Pidcock adds another national title
U23 win over Turner, Tulett
U23 Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|0:50:25
|2
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|0:00:58
|3
|Daniel Tulett (GBr)
|0:01:46
|4
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|0:02:09
|5
|Cameron Orr (GBr)
|0:02:13
|6
|Stephen Lee (GBr)
|0:02:41
|7
|Mark Mcguire (GBr)
|0:03:25
|8
|Calum Fernie (GBr)
|0:04:04
|9
|Joe Williams (GBr)
|0:04:17
|10
|Billy Harding (GBr)
|0:05:04
|11
|Harry Yates (GBr)
|0:05:13
|12
|George Fox (GBr)
|0:05:50
|13
|Ewan Grivell-Mellor (GBr)
|0:05:56
|14
|Max Gibbons (GBr)
|0:06:11
|15
|Finlay Robertson (GBr)
|0:06:28
|16
|Tom Martin (GBr)
|0:06:42
|17
|Christopher Rothwell (GBr)
|0:06:50
|18
|James Madgwick (GBr)
|0:07:18
|19
|Frazer Clacherty (GBr)
|20
|James Edmond (GBr)
|21
|Kieren Brown (GBr)
|22
|Daniel Charlton (GBr)
|23
|Kieran Jarvis (GBr)
|24
|Roddy Weir (GBr)
|25
|Nicholas Hamilton (GBr)
|26
|Ross Harnden (GBr)
|27
|Simeon Young (GBr)
|28
|Joseph Ricciardi (GBr)
|29
|Benjamin Horrobin (GBr)
|30
|Ryan Middlemiss (GBr)
|31
|Calum Kennedy (GBr)
|32
|Brandon Stock (GBr)
|33
|Christian Webster-Reed (GBr)
|DNS
|Tyla Loftus (GBr)
|DNS
|William Gascoyne (GBr)
