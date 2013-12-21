Trending

Van Roosbroeck top junior in Essen

Jacobs, Cords round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
2Sybren Jacobs (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
3Ludwig Cords (Ger)
4Lennert Van Hasselt (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
5Kelvin Bakx (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
6Bob Olieslagers (Ned) TWC Pijnenburg
7Stijn Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
8Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
9Jorn Verbraken (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
10Jordi Andries (Bel) VZW De Demerspurters
11Andries Baert (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
12Lander Loockx (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen
13Timo Verberckmoes (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
14Thomas Verheyen (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
15Maxx Chance (USA)
16Thomas Van De Velde (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
17Senne De Meyer (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
18Nolan Brady (USA)
19Michiel Breugelmans (Bel)
20Tim Janssen (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
21Kevin Van Bennekom (Ned) WV Het stadion
22Erik Boer (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
23Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa)
24Raphael Schröder (Ger)
25Dorian De Maeght (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
26Jens Berckmans (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
27Jon Gil Ranero (Spa)
28Garrett Gerchar (USA)
29Louw Kriel (RSA)
30Ward Jaspers (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
31Lars Akkermans (Ned)
32Jens Roelants (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
33Gianni Scoponi (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
34Laurens Boden (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
35Laurens De Jonghe (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
36Marvin Runhaar (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
37Yves Hereijgers (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
38Jordy Geukens (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg

Latest on Cyclingnews