Tom Pidcock wins British men's elite national cyclo-cross title

Tom Pidcock stamped his authority on his British cyclo-cross rivals to retain his national stripes for another season.

Despite a crash in the opening lap the 21-year-old, from Yorkshire, fought back to the front and then built a comfortable margin on his rivals.

A dramatic start to the elite men’s race saw a crash hinder the hopes of a host of riders outside the top ten as competitors hit the opening off-camber muddy section from the road start.

Pidcock avoided the first crash but brought himself down moments later as he tangled with a post while trying to navigate a tight corner.

However, by the end of the opening lap Pidcock had a slender gap over chasers Thomas Mein (Tarteletto-Isorex) and Ben Tulett (Alpecin-Fenix).

After a slower start Cameron Mason (Trinity Racing) closed the gap to his under-23 rivals to put himself into the podium challenge.

Tulett eventually pulled away for second while Mein fell back to the chasing duo of Turner and Mason at the half-way distance.

With just over a lap to go Mason attacked his companions causing Mein to drop back while Turner responded in the battle for third.

Pidcock had time to celebrate his win with Tulett second while Mason held off the challenge of Turner for third.