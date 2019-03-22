Image 1 of 26 Alvaro Hodeg deals with a mechanical (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 26 Lars Boom (Roompot-Charles) in action during the 9th Bredene Koksijde Classic (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 26 Alvaro Hodeg on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 26 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remco Evenpoel on the front of the Bredene-Koksijde peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 26 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Bredene-Koksijde Classic (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 26 redene-Koksijde winner Pascal Ackermann celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 26 Kristoffer Halvorsen, Pascal Ackermann and Alvaro Hodeg on the Bredene-Koksijde Classic podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 26 Kristoffer Halvorsen on the Bredene-Koksijde Classic podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 26 Pascal Ackermann wins Bredene-Koksijde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 26 Sprinters bear down on the line at Bredene-Koksijde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 26 Bredene-Koksijde winner Pascal Ackermann (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 26 redene-Koksijde winner Pascal Ackermann celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 26 Te Bredene-Koksijde Classic peloton chases a breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 26 Te Bredene-Koksijde Classic peloton chases a breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 26 Preben Van Hecke tries a solo move at Bredene-Koksijde Classic (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 26 The day's breakaway: Dimitri Peyskens (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Justin Timmermans (Roompot-Charles), Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 17 of 26 Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quickstep) at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 18 of 26 The Bredene-Koksijde Classic is the new name for Handzame Classic (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 19 of 26 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 20 of 26 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 21 of 26 Davide Martinelli (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 22 of 26 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 23 of 26 Pawel Bernas (CCC Team) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 24 of 26 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 25 of 26 Team Sky in Belgium (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 26 of 26 Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) pulls through as Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quickstep) pulls off (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

German champion Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed the newly minted Bredene-Koksijde Classic, winning a chaotic bunch sprint over Team Sky’s Kristoffer Halvorsen. Deceuninck-Quickstep’s Alvaro Hodeg, the defending champion, was third.

The former Handzame Classic was the second win of the season for Ackerman after the Clasica Almeria, and a bit of revenge for a close second place in Nokere Koerse on Wednesday behind Sunweb’s Cees Bol.

“I think we showed already that we were the strongest team on Wednesday, and I had to give something back to the team. That’s what I wanted to do today, and finally we did it, ” Ackermann said.

“It was a headwind in the sprint, and before it was very hectic. I lost a lot of times my lead-out man, but I always came back. I had this final in a good mind because two years ago it was my first race where I was in the top five, and today I said this is my final, I want to win.”

Hodeg was disappointed not to defend his title but said that Ackermann was the strongest. He finished the race on a teammate’s bike after a mechanical with 10km to go.

“I almost crashed with 10km to go, and we lost Fabio Jakobsen. I tried to change my bike, but it was full gas and I needed to do the sprint on another bike. It’s no excuse - Pascal was fastest,” Hodeg said.

“We needed to go really full the last 10kms, I tried to change my bike but it was impossible. The team did an incredible job to put me in the first position for the last corner, but it was a little early because the sprint was into a headwind.”

Dimitri Peyskens (Team Wallonie-Bruxelles), Justin Timmermans (Team Roompot-Charles), Andrea Vendrame (Team Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec), Julian Morice (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels), and Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen (Riwal Readynez) made up the day’s breakaway, with the U23 Danish time trial champion Norsgaard using his skills to stay clear when the rest were caught with 16.7km to go.

Just as the breakaway was coming back, however, there was a slowing in the peloton and a touch of wheels that caused a number of riders to crash, including Deceuninck-Quickstep’s sprinter Fabio Jakobsen.

His teammate and defending champion Hodeg suffered a mechanical in the melee and had to wait to swap bikes with Pieter Serry, with the Deceuninck team car held up behind. Hodeg made his way back into the peloton with 7km to go on his teammate’s bike, while Remco Evenepoel resumed charge of pace-setting.

Another crash with 2.2km to go took out another half dozen riders, including Cofidis sprinter Hugo Hofstetter, but up front, CCC Team took control for Jakub Mareczko as Deceuninck tried to regroup. With 1km to go, on a wide-open flat roadway, Iljo Keisse led his teammate Hodeg into the final corner, dropping him off out of the turn.

But the chase back from his mechanical cost the Colombian, and Ackermann proved to be the strongest. Halvorsen showed his class, taking the runner-up slot for the second season in a row.

