Bredene-Koksijde Classic: Ackermann wins renamed Handzame Classic
German champion tops Halvorsen, Hodeg
German champion Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed the newly minted Bredene-Koksijde Classic, winning a chaotic bunch sprint over Team Sky’s Kristoffer Halvorsen. Deceuninck-Quickstep’s Alvaro Hodeg, the defending champion, was third.
The former Handzame Classic was the second win of the season for Ackerman after the Clasica Almeria, and a bit of revenge for a close second place in Nokere Koerse on Wednesday behind Sunweb’s Cees Bol.
“I think we showed already that we were the strongest team on Wednesday, and I had to give something back to the team. That’s what I wanted to do today, and finally we did it, ” Ackermann said.
“It was a headwind in the sprint, and before it was very hectic. I lost a lot of times my lead-out man, but I always came back. I had this final in a good mind because two years ago it was my first race where I was in the top five, and today I said this is my final, I want to win.”
Hodeg was disappointed not to defend his title but said that Ackermann was the strongest. He finished the race on a teammate’s bike after a mechanical with 10km to go.
“I almost crashed with 10km to go, and we lost Fabio Jakobsen. I tried to change my bike, but it was full gas and I needed to do the sprint on another bike. It’s no excuse - Pascal was fastest,” Hodeg said.
“We needed to go really full the last 10kms, I tried to change my bike but it was impossible. The team did an incredible job to put me in the first position for the last corner, but it was a little early because the sprint was into a headwind.”
Dimitri Peyskens (Team Wallonie-Bruxelles), Justin Timmermans (Team Roompot-Charles), Andrea Vendrame (Team Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec), Julian Morice (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels), and Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen (Riwal Readynez) made up the day’s breakaway, with the U23 Danish time trial champion Norsgaard using his skills to stay clear when the rest were caught with 16.7km to go.
Just as the breakaway was coming back, however, there was a slowing in the peloton and a touch of wheels that caused a number of riders to crash, including Deceuninck-Quickstep’s sprinter Fabio Jakobsen.
His teammate and defending champion Hodeg suffered a mechanical in the melee and had to wait to swap bikes with Pieter Serry, with the Deceuninck team car held up behind. Hodeg made his way back into the peloton with 7km to go on his teammate’s bike, while Remco Evenepoel resumed charge of pace-setting.
Another crash with 2.2km to go took out another half dozen riders, including Cofidis sprinter Hugo Hofstetter, but up front, CCC Team took control for Jakub Mareczko as Deceuninck tried to regroup. With 1km to go, on a wide-open flat roadway, Iljo Keisse led his teammate Hodeg into the final corner, dropping him off out of the turn.
But the chase back from his mechanical cost the Colombian, and Ackermann proved to be the strongest. Halvorsen showed his class, taking the runner-up slot for the second season in a row.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:35:47
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|3
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|5
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|12
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|13
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|15
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|17
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|18
|Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|19
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|20
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|24
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|25
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|26
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|29
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|31
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|32
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel
|33
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|35
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|36
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|37
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|39
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:09
|40
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:12
|41
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|42
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:12
|43
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:14
|44
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|45
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|46
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|47
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|48
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|49
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:17
|51
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|52
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:00:28
|53
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|54
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|55
|Jakob Egholm (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|56
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:33
|57
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|58
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|59
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|62
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|63
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|64
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|65
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|66
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel
|67
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|68
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|69
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|70
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|71
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|72
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|73
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|74
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|75
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|76
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|79
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:37
|80
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:45
|81
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|82
|André Rodrigues Carvalho (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:49
|83
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|84
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel
|85
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|86
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:00
|87
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|88
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:01:09
|89
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|90
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|91
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|92
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|93
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|94
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|95
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|96
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
|97
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
|98
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|99
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|100
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|102
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|104
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|105
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|106
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|107
|Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel
|108
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|109
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|110
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|111
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|112
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|113
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|114
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:21
|115
|Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:35
|116
|Stokbro Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez
|0:01:51
|117
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:11
|118
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:30
|119
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|120
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|121
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:02:33
|122
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:43
|123
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:54
|124
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|125
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|126
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:04:36
|127
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|128
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|130
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|131
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|132
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|133
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|134
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|135
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel
|DNS
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNS
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|DNF
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
