18
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|0:00:09.37
|19
|Ben Reid (Irl)
|0:00:10.43
|20
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|0:00:11.28
|21
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra)
|0:00:12.06
|22
|Cédric Gracia (Fra)
|0:00:12.21
|23
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr)
|0:00:12.34
|24
|Noel Niederberger (Swi)
|0:00:13.45
|25
|Taylor Vernon (GBr)
|0:00:13.76
|26
|George Gannicott (GBr)
|0:00:15.54
|27
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra)
|0:00:15.79
|28
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr)
|0:00:16.38
|29
|Faustin Figaret (Fra)
|0:00:17.16
|30
|Arran Gannicott (GBr)
|0:00:17.29
|31
|Steve Peat (GBr)
|0:00:18.29
|32
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|0:00:18.44
|33
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra)
|0:00:18.90
|34
|Joe Connell (GBr)
|0:00:21.65
|35
|Gareth Brewin (GBr)
|0:00:22.20
|36
|Markus Pekoll (Aut)
|0:00:22.64
|37
|Innes Graham (GBr)
|0:00:23.23
|38
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr)
|0:00:23.60
|39
|Gianluca Vernassa (Ita)
|0:00:23.73
|40
|Jack Geoghegan (GBr)
|0:00:23.87
|41
|James Stock (GBr)
|0:00:24.05
|42
|Lachlan Blair (GBr)
|0:00:24.98
|43
|Joel Moore (GBr)
|0:00:25.01
|44
|Matthias Stonig (Aut)
|0:00:25.83
|45
|Elliott Machin (GBr)
|0:00:26.36
|46
|Brad Mather (GBr)
|0:00:27.25
|47
|Jono Jones (GBr)
|0:00:27.36
|48
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|0:00:28.43
|49
|David Duggan (GBr)
|0:00:28.47
|50
|Ewan Doherty (Irl)
|0:00:28.86
|51
|Nigel Page (GBr)
|0:00:29.56
|52
|Jay Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:30.02
|53
|Sam Herd (GBr)
|0:00:30.17
|54
|Morgan Gulland (GBr)
|0:00:30.17
|55
|Christopher Gallagher (GBr)
|0:00:30.19
|56
|Allan Findlay (GBr)
|0:00:30.53
|57
|Calum Mcritchie (GBr)
|0:00:31.12
|58
|Michael Spence (GBr)
|0:00:31.12
|59
|Leon Rosser (GBr)
|0:00:31.46
|60
|George Belk (GBr)
|0:00:32.67
|61
|Dan Farley (GBr)
|0:00:33.07
|62
|Glenroy Martin (GBr)
|0:00:33.50
|63
|Peter Williams (GBr)
|0:00:33.75
|64
|Sean Davies (GBr)
|0:00:34.02
|65
|Josh Lewis (GBr)
|0:00:34.86
|66
|Perry Gardener (GBr)
|0:00:34.96
|67
|Dale Russell (GBr)
|0:00:35.01
|68
|Robert Smith (GBr)
|0:00:35.33
|69
|Reece Langhorn (GBr)
|0:00:35.42
|70
|Oliver Morris (GBr)
|0:00:36.40
|71
|Ronan Taylor (GBr)
|0:00:36.72
|72
|Steven Turnbull (GBr)
|0:00:37.12
|73
|Willem Herd (GBr)
|0:00:37.44
|74
|Jake Ward (GBr)
|0:00:38.06
|75
|Carl Bartleman (GBr)
|0:00:38.26
|76
|James Ramsay (GBr)
|0:00:38.43
|77
|Shaun Richards (GBr)
|0:00:38.79
|78
|James Hughes (GBr)
|0:00:40.08
|79
|Simon Parsons (GBr)
|0:00:40.16
|80
|Stephen Mccormack (Irl)
|0:00:41.13
|81
|Billy Matthews (GBr)
|0:00:41.36
|82
|David Smith (GBr)
|0:00:42.18
|83
|Sam Marzetti (GBr)
|0:00:42.65
|84
|Darren Evans (GBr)
|0:00:42.96
|85
|Drew Carters (GBr)
|0:00:43.29
|86
|Gavin Black (GBr)
|0:00:43.64
|87
|Thomas Owens (GBr)
|0:00:43.75
|88
|Nick Geoghegan (GBr)
|0:00:43.79
|89
|Ruairidh Mcritchie (GBr)
|0:00:43.96
|90
|Rhys Evans (GBr)
|0:00:44.13
|91
|Ben Nott (GBr)
|0:00:44.17
|92
|Matthew Hakes (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floriane Pugin (Fra)
|0:05:27.07
|2
|Manon Carpenter (GBr)
|0:00:03.18
|3
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra)
|0:00:05.46
|4
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi)
|0:00:10.72
|5
|Tahnee Seagrave (GBr)
|0:00:34.56
|6
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr)
|0:00:38.61
|7
|Traharn Chidley (GBr)
|0:01:10.94
|8
|Veronique Sandler (NZl)
|0:01:20.49
|9
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|0:01:37.54
|10
|Beverley Barnes (GBr)
|0:02:13.45
|11
|Charlotte Hughes (GBr)
|0:02:28.37
|12
|Jessica Greaves (GBr)
|0:02:47.65
|13
|Rebecca Kennedy (GBr)
|0:02:57.44
|14
|Morgane Charre (Fra)
|0:04:05.55
