Image 1 of 3 Ian Field celebrates his fifth British cyclo-cross title (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 3 Ian Field wins his fifth British cyclo-cross title (Image credit: Andy Whitehouse) Image 3 of 3 Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing), Ian Field (Hargroves-Ridley) and Liam Killeen (Malvern Cycle Sport) (Image credit: Andy Whitehouse)

Ian Field (Hargroves-Ridley-Montezuma) claimed his fifth British cyclo-cross title on Sunday, leading from start to finish in what was a dominant display in his home county of Yorkshire.

The 30-year-old had won four national champion's jersey on the bounce before his hegemony was interrupted last year by Liam Killeen, and he regained his crown in style, pushing Killeen (Malvern Cycle Sport) into second at over half a minute.

Further back, Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing) crossed the line in third place after finally shaking off the stubborn Grant Ferguson (CST Brentjens MTB Racing) with three laps to go.

“It was fantastic to have a home crowd as I moved up here three years ago and it is a really tight cyclo-cross community here,” said Field.

“There were so many supporters for me, it was brilliant. There’s no other feeling like pulling on the national championship jersey.

“I felt a lot of pressure being so close to home with friends and family here so it was nice to put in a solid performance and get the jersey.”

Results