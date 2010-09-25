Beckingsale bests men's field
Dahle Flesjaa tops Joseph in women's event
|1
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|1:43:13
|2
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|0:00:36
|3
|Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor)
|0:00:37
|4
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|0:02:03
|5
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|0:04:43
|6
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|0:04:59
|7
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|0:05:20
|8
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|0:06:40
|9
|Robin Seymour (Irl)
|0:07:34
|10
|Adrian Lansley (GBr)
|0:08:19
|11
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:09:22
|12
|Tim Dunford (GBr)
|0:10:10
|13
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|0:11:28
|14
|Ross Adams (GBr)
|0:12:08
|15
|Chris Andrews (GBr)
|0:12:28
|16
|Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)
|0:15:33
|17
|Anthony O'Boyle (GBr)
|0:15:44
|18
|George Budd (GBr)
|0:15:51
|19
|David Clarke (GBr)
|0:16:56
|20
|Sion O'boyle (GBr)
|0:20:23
|21
|John Whittington (GBr)
|0:21:32
|22
|Paul Beales (GBr)
|0:01:04
|23
|Oliver Holmes (GBr)
|0:01:13
|24
|Christian Aucote (GBr)
|0:04:31
|25
|Phil Lenney (GBr)
|26
|Matthew Weston (Den)
|0:12:27
|27
|Benjamin Buchi (Swi)
|28
|David Collins (GBr)
|29
|Paul Robertson (GBr)
|1
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)
|1:45:14
|2
|Rosara Joseph (NZl)
|0:00:09
|3
|Sally Bigham (GBr)
|0:01:15
|4
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|0:05:59
|5
|Melanie Spath (Ger)
|0:06:37
|6
|Lily Matthews (GBr)
|0:08:23
|7
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|0:09:58
|8
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe)
|0:11:34
|9
|Melanie Alexander (GBr)
|0:12:01
|10
|Elliot Caitlin (Irl)
|0:13:24
|11
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|0:14:42
|12
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|0:25:32
|13
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|14
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy