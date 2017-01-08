Nikki Brammeier retains British cyclo-cross title
Boels Dolmans rider dominates to collect third national champion's jersey
Elite Women: -
Nikki Brammeier (Boels-Dolmans) retained her British cyclo-cross title on Sunday, dominating on the muddy Bradford course to pull on the national champion's jersey for the third time in her career.
Hannah Payton (Team Kinesis UK) finished runner-up, with Beth Crumpton (Boot Out Breast Cancer CC) third.
It was Payton who started out on the front foot, attacking on the starting climb, but Brammeier soon imposed herself on the race and established a gap before half a lap had been completed.
The victory marks a successful culmination to her comeback from injury after she suffered a head injury and lingering concussion as a result of a crash at the European championships late last year. Helen Wyman, who has dominated this event in recent years with nine titles to her name, was also involved in that crash as the Euros, and her absence with a broken collarbone made Brammeier the red-hot favourite.
“I’m super happy as I really needed a win today and although Helen [Wyman] isn’t here it was still going to be a hard day and I needed a perfect ride,” said Brammeier.
“On this course that was never guaranteed and I wasn’t quite sure how my form was beforehand. It’s always special to win a national jersey.”
In the end, the top three placings were all established early on, as Annabel Simpson (Hope Factory Racing) crashed on the opening lap and Payton opened up a gap on Crumpton. The gaps stayed largely constant - save for that to Brammeier, who was extending her lead with every lap until she sat up and celebrated on the approach to the line.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Team)
|Result
|1
|Nikki Brammeier (Boels Dolmans CT)
|0:48:05
|2
|Hannah Payton (Team Kinesis UK)
|0:02:05
|3
|Bethany Crumpton (Boot Out Breast Cancer CC)
|0:02:23
|4
|Diane Lee (Cannondale Girls)
|0:04:59
|5
|Rebecca Preece (Leisure Lakes Bikes.com)
|0:05:53
|6
|Isla Rowntree (Islabikes)
|0:06:20
|7
|Delia Beddis (Vicious Velo)
|0:06:52
|8
|Tracy Moseley (T-Mo Racing)
|0:06:53
|9
|Louise Heywood-Mahe (Les Filles Racing Team)
|0:07:26
|10
|Ruby Miller (Hargroves-Ridley)
|0:07:34
|11
|Joanne Clay (TORQ Performance)
|0:08:05
|12
|Kate George (Team Empella CC.Com)
|0:08:42
|13
|Sinead Burke (PH-MAS Women's CT)
|-1 lap
|14
|Claire Beaumont (Vicious Velo)
|-1 lap
|15
|Clare Ross (The 5th Floor Cycle Club)
|-1 lap
|16
|Lydia Brookes (Sigma Sport.co.uk)
|-2 laps
|17
|Emma Knight (Evans Cycles Race Team)
|-2 laps
|18
|Jennifer Forrester (www.Zepnat.com RT)
|-2 laps
|19
|Lauren Humphreys (Bonito Squadra Corse)
|-3 laps
|20
|Charlotte Heywood-Mahe (Twickenham CC)
|-3 laps
|DNF
|Annabel Simpson (Hope Factory Racing)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy