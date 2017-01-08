Image 1 of 3 Nikki Brammeier wins the 2017 British cyclo-cross title (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 3 Nikki Brammeier (Boels-Dolmans) retained her British cyclo-cross title on Sunday (Image credit: Andy Whitehouse) Image 3 of 3 Bethany Crumpton (Boot Out Breast Cancer CC), Nikki Brammeier (Boels Dolmans CT) and Hannah Payton (Team Kinesis UK) (Image credit: Andy Whitehouse)

Nikki Brammeier (Boels-Dolmans) retained her British cyclo-cross title on Sunday, dominating on the muddy Bradford course to pull on the national champion's jersey for the third time in her career.

Hannah Payton (Team Kinesis UK) finished runner-up, with Beth Crumpton (Boot Out Breast Cancer CC) third.

It was Payton who started out on the front foot, attacking on the starting climb, but Brammeier soon imposed herself on the race and established a gap before half a lap had been completed.

The victory marks a successful culmination to her comeback from injury after she suffered a head injury and lingering concussion as a result of a crash at the European championships late last year. Helen Wyman, who has dominated this event in recent years with nine titles to her name, was also involved in that crash as the Euros, and her absence with a broken collarbone made Brammeier the red-hot favourite.

“I’m super happy as I really needed a win today and although Helen [Wyman] isn’t here it was still going to be a hard day and I needed a perfect ride,” said Brammeier.

“On this course that was never guaranteed and I wasn’t quite sure how my form was beforehand. It’s always special to win a national jersey.”

In the end, the top three placings were all established early on, as Annabel Simpson (Hope Factory Racing) crashed on the opening lap and Payton opened up a gap on Crumpton. The gaps stayed largely constant - save for that to Brammeier, who was extending her lead with every lap until she sat up and celebrated on the approach to the line.

