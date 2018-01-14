Trending

Ferguson solos to first elite British cyclo-cross title

Five-time champion Field settles for second, Killeen third

Grant Ferguson (CST Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team) was doing well before a bad crash

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Grant Ferguson

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Grant Ferguson

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Grant Ferguson (CST American Eagle) claimed his first-ever elite British title after a tense, long race on Sunday. Five-time champion Ian Field (Hargroves-Ridley-Montezuma’s) took the silver medal, 18 seconds back, while 2016 champion Liam Killeen (Malvern Cycling Sport) finished 23 seconds back to take bronze.

Ferguson, 24, a cross-country mountain biker who represented Great Britain at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, attacked on the penultimate lap after riding a tactical race during which he kept a close eye on his two rivals.

"I knew they would be the main competition this weekend so I was prepared, and I've raced them the last few years so I was aware of what was coming," he said after the finish. "I didn't realise Liam had crashed. There was a bit of a gap and me and Ian was away, so I thought now was a good time to have a shot so I'm really happy it came off."

There was action from the start as a small group splintered off the front of the main peloton early on the first lap. Race favourite and reigning champion Field was the man to watch, and was joined by Ferguson, Killeen and Steven James (Hope Factory Racing).

The lead trio formed on lap two as James fell back, and for much of the race it was a slow-burn, with a cagier style of racing on show among the leaders.

With Field seemingly in control, there was a sense that his companions were waiting for Yorkshireman to make his move, but attacks did come, with Killeen making a move on lap four. He couldn’t make it stick though, and neither could Field with his counter-move. Ferguson, meanwhile, largely rode third wheel - seemingly conserving his energy for the finale.

A mistake from Killeen with two laps to race set off the decisive moves of the day. The Londoner slipped and put a foot down at the pit entry, losing contact and setting up a two-man showdown for the win.

As Field pushed the pace with Killeen chasing, Ferguson was stuck to his wheel, but it would soon be his time to go. At the start of lap seven Ferguson pulled out a small gap, one which only increased up the climb.

An anticipated push from Field to close the gap never fully materialised, with three-time British U23 champion Ferguson looking just that bit stronger as he extended his lead and rode on to victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grant Ferguson (GBr)1:06:11
2Ian Field (GBr)0:00:18
3Liam Killeen (GBr)0:00:23
4Steven James (GBr)0:02:00
5Paul Oldham (GBr)0:02:15
6Giles Drake (GBr)0:02:39
7Lewis Craven (GBr)0:03:25
8David Fletcher (GBr)0:04:01
9Stephen James (GBr)0:04:08
10Iain Paton (GBr)0:04:23
11Tony Fawcett (GBr)0:04:29
12Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:04:35
13Michael Butler (GBr)0:05:16
14Thomas Armstrong (GBr)0:05:26
15Sam Allen (GBr)0:05:27
16George Thompson (GBr)0:06:27
17Jack Clarkson (GBr)0:06:43
18Jonathan Dennis (GBr)0:07:05
19Freddie Checketts (GBr)0:07:14
20Lee Williams (GBr)0:07:18
21Robert Burns (GBr)0:07:32
22Nicholas Barnes (GBr)0:07:49
23David Lines (GBr)0:08:15
24Scott Chalmers (GBr)0:00:36
25Thomas Payton (GBr)0:00:37
26David Earth (GBr)-1 Lap
27Bruce Dalton (GBr)
28Neil Phillips (GBr)
29Ian Lee (GBr)
30William Brown (GBr)
31Martin Woffindin (GBr)
32Dave Powell (GBr)
33Stuart Reid (GBr)
34Mark Cotton (GBr)
35Jonathan Fletcher (GBr)
36Samuel Holder (GBr)
37Paul Elcock (GBr)
38Daniel Preece (GBr)
39Simon Gibbs (GBr)
40Kieren Jarratt (GBr)
41Keith Murray (GBr)
42Gareth Whittall (GBr)
43Joshua Jones (GBr)
44Robert Watson (GBr)
45Benjamin Shucksmith (GBr)
46Daniel Atkins (GBr)
47Christopher Burns (GBr)
48John Routledge (GBr)
49Alan Collins (GBr)
50Bryan Laycock (GBr)
51Ellis Mccoy (GBr)
52Simon Meadwell (GBr)
53Paul Barrett (GBr)
54Jon Moss (GBr)
55Liam Casey (GBr)
DNSAlexander Forrester (GBr)
DNSJeremy Hicks (GBr)
DNSGareth Brookes (GBr)
DNSCallum Riley (GBr)
DNSGary Macdonald (GBr)
DNSRobert Jebb (GBr)
DNSDaniel Booth (GBr)
DNSJonathan Bayley (GBr)
DNSAdam Cooke (GBr)
DNSDean Ridley (GBr)
DNSAntony Glover (GBr)
DNSRonnie Batey (GBr)
DNSJames Vickers (GBr)
DNSPeter Ruffhead (GBr)

 

