Van Roosbroeck top junior in Essen
Jacobs, Cords round out podium
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
|2
|Sybren Jacobs (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|3
|Ludwig Cords (Ger)
|4
|Lennert Van Hasselt (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|5
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
|6
|Bob Olieslagers (Ned) TWC Pijnenburg
|7
|Stijn Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
|8
|Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|9
|Jorn Verbraken (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|10
|Jordi Andries (Bel) VZW De Demerspurters
|11
|Andries Baert (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
|12
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen
|13
|Timo Verberckmoes (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
|14
|Thomas Verheyen (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
|15
|Maxx Chance (USA)
|16
|Thomas Van De Velde (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|17
|Senne De Meyer (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
|18
|Nolan Brady (USA)
|19
|Michiel Breugelmans (Bel)
|20
|Tim Janssen (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
|21
|Kevin Van Bennekom (Ned) WV Het stadion
|22
|Erik Boer (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
|23
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa)
|24
|Raphael Schröder (Ger)
|25
|Dorian De Maeght (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|26
|Jens Berckmans (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|27
|Jon Gil Ranero (Spa)
|28
|Garrett Gerchar (USA)
|29
|Louw Kriel (RSA)
|30
|Ward Jaspers (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
|31
|Lars Akkermans (Ned)
|32
|Jens Roelants (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|33
|Gianni Scoponi (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|34
|Laurens Boden (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|35
|Laurens De Jonghe (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|36
|Marvin Runhaar (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
|37
|Yves Hereijgers (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
|38
|Jordy Geukens (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy