Trending

Pidcock adds another national title

U23 win over Turner, Tulett

Tom Pidcock (Great Britain).

Tom Pidcock (Great Britain).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Pidcock (GBr)0:50:25
2Ben Turner (GBr)0:00:58
3Daniel Tulett (GBr)0:01:46
4Thomas Mein (GBr)0:02:09
5Cameron Orr (GBr)0:02:13
6Stephen Lee (GBr)0:02:41
7Mark Mcguire (GBr)0:03:25
8Calum Fernie (GBr)0:04:04
9Joe Williams (GBr)0:04:17
10Billy Harding (GBr)0:05:04
11Harry Yates (GBr)0:05:13
12George Fox (GBr)0:05:50
13Ewan Grivell-Mellor (GBr)0:05:56
14Max Gibbons (GBr)0:06:11
15Finlay Robertson (GBr)0:06:28
16Tom Martin (GBr)0:06:42
17Christopher Rothwell (GBr)0:06:50
18James Madgwick (GBr)0:07:18
19Frazer Clacherty (GBr)
20James Edmond (GBr)
21Kieren Brown (GBr)
22Daniel Charlton (GBr)
23Kieran Jarvis (GBr)
24Roddy Weir (GBr)
25Nicholas Hamilton (GBr)
26Ross Harnden (GBr)
27Simeon Young (GBr)
28Joseph Ricciardi (GBr)
29Benjamin Horrobin (GBr)
30Ryan Middlemiss (GBr)
31Calum Kennedy (GBr)
32Brandon Stock (GBr)
33Christian Webster-Reed (GBr)
DNSTyla Loftus (GBr)
DNSWilliam Gascoyne (GBr)

Latest on Cyclingnews