Trending

Flynn wins 'cross title at British nationals

Tulett, Young round out junior men's podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Flynn (GBr)0:44:12
2Ben Tulett (GBr)0:00:21
3Jenson Young (GBr)0:01:15
4Callum Macleod (GBr)0:01:44
5Cameron Mason (GBr)0:01:46
6Toby Barnes (GBr)0:01:57
7Euan Cameron (GBr)0:02:04
8Matthew Ellis (GBr)0:02:56
9Barney Clacy (GBr)0:03:08
10Harry Birchill (GBr)0:03:36
11Oliver Howson (GBr)0:03:48
12Charlie Aldridge (GBr)0:04:06
13Will Cooper (GBr)
14Tom Dussek (GBr)0:04:33
15Edward Davies (GBr)0:04:35
16Joe Coukham (GBr)0:04:36
17Harrison Knight (GBr)0:04:57
18George Bazley (GBr)
19Jacob Knight (GBr)0:05:30
20Matthew Taylor (GBr)0:05:47
21Oliver Draffan (GBr)0:06:18
22Timothy Elsmore-Martin (GBr)0:06:42
23Freddie Grover (GBr)0:06:55
24Joe Howcroft (GBr)0:07:03
25Tom Whitworth (GBr)0:07:14
26James Swadling (GBr)0:07:21
27William Thackray (GBr)0:07:33
28Callum Wilson (GBr)0:07:34
29Sebastian Bacon (GBr)0:07:54
30Ben Bishop (GBr)0:08:06
31Matthew Lister (GBr)0:08:25
32Finn Mansfield (GBr)0:08:47
33James Mitchell (GBr)0:09:21
34Jonny Gill (GBr)
35Jay Allen (GBr)
36Joseph Allan (GBr)
37Harry Dridge (GBr)
38Sam Smith (GBr)
39Cory Edmondson (GBr)
40Jake Jackson (GBr)
41Harry Walshaw (GBr)
42Paul Errington (GBr)
43Jack Parrish (GBr)
44Fred Gill (GBr)
45Alexander Harper (GBr)
46Samuel Wood (GBr)
47Michael Strange (GBr)
48Harry Mcgarvie (GBr)
49Matthew Toman (GBr)
DNSToby Perry (GBr)
DNSMarcus Holmes (GBr)
DNSBen Dowson (GBr)
DNSJoel Hawkins (GBr)
DNSJoseph Law (GBr)
DNSJoseph Beckingsale (GBr)

Latest on Cyclingnews