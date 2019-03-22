Trending

Bredene-Koksijde Classic: Ackermann wins renamed Handzame Classic

German champion tops Halvorsen, Hodeg

Image 1 of 26

Alvaro Hodeg deals with a mechanical

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 26

Lars Boom (Roompot-Charles) in action during the 9th Bredene Koksijde Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 26

Alvaro Hodeg on the cobbles

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 26

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remco Evenpoel on the front of the Bredene-Koksijde peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 26

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Bredene-Koksijde Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 26

redene-Koksijde winner Pascal Ackermann celebrates on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 26

Kristoffer Halvorsen, Pascal Ackermann and Alvaro Hodeg on the Bredene-Koksijde Classic podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 26

Kristoffer Halvorsen on the Bredene-Koksijde Classic podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 26

Pascal Ackermann wins Bredene-Koksijde

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 26

Sprinters bear down on the line at Bredene-Koksijde

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 26

Bredene-Koksijde winner Pascal Ackermann

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 26

redene-Koksijde winner Pascal Ackermann celebrates on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 26

Te Bredene-Koksijde Classic peloton chases a breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 26

Te Bredene-Koksijde Classic peloton chases a breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 26

Preben Van Hecke tries a solo move at Bredene-Koksijde Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 26

The day's breakaway: Dimitri Peyskens (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Justin Timmermans (Roompot-Charles), Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 26

Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quickstep) at the head of the peloton

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 26

The Bredene-Koksijde Classic is the new name for Handzame Classic

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 26

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 26

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 26

Davide Martinelli (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 26

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 26

Pawel Bernas (CCC Team)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 26

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 26

Team Sky in Belgium

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 26 of 26

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) pulls through as Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quickstep) pulls off

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

German champion Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed the newly minted Bredene-Koksijde Classic, winning a chaotic bunch sprint over Team Sky’s Kristoffer Halvorsen. Deceuninck-Quickstep’s Alvaro Hodeg, the defending champion, was third.

The former Handzame Classic was the second win of the season for Ackerman after the Clasica Almeria, and a bit of revenge for a close second place in Nokere Koerse on Wednesday behind Sunweb’s Cees Bol.

“I think we showed already that we were the strongest team on Wednesday, and I had to give something back to the team. That’s what I wanted to do today, and finally we did it, ” Ackermann said.

“It was a headwind in the sprint, and before it was very hectic. I lost a lot of times my lead-out man, but I always came back. I had this final in a good mind because two years ago it was my first race where I was in the top five, and today I said this is my final, I want to win.”

Hodeg was disappointed not to defend his title but said that Ackermann was the strongest. He finished the race on a teammate’s bike after a mechanical with 10km to go.

“I almost crashed with 10km to go, and we lost Fabio Jakobsen. I tried to change my bike, but it was full gas and I needed to do the sprint on another bike. It’s no excuse - Pascal was fastest,” Hodeg said.

“We needed to go really full the last 10kms, I tried to change my bike but it was impossible. The team did an incredible job to put me in the first position for the last corner, but it was a little early because the sprint was into a headwind.”

Dimitri Peyskens (Team Wallonie-Bruxelles), Justin Timmermans (Team Roompot-Charles), Andrea Vendrame (Team Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec), Julian Morice (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels), and Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen (Riwal Readynez) made up the day’s breakaway, with the U23 Danish time trial champion Norsgaard using his skills to stay clear when the rest were caught with 16.7km to go.

Just as the breakaway was coming back, however, there was a slowing in the peloton and a touch of wheels that caused a number of riders to crash, including Deceuninck-Quickstep’s sprinter Fabio Jakobsen.

His teammate and defending champion Hodeg suffered a mechanical in the melee and had to wait to swap bikes with Pieter Serry, with the Deceuninck team car held up behind. Hodeg made his way back into the peloton with 7km to go on his teammate’s bike, while Remco Evenepoel resumed charge of pace-setting.

Another crash with 2.2km to go took out another half dozen riders, including Cofidis sprinter Hugo Hofstetter, but up front, CCC Team took control for Jakub Mareczko as Deceuninck tried to regroup. With 1km to go, on a wide-open flat roadway, Iljo Keisse led his teammate Hodeg into the final corner, dropping him off out of the turn.

But the chase back from his mechanical cost the Colombian, and Ackermann proved to be the strongest. Halvorsen showed his class, taking the runner-up slot for the second season in a row.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:35:47
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
3Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
5Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
6Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
9Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
10Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
11Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
12Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
13Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
15Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
16Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
17Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
18Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
19Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
20Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
23Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
24Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
25Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
26Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
28Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
29Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
30Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
31Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
32Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel
33Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
35Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
36Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
37Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
38Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
39Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:09
40Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:12
41Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
42Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:12
43Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:14
44Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
45Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
46Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
47Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
48Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
49Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:17
51Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
52Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:00:28
53Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
54Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
55Jakob Egholm (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
56Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:33
57Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
58Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
59Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
60Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
62Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
63Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
64Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
65Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
66Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel
67Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
68Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
69Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
70Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
71Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
72Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
73Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
74Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
75Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
76Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
77Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
79Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:37
80Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:45
81Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
82André Rodrigues Carvalho (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:49
83Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
84Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel
85Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
86Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:00
87Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
88Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:01:09
89Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
90Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
91Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
92Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
93Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
94Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
95Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
96Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
97Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
98Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
99Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
100Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
101Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
102Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
104Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
105Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
106Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
107Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel
108Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
109Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
110Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
111Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
112Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
113Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
114Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:21
115Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel0:01:35
116Stokbro Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez0:01:51
117Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:02:11
118Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:30
119Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
120Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
121Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:02:33
122Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:43
123Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:54
124Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
125Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
126Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:36
127Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
128Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
129Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
130Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
131Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
132Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
133Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
134Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
135Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel
DNSMikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNSJoeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
DNFFabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMatteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFRasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
DNFTom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
DNFMarco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFDamien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFMattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFBrenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFTimothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel
DNFJesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFJonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNFTobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNFRasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team

