Flynn wins 'cross title at British nationals
Tulett, Young round out junior men's podium
Junior Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Flynn (GBr)
|0:44:12
|2
|Ben Tulett (GBr)
|0:00:21
|3
|Jenson Young (GBr)
|0:01:15
|4
|Callum Macleod (GBr)
|0:01:44
|5
|Cameron Mason (GBr)
|0:01:46
|6
|Toby Barnes (GBr)
|0:01:57
|7
|Euan Cameron (GBr)
|0:02:04
|8
|Matthew Ellis (GBr)
|0:02:56
|9
|Barney Clacy (GBr)
|0:03:08
|10
|Harry Birchill (GBr)
|0:03:36
|11
|Oliver Howson (GBr)
|0:03:48
|12
|Charlie Aldridge (GBr)
|0:04:06
|13
|Will Cooper (GBr)
|14
|Tom Dussek (GBr)
|0:04:33
|15
|Edward Davies (GBr)
|0:04:35
|16
|Joe Coukham (GBr)
|0:04:36
|17
|Harrison Knight (GBr)
|0:04:57
|18
|George Bazley (GBr)
|19
|Jacob Knight (GBr)
|0:05:30
|20
|Matthew Taylor (GBr)
|0:05:47
|21
|Oliver Draffan (GBr)
|0:06:18
|22
|Timothy Elsmore-Martin (GBr)
|0:06:42
|23
|Freddie Grover (GBr)
|0:06:55
|24
|Joe Howcroft (GBr)
|0:07:03
|25
|Tom Whitworth (GBr)
|0:07:14
|26
|James Swadling (GBr)
|0:07:21
|27
|William Thackray (GBr)
|0:07:33
|28
|Callum Wilson (GBr)
|0:07:34
|29
|Sebastian Bacon (GBr)
|0:07:54
|30
|Ben Bishop (GBr)
|0:08:06
|31
|Matthew Lister (GBr)
|0:08:25
|32
|Finn Mansfield (GBr)
|0:08:47
|33
|James Mitchell (GBr)
|0:09:21
|34
|Jonny Gill (GBr)
|35
|Jay Allen (GBr)
|36
|Joseph Allan (GBr)
|37
|Harry Dridge (GBr)
|38
|Sam Smith (GBr)
|39
|Cory Edmondson (GBr)
|40
|Jake Jackson (GBr)
|41
|Harry Walshaw (GBr)
|42
|Paul Errington (GBr)
|43
|Jack Parrish (GBr)
|44
|Fred Gill (GBr)
|45
|Alexander Harper (GBr)
|46
|Samuel Wood (GBr)
|47
|Michael Strange (GBr)
|48
|Harry Mcgarvie (GBr)
|49
|Matthew Toman (GBr)
|DNS
|Toby Perry (GBr)
|DNS
|Marcus Holmes (GBr)
|DNS
|Ben Dowson (GBr)
|DNS
|Joel Hawkins (GBr)
|DNS
|Joseph Law (GBr)
|DNS
|Joseph Beckingsale (GBr)
