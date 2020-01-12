McGuire wins junior men's British cyclo-cross title
Stockwell is second, Carrick-Anderson takes third
Junior Men: Shrewsbury -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Mcguire (GBr)
|0:42:12
|2
|Oliver Stockwell (GBr)
|0:00:41
|3
|Corran Carrick-Anderson (GBr)
|0:01:44
|4
|Joe Kiely (GBr)
|0:01:53
|5
|Simon Wyllie (GBr)
|0:02:00
|6
|Ben Chilton (GBr)
|0:02:30
|7
|Daniel Barnes (GBr)
|0:03:04
|8
|Sam Freeman (GBr)
|0:03:20
|9
|William Truelove (GBr)
|0:03:27
|10
|Robert Rowson (GBr)
|0:03:33
|11
|Joseph Blackmore (GBr)
|0:03:35
|12
|Adam Bent (GBr)
|0:03:36
|13
|Alec Gregory (GBr)
|0:03:39
|14
|Max Bolton (GBr)
|0:03:55
|15
|Benjamin Bright (GBr)
|0:05:22
|16
|Bryn Richards (GBr)
|0:05:30
|17
|Matthew Kingston (GBr)
|0:05:39
|18
|Ethan Whiteside (GBr)
|0:05:45
|19
|David Hird (GBr)
|0:06:16
|20
|Charlie Johnson (GBr)
|0:06:39
|21
|Patrick Kiehlmann (GBr)
|0:07:08
|22
|Archie Peet (GBr)
|0:07:20
|23
|Gareth Davies (GBr)
|0:07:26
|24
|Samuel Howes (GBr)
|0:07:27
|25
|Sam Bishop (GBr)
|0:07:29
|26
|Joe Thorp (GBr)
|0:08:29
|27
|Michael Newall (GBr)
|0:09:05
|28
|Spencer Davies (GBr)
|0:09:24
|29
|Alfie Aldridge (GBr)
|0:09:49
|30
|Jenson Brown (GBr)
|0:10:17
|31
|Sam Holwill (GBr)
|0:10:19
|32
|Sam Nanopoulos (GBr)
|33
|William Dykes (GBr)
|0:10:41
|34
|Matthew Day (GBr)
|35
|Theo Bugg (GBr)
|36
|Jake Edwards (GBr)
|37
|Sam Ryland (GBr)
|38
|Gregor Robb (GBr)
|39
|Oliver Baker (GBr)
|40
|Joel Corbishley (GBr)
|41
|Angus Beggin (GBr)
|42
|Angus Toms (GBr)
|43
|Samuel Mcghee (GBr)
|44
|Thomas Ayers (GBr)
|45
|Angus Haygarth (GBr)
|46
|Henry Johnson (GBr)
|47
|Samuel Jarrett (GBr)
|48
|Christian Boon (GBr)
|49
|Daniel Hall (GBr)
|50
|Thomas Charles (GBr)
|51
|Thomas Stegeman (GBr)
|52
|Ryan Greaves (GBr)
|53
|William Deely (GBr)
|54
|Arthur Boulton (GBr)
|55
|George Gould (GBr)
|56
|Thomas Crapper (GBr)
|DNF
|Alex Best (GBr)
|DNF
|Sam Daniels (GBr)
|DNS
|Dexter Leeming-sykes (GBr)
