Image 1 of 25 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) wins (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 25 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) wins in Essen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 25 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 25 Jeremy Durrin (Optum) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 25 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 25 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) had an off day (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 25 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) on his way to the win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 25 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) seemed happy with 14th (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 25 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) returned to the 'cross circuit in Essen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 25 Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) had to chase after crashing out of the lead (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 25 Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink) hit the front in the first half of the race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 25 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) on his way to the bpost Bank Trofee in Essen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 25 Sven Nys has his wrist iced after hurting it in a crash in Essen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 25 World champion Sven Nys damaged his right arm in a crash (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 25 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 25 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) puts in an early effort (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 25 Stybar rides over the barriers in Essen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 25 Philipp Walsleben (BKCP Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 25 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 25 A chaotic start of the race in Essen through ankle-deep mud (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 25 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) wins in Essen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 25 Stybar turned his unlucky race number upside down (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 25 Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 25 Sven Nys rides away from Zdenek Stybar early in the race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 25 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) rides away for the win in Essen (Image credit: Photopress.be)

With an impressive half-race solo ride, Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) captured his second win of the season in just one week time. Pauwels profited from a spectacular crash at the barriers from world champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) who seemed to be heading for an even more impressive solo ride himself.

Despite a possible wrist-injury, Nys reinforced his lead in the overall classification of the bpost Bank Trophy over a struggling Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) by fifteen seconds. Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) received a blow in Essen, and now trails in third place overall at nearly two minutes from Nys.

In the past, Pauwels wasn't regarded as a rider for muddy races but in Essen he showed that he knew how to deal with a heavy course. "After today I can say that. There was quite a bit of running indeed. I rode very good - as good as last week - but if Sven hadn't crashed it would have been a different race. I didn't hop the barriers as I lacked speed when doing so. Hopefully I'll recover in time for the World Cup in Namur," Pauwels told Sporza.

Despite recent rain, the new course at the Essen railway station wasn't as soaked as the old course would have been in similar weather conditions. Nevertheless, there were still some mud running sections included during the fourth round of the bpost bank Trophy cyclo-cross series. Coming into the fourth round of the series Nys held a 50 seconds lead over Albert and 18 seconds more over Vantornout. More rain and strong winds would make it a tough race on Saturday afternoon.

Pauwels took the best start in Essen but he quickly faded back. Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink/Leontien.nl) took the initiative and grabbed the five bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint after one and a half laps. Radomir Simunek (Kwadro-Stannah) was second (3s) just ahead of Nys (1s).

At that moment Niels Albert was still recovering from another missed start. "Well, Van Amerongen made a false start and I was caught by surprise as everybody else started too," Albert said. Nys didn't wait for Albert to gain back ground and led the pack through the second lap, and then left everybody behind in the third lap.

By the end of the fourth lap Nys had a gap of 15 seconds on the first chase group with Albert trailing by another five seconds. Half a lap later things turned around. Just like every other lap Nys bunny hopped the planks, but slipped off his line and crashed into the fencing.

While Nys was licking his wounds, Pauwels and the rest of the former chase group blasted by the world champion. "I slightly lost balance and moved a bit to the right. I could not avoid the fencing and went over the handlebars. It was a big blow. My chances to win the race vanished," Nys said.

Pauwels realized it was the ideal moment to play his card. By the end of the tumultuous lap Pauwels led by 10 seconds over a struggling Stybar, while a large group was 16 seconds down on the leader; Nys was alone at 24 seconds.

Lap after lap Pauwels added to his lead and he headed for an impressive win. Behind him, Nys clearly struggled with his right wrist whilst fighting his way back towards the podium. "I tried to recover and then get back in the race while keeping an eye on Niels. I felt great but made a crucial mistake," Nys said.

During the seventh lap an already bruised Meeusen crashed away from the front while riding in second position. Van Amerongen and Jim Aernouts found themselves in podium positions with Nys, Albert and Rob Peeters on their heels when hitting the final lap.

With a late acceleration Nys easily took second place. Albert held off young Jim Aernouts, Van Amerongen and Peeters for the final podium spot. Popular Stybar saluted the crowd little later as he landed seventh place. "It's my first cyclo-cross after four weeks of training," Stybar said. "The last lap I struggled a lot. The course didn't favour me as my technique is pretty bad. I wasted a lot of energy. I did hop the barriers when nobody rode in front of me."

The next round in the Bpost bank Trophy cyclo-cross series is held on December 27 in Loenhout. As Pauwels pointed out straight after his victory the riders now head for Namur in the sourth of Belgium to tackle the fourth round in the UCI cyclo-cross World Cup, these series are led by Lars van der Haar who skipped the race in Essen.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 1:01:48 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:00:28 3 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:00:34 4 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:36 5 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:00:38 6 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:41 7 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:00:47 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:54 9 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:01:04 10 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:01:10 11 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:21 12 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:58 13 Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex 0:02:01 14 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:06 15 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:12 16 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:42 17 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 18 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:03:04 19 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company 0:03:15 20 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:03:20 21 Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist 0:03:29 22 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:04:00 23 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:04:04 24 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) 0:04:11 25 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:04:20 26 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team 0:04:29 27 Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Team Thielemans-Van Cauter 0:04:30 28 Stef Boden (Bel) Melbotech Cycling Team 0:05:01 29 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:05:19 30 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 31 Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW 0:06:00 32 Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam 0:06:34 33 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 34 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 35 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 36 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch 37 Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 38 Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel) 39 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 40 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 41 Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 42 Alexander Revell (NZl) 43 Wouter Goosen (Bel) Zannata Cycling Team 44 Angus Edmond (NZl)

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 2 3 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 1

Fastest Lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:06:38 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:06:40 3 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:06:42

Klassement bpost bank trofee # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 3:57:46 2 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:01:06 3 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:01:59 4 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:02:44 5 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:03:39 6 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:03:50 7 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:04:35 8 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:05:22 9 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:05:23 10 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:05:26 11 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:06:30 12 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:08:17 13 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:08:29 14 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:08:39 15 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:10:13 16 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:10:41 17 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:11:43 18 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:11:46 19 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:12:08 20 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:12:42 21 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:12:59 22 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company 0:13:04 23 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:13:13 24 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:13:44 25 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 0:14:00 26 Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex 0:14:50 27 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:14:52 28 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:16:01 29 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) 0:16:08 30 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:16:22