Trending

Richards powers to U23 British title

Harnden, Kay best of the rest

Evie Richards wins her first cycle-cross World Cup in Namur

Evie Richards wins her first cycle-cross World Cup in Namur
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evie Richards (GBr)0:40:40
2Harriet Harnden (GBr)0:02:30
3Anna Kay (GBr)0:02:40
4Emily Wadsworth (GBr)0:03:01
5Sophie Thackray (GBr)0:03:19
6Ffion James (GBr)0:03:46
7Amira Mellor (GBr)0:04:18
8Amy Perryman (GBr)0:05:24
9Alderney Baker (GBr)0:05:36
10Xan Crees (GBr)0:06:18
11Katie Scott (GBr)0:07:10
12Marie Lynn (GBr)0:07:38
13Emily Ashwood (GBr)0:07:49
14Ishbel Strathdee (GBr)0:08:16
15Fiona Turnbull (GBr)0:08:20
16Lily Greenhalgh (GBr)0:09:05
17Poppy Cooke (GBr)0:09:38
18Lauren Higham (GBr)
19Cecilia Hime (GBr)
20Connie Hayes (GBr)
21Ruby Boyes (GBr)
22Elizabeth Marvelly (GBr)
23Kara Perryman (GBr)
DNFSophie Wright (GBr)
DNSPoppy Wildman (GBr)
DNSEmily Bridson (GBr)
DNSAbbie Manley (GBr)
DNSHannah Saville (GBr)
DNSEmelia Clarke (GBr)
DNSNicole Clarke (GBr)

Latest on Cyclingnews