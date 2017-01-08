Ian Field wins fifth British cyclo-cross title
Yorkshireman leads from start to finish, with Liam Killeen second and Paul Oldham third
Elite Men: -
Ian Field (Hargroves-Ridley-Montezuma) claimed his fifth British cyclo-cross title on Sunday, leading from start to finish in what was a dominant display in his home county of Yorkshire.
The 30-year-old had won four national champion's jersey on the bounce before his hegemony was interrupted last year by Liam Killeen, and he regained his crown in style, pushing Killeen (Malvern Cycle Sport) into second at over half a minute.
Further back, Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing) crossed the line in third place after finally shaking off the stubborn Grant Ferguson (CST Brentjens MTB Racing) with three laps to go.
“It was fantastic to have a home crowd as I moved up here three years ago and it is a really tight cyclo-cross community here,” said Field.
“There were so many supporters for me, it was brilliant. There’s no other feeling like pulling on the national championship jersey.
“I felt a lot of pressure being so close to home with friends and family here so it was nice to put in a solid performance and get the jersey.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Team)
|Result
|1
|Ian Field (Hargroves-Ridley)
|1:03:48
|2
|Liam Killeen (Malvern Cycle Sport)
|0:00:34
|3
|Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing)
|0:01:38
|4
|Grant Ferguson (CST Brentjens MTB)
|0:02:08
|5
|Lewis Craven (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
|0:02:27
|6
|Steven James (Hope Factory Racing)
|0:02:52
|7
|Nick Craig (SCOTT Racing)
|0:03:12
|8
|Jack Clarkson (Hope Factory Racing)
|0:03:32
|9
|David Fletcher (Sherwood Pines Cycles)
|0:03:59
|10
|Tony Fawcett (Newcastle Cheviot CC)
|0:04:29
|11
|Giles Drake (Leisure Lakes Bikes.com)
|0:04:51
|12
|Robert Jebb (Hope Factory Racing)
|0:04:57
|13
|Nicholas Barnes (Hargroves-Ridley)
|14
|Jody Crawforth (Hargroves-Ridley)
|0:05:33
|15
|George Thompson (Sleaford Wheelers CC)
|0:06:20
|16
|Steven Roach (Unnatched)
|0:06:30
|17
|Gary MacDonald (Hope Factory Racing)
|0:07:00
|18
|Alexander Forrester (www.Zepnat.com RT)
|0:07:04
|19
|Michael Butler (Hargroves-Ridley)
|0:07:08
|20
|Richard Jones (Renvale RT)
|0:07:39
|21
|David Lines (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
|0:08:09
|22
|Thomas Payton (Stourbridge CC)
|-1 lap
|23
|Jonathan Dennis (Kibosh)
|-1 lap
|24
|James Hyde (Renvale RT)
|-1 lap
|25
|Lee Williams (Unnatched)
|-1 lap
|26
|Martin Woffindin (Cycle Sport Pendle)
|-1 lap
|27
|James Garrett (Rugby Velo)
|-1 lap
|28
|Grant Martin (XRT - Elmy Cycles)
|-2 laps
|29
|Scott Chalmers (Andy Cook Cycling)
|-2 laps
|30
|Robert Burns (Islabikes)
|-2 laps
|31
|Lee Shunburne (Fossa Racing)
|-2 laps
|32
|Bruce Dalton (Team Kinesis UK)
|-2 laps
|33
|Scott Wilson (Team Elite)
|-2 laps
|34
|David Earth (Steve Poole Plant Hire)
|-3 laps
|35
|Lloyd Chapman (XRT - Elmy Cycles)
|-3 laps
|36
|James Dalton (Pedalsport Cycling Club)
|-3 laps
|37
|Nic Smith (Moonglu CC)
|-3 laps
|38
|Neil Phillips (Kibosh)
|-3 laps
|39
|Mark Cotton (VC Lincoln)
|-3 laps
|40
|Neil Ellison (WDMBC/Specialized Ruislip)
|-3 laps
|41
|Dave Powell (Horwich CC)
|-3 laps
|42
|Jordan Peacock (Wellingborough Cycles RT)
|-3 laps
|43
|Jeremy Hicks (Rugby Velo)
|-4 laps
|44
|Keith Murray (SCOTT Racing)
|-4 laps
|45
|Fraser Rounds (Unnatched)
|-4 laps
|46
|Andrew Naylor (Fossa Racing)
|-4 laps
|47
|Robert Watson (Paceline Cycles North)
|-4 laps
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy