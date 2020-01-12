Trending

McGuire wins junior men's British cyclo-cross title

Stockwell is second, Carrick-Anderson takes third

Junior men's cyclo-cross
Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Mcguire (GBr) 0:42:12
2Oliver Stockwell (GBr) 0:00:41
3Corran Carrick-Anderson (GBr) 0:01:44
4Joe Kiely (GBr) 0:01:53
5Simon Wyllie (GBr) 0:02:00
6Ben Chilton (GBr) 0:02:30
7Daniel Barnes (GBr) 0:03:04
8Sam Freeman (GBr) 0:03:20
9William Truelove (GBr) 0:03:27
10Robert Rowson (GBr) 0:03:33
11Joseph Blackmore (GBr) 0:03:35
12Adam Bent (GBr) 0:03:36
13Alec Gregory (GBr) 0:03:39
14Max Bolton (GBr) 0:03:55
15Benjamin Bright (GBr) 0:05:22
16Bryn Richards (GBr) 0:05:30
17Matthew Kingston (GBr) 0:05:39
18Ethan Whiteside (GBr) 0:05:45
19David Hird (GBr) 0:06:16
20Charlie Johnson (GBr) 0:06:39
21Patrick Kiehlmann (GBr) 0:07:08
22Archie Peet (GBr) 0:07:20
23Gareth Davies (GBr) 0:07:26
24Samuel Howes (GBr) 0:07:27
25Sam Bishop (GBr) 0:07:29
26Joe Thorp (GBr) 0:08:29
27Michael Newall (GBr) 0:09:05
28Spencer Davies (GBr) 0:09:24
29Alfie Aldridge (GBr) 0:09:49
30Jenson Brown (GBr) 0:10:17
31Sam Holwill (GBr) 0:10:19
32Sam Nanopoulos (GBr)
33William Dykes (GBr) 0:10:41
34Matthew Day (GBr)
35Theo Bugg (GBr)
36Jake Edwards (GBr)
37Sam Ryland (GBr)
38Gregor Robb (GBr)
39Oliver Baker (GBr)
40Joel Corbishley (GBr)
41Angus Beggin (GBr)
42Angus Toms (GBr)
43Samuel Mcghee (GBr)
44Thomas Ayers (GBr)
45Angus Haygarth (GBr)
46Henry Johnson (GBr)
47Samuel Jarrett (GBr)
48Christian Boon (GBr)
49Daniel Hall (GBr)
50Thomas Charles (GBr)
51Thomas Stegeman (GBr)
52Ryan Greaves (GBr)
53William Deely (GBr)
54Arthur Boulton (GBr)
55George Gould (GBr)
56Thomas Crapper (GBr)
DNFAlex Best (GBr)
DNFSam Daniels (GBr)
DNSDexter Leeming-sykes (GBr)

