Ian Field wins fifth British cyclo-cross title

Yorkshireman leads from start to finish, with Liam Killeen second and Paul Oldham third

Image 1 of 3

Ian Field celebrates his fifth British cyclo-cross title

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 2 of 3

Ian Field wins his fifth British cyclo-cross title

(Image credit: Andy Whitehouse)
Image 3 of 3

Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing), Ian Field (Hargroves-Ridley) and Liam Killeen (Malvern Cycle Sport)

(Image credit: Andy Whitehouse)

Ian Field (Hargroves-Ridley-Montezuma) claimed his fifth British cyclo-cross title on Sunday, leading from start to finish in what was a dominant display in his home county of Yorkshire.

The 30-year-old had won four national champion's jersey on the bounce before his hegemony was interrupted last year by Liam Killeen, and he regained his crown in style, pushing Killeen (Malvern Cycle Sport) into second at over half a minute.

Further back, Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing) crossed the line in third place after finally shaking off the stubborn Grant Ferguson (CST Brentjens MTB Racing) with three laps to go. 

“It was fantastic to have a home crowd as I moved up here three years ago and it is a really tight cyclo-cross community here,” said Field.

“There were so many supporters for me, it was brilliant. There’s no other feeling like pulling on the national championship jersey.

“I felt a lot of pressure being so close to home with friends and family here so it was nice to put in a solid performance and get the jersey.”

Results

#Rider Name (Team)Result
1Ian Field (Hargroves-Ridley)1:03:48
2Liam Killeen (Malvern Cycle Sport)0:00:34
3Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing)0:01:38
4Grant Ferguson (CST Brentjens MTB)0:02:08
5Lewis Craven (Wheelbase Altura MGD)0:02:27
6Steven James (Hope Factory Racing)0:02:52
7Nick Craig (SCOTT Racing)0:03:12
8Jack Clarkson (Hope Factory Racing)0:03:32
9David Fletcher (Sherwood Pines Cycles)0:03:59
10Tony Fawcett (Newcastle Cheviot CC)0:04:29
11Giles Drake (Leisure Lakes Bikes.com)0:04:51
12Robert Jebb (Hope Factory Racing)0:04:57
13Nicholas Barnes (Hargroves-Ridley)
14Jody Crawforth (Hargroves-Ridley)0:05:33
15George Thompson (Sleaford Wheelers CC)0:06:20
16Steven Roach (Unnatched)0:06:30
17Gary MacDonald (Hope Factory Racing)0:07:00
18Alexander Forrester (www.Zepnat.com RT)0:07:04
19Michael Butler (Hargroves-Ridley)0:07:08
20Richard Jones (Renvale RT)0:07:39
21David Lines (Wheelbase Altura MGD)0:08:09
22Thomas Payton (Stourbridge CC)-1 lap
23Jonathan Dennis (Kibosh)-1 lap
24James Hyde (Renvale RT)-1 lap
25Lee Williams (Unnatched)-1 lap
26Martin Woffindin (Cycle Sport Pendle)-1 lap
27James Garrett (Rugby Velo)-1 lap
28Grant Martin (XRT - Elmy Cycles)-2 laps
29Scott Chalmers (Andy Cook Cycling)-2 laps
30Robert Burns (Islabikes)-2 laps
31Lee Shunburne (Fossa Racing)-2 laps
32Bruce Dalton (Team Kinesis UK)-2 laps
33Scott Wilson (Team Elite)-2 laps
34David Earth (Steve Poole Plant Hire)-3 laps
35Lloyd Chapman (XRT - Elmy Cycles)-3 laps
36James Dalton (Pedalsport Cycling Club)-3 laps
37Nic Smith (Moonglu CC)-3 laps
38Neil Phillips (Kibosh)-3 laps
39Mark Cotton (VC Lincoln)-3 laps
40Neil Ellison (WDMBC/Specialized Ruislip)-3 laps
41Dave Powell (Horwich CC)-3 laps
42Jordan Peacock (Wellingborough Cycles RT)-3 laps
43Jeremy Hicks (Rugby Velo)-4 laps
44Keith Murray (SCOTT Racing)-4 laps
45Fraser Rounds (Unnatched)-4 laps
46Andrew Naylor (Fossa Racing)-4 laps
47Robert Watson (Paceline Cycles North)-4 laps

 

