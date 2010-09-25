Trending

Beckingsale bests men's field

Dahle Flesjaa tops Joseph in women's event

Elite men
1Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)1:43:13
2Lee Williams (GBr)0:00:36
3Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor)0:00:37
4Liam Killeen (GBr)0:02:03
5Markus Bauer (Ger)0:04:43
6Jody Crawforth (GBr)0:04:59
7Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:05:20
8Paul Oldham (GBr)0:06:40
9Robin Seymour (Irl)0:07:34
10Adrian Lansley (GBr)0:08:19
11David Fletcher (GBr)0:09:22
12Tim Dunford (GBr)0:10:10
13Dave Henderson (GBr)0:11:28
14Ross Adams (GBr)0:12:08
15Chris Andrews (GBr)0:12:28
16Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)0:15:33
17Anthony O'Boyle (GBr)0:15:44
18George Budd (GBr)0:15:51
19David Clarke (GBr)0:16:56
20Sion O'boyle (GBr)0:20:23
21John Whittington (GBr)0:21:32
22Paul Beales (GBr)0:01:04
23Oliver Holmes (GBr)0:01:13
24Christian Aucote (GBr)0:04:31
25Phil Lenney (GBr)
26Matthew Weston (Den)0:12:27
27Benjamin Buchi (Swi)
28David Collins (GBr)
29Paul Robertson (GBr)

Elite women
1Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)1:45:14
2Rosara Joseph (NZl)0:00:09
3Sally Bigham (GBr)0:01:15
4Amanda Sin (Can)0:05:59
5Melanie Spath (Ger)0:06:37
6Lily Matthews (GBr)0:08:23
7Maaris Meier (Est)0:09:58
8Emmy Thelberg (Swe)0:11:34
9Melanie Alexander (GBr)0:12:01
10Elliot Caitlin (Irl)0:13:24
11Jessica Roberts (GBr)0:14:42
12Carla Haines (GBr)0:25:32
13Lee Craigie (GBr)
14Gabriella Day (GBr)

