Trending

Hart and Pugin win in Fort William round of British Downhill Series

Less than one second separates Hart and Atherton

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Hart (GBr)0:04:46.88
2Gee Atherton (GBr)0:00:00.86
3Matthew Simmonds (GBr)0:00:01.30
4Greg Minnaar (RSA)0:00:01.58
5Marc Beaumont (GBr)0:00:01.60
6Josh Bryceland (GBr)0:00:02.10
7Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:03.12
8Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl)0:00:03.70
9Harry Heath (GBr)0:00:05.03
10Greg Williamson (GBr)0:00:05.22
11Andrew Neethling (RSA)0:00:05.36
12Bernard Kerr (GBr)0:00:07.34
13Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)0:00:07.76
14Patrick Thome (Fra)0:00:08.09
15Ben Cathro (GBr)0:00:08.36
16Harry Molloy (GBr)0:00:08.72
17Sam Dale (GBr)0:00:09.32
18Jack Reading (GBr)0:00:09.37
19Ben Reid (Irl)0:00:10.43
20Richard Thomas (GBr)0:00:11.28
21Damien Spagnolo (Fra)0:00:12.06
22Cédric Gracia (Fra)0:00:12.21
23Brendan Fairclough (GBr)0:00:12.34
24Noel Niederberger (Swi)0:00:13.45
25Taylor Vernon (GBr)0:00:13.76
26George Gannicott (GBr)0:00:15.54
27Fabien Cousinie (Fra)0:00:15.79
28Fraser Mcglone (GBr)0:00:16.38
29Faustin Figaret (Fra)0:00:17.16
30Arran Gannicott (GBr)0:00:17.29
31Steve Peat (GBr)0:00:18.29
32Scott Mears (GBr)0:00:18.44
33Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra)0:00:18.90
34Joe Connell (GBr)0:00:21.65
35Gareth Brewin (GBr)0:00:22.20
36Markus Pekoll (Aut)0:00:22.64
37Innes Graham (GBr)0:00:23.23
38Dan Stanbridge (GBr)0:00:23.60
39Gianluca Vernassa (Ita)0:00:23.73
40Jack Geoghegan (GBr)0:00:23.87
41James Stock (GBr)0:00:24.05
42Lachlan Blair (GBr)0:00:24.98
43Joel Moore (GBr)0:00:25.01
44Matthias Stonig (Aut)0:00:25.83
45Elliott Machin (GBr)0:00:26.36
46Brad Mather (GBr)0:00:27.25
47Jono Jones (GBr)0:00:27.36
48Mathew Stuttard (GBr)0:00:28.43
49David Duggan (GBr)0:00:28.47
50Ewan Doherty (Irl)0:00:28.86
51Nigel Page (GBr)0:00:29.56
52Jay Williamson (GBr)0:00:30.02
53Sam Herd (GBr)0:00:30.17
54Morgan Gulland (GBr)0:00:30.17
55Christopher Gallagher (GBr)0:00:30.19
56Allan Findlay (GBr)0:00:30.53
57Calum Mcritchie (GBr)0:00:31.12
58Michael Spence (GBr)0:00:31.12
59Leon Rosser (GBr)0:00:31.46
60George Belk (GBr)0:00:32.67
61Dan Farley (GBr)0:00:33.07
62Glenroy Martin (GBr)0:00:33.50
63Peter Williams (GBr)0:00:33.75
64Sean Davies (GBr)0:00:34.02
65Josh Lewis (GBr)0:00:34.86
66Perry Gardener (GBr)0:00:34.96
67Dale Russell (GBr)0:00:35.01
68Robert Smith (GBr)0:00:35.33
69Reece Langhorn (GBr)0:00:35.42
70Oliver Morris (GBr)0:00:36.40
71Ronan Taylor (GBr)0:00:36.72
72Steven Turnbull (GBr)0:00:37.12
73Willem Herd (GBr)0:00:37.44
74Jake Ward (GBr)0:00:38.06
75Carl Bartleman (GBr)0:00:38.26
76James Ramsay (GBr)0:00:38.43
77Shaun Richards (GBr)0:00:38.79
78James Hughes (GBr)0:00:40.08
79Simon Parsons (GBr)0:00:40.16
80Stephen Mccormack (Irl)0:00:41.13
81Billy Matthews (GBr)0:00:41.36
82David Smith (GBr)0:00:42.18
83Sam Marzetti (GBr)0:00:42.65
84Darren Evans (GBr)0:00:42.96
85Drew Carters (GBr)0:00:43.29
86Gavin Black (GBr)0:00:43.64
87Thomas Owens (GBr)0:00:43.75
88Nick Geoghegan (GBr)0:00:43.79
89Ruairidh Mcritchie (GBr)0:00:43.96
90Rhys Evans (GBr)0:00:44.13
91Ben Nott (GBr)0:00:44.17
92Matthew Hakes (GBr)0:00:26.36
93Will Jones (GBr)0:00:27.25
94Cameron Cornforth (Irl)0:00:27.36
95Micky Boswell (GBr)0:00:28.43
96Gregor Notman (GBr)0:00:28.47
97Jon Stout (GBr)0:00:28.86
98Anthony Jones (GBr)0:00:29.56
99Grant Boyce (GBr)0:00:30.02
100William Swinden (GBr)0:00:30.17

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floriane Pugin (Fra)0:05:27.07
2Manon Carpenter (GBr)0:00:03.18
3Emmeline Ragot (Fra)0:00:05.46
4Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi)0:00:10.72
5Tahnee Seagrave (GBr)0:00:34.56
6Fionn Griffiths (GBr)0:00:38.61
7Traharn Chidley (GBr)0:01:10.94
8Veronique Sandler (NZl)0:01:20.49
9Jessica Stone (GBr)0:01:37.54
10Beverley Barnes (GBr)0:02:13.45
11Charlotte Hughes (GBr)0:02:28.37
12Jessica Greaves (GBr)0:02:47.65
13Rebecca Kennedy (GBr)0:02:57.44
14Morgane Charre (Fra)0:04:05.55

Latest on Cyclingnews