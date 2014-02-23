Trending

Albert solos to victory in Oostmalle

Nys salvages overall series win

After a few rough weeks Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) managed to end his season in a positive way by winning the final 'cross of the season in sunny Oostmalle, Belgium.

Albert won the final round of the Bpost Bank Trophy (BPo) cyclo-cross series after a long solo effort with a small gap on Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea). Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) finished far off the pace in Oostmalle but his tenth place at 1:30 was more than good enough to secure the overall win in the bpost Bank series.

"This is a race where I always tend to perform well. I'm not in the best form of my life but this course has no secrets for me. I can always do more over here than in another race," Albert said at the post-race press chat. "After losing the Superprestige series last weekend I received a mental blow. I then decided to look at this race as if it was the first race of the new 2014-15 season. I wanted to start the season in a positive way. The win today offers some peace of mind to head into the off-season."

Albert has a strong record on the fast course in the forest next to the military runway; it's Albert's sixth win in Oostmalle. This time around Albert allowed Corné van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea) to lead the opening lap, but then he stormed forward. Only Meeusen and Nys managed to hop on the Albert-train.

At the intermediate sprint halfway into the second lap, Nys briefly took over the command and grabbed the fifteen bonus seconds. Albert quickly took back control and set a blistering pace when cornering through the seemingly endless sandy twists and turns.

Early on in the third lap Nys sat up and literally waved goodbye to Albert, giving way for Meeusen. The latter struggled hard to get back on Albert's wheel. By the end of that third lap Albert looked back over his shoulder and spotted an overheated Meeusen at short distance.

When hitting the fourth lap Albert wasted no time getting rid of Meeusen once again. From there, both Albert and Meeusen were time-trialing against each other. The gap grew by two seconds every lap until it was 16 seconds when hitting the final lap.

"I managed to close the gap and clocked the fastest lap of the race but the paid for that in the following lap," Meeusen said. "If I came back I would have won in the sprint."

In the meanwhile, Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) rode away from the chase group in the third lap and remained in third position until the finish line.

Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) tried to put Pauwels under pressure but the young Dutchman never managed to close the gap.

"It wasn't easy," Pauwels said. "I rode to hold off Lars rather than trying to get back to Tom."

Eddy van IJzendoorn (NATU Balans) managed his best result of the season by claiming fifth place in the sprint against Dieter Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) and Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus). Belgian champion Sven Nys didn't bother with that sprint. He cruised to the finish line a little later while celebrating his ninth overall win in the bpost Bank series. He kept an advantage of 2:25 on Albert and a massive 7:10 on Meeusen.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team1:04:17
2Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:07
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:39
4Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.0:00:55
5Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:00:59
6Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
7Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team0:01:01
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink/ Leontien.nl Pro0:01:09
9Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:01:15
10Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team0:01:30
11Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:01:45
12Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:02:11
13Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:02:30
14Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team0:02:33
15Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink/ Leontien.nl Pro
16Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:35
17Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:03:03
18Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team0:03:14
19Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
20Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team0:03:17
21Niels Wubben (Ned)0:03:19
22Twan Van Den Brand (Ned)
23Corne Van Kessel (Ned)0:04:16
24Marcel Meisen (Ger)0:04:21
25Stijn Huys (Bel)0:04:49
26Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)0:04:54
27Mariusz Gil (Pol)0:04:59
28Bart Verschueren (Bel)0:05:32
29Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)0:05:48
30Kevin Cant (Bel)0:06:08
31Niels Koyen (Bel)
32Jens Gys (Bel)
33Davy Commeyne (Bel)
34Wouter Goosen (Bel)
35Kristof Cop (Bel)
36Edwin De Wit (Bel)
37Hans Van Den Bogaert (Bel)
38Edwin De Wit
39Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
40Hans Van den Bogaert
DNFWietse Bosmans
DNFJulien Taramarcaz (Swi)
DNFJonathan Page (USA)
DNFDave De Cleyn

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys15pts
2Niels Albert10
3Tom Meeusen5

Fastest lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Meeusen0:06:14
2Niels Albert0:06:15
3Kevin Pauwels0:06:18

Final classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys8:10:51
2Niels Albert0:02:25
3Tom Meeusen0:07:10
4Rob Peeters0:09:26
5Thijs van Amerongen (Ned)0:10:05
6Bart Aernouts0:10:43
7Philipp Walsleben (Ger)0:11:12
8Kevin Pauwels0:13:37
9Klaas Vantornout0:15:35
10Jim Aernouts0:18:54
11Corné van Kessel (Ned)0:19:11
12Martin Bina (Cze)0:20:15
13Twan van den Brand (Ned)0:20:40
14Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)0:21:47
15Joeri Adams0:24:32
16Dieter Vanthourenhout0:24:39
17Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned)0:24:40
18Wietse Bosmans0:26:16
19Sven Vanthourenhout0:26:25
20Lars van der Haar (Ned)0:26:52
21Radomir Simunek (Cze)0:27:00
22Zdenek Stybar (Cze)0:27:30
23Marcel Meisen (Ger)0:27:48
24Bart Wellens0:29:41
25Thijs Al (Ned)0:29:57
26Lubomir Petrus (Cze)0:31:15
27Mariusz Gil (Pol)
28Patrick Gaudy0:33:50
29Ian Field (GBr)0:34:11
30Niels Wubben0:34:52

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys8pts
2Thijs van Amerongen
3Niels Albert7pts
4Rob Peeters
5Lars van der Haar4pts
6Ian Field
7Klaas Vantornout
8Martin Bina
9Philipp Walsleben
10Tom Meeusen3pts
11Radomir Simunek2
12Joeri Adams1

Latest on Cyclingnews