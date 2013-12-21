Trending

Pauwels wins bpost Bank Trofee Essen

Nys crashes out of lead, but battles back for second over Albert

With an impressive half-race solo ride, Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) captured his second win of the season in just one week time. Pauwels profited from a spectacular crash at the barriers from world champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) who seemed to be heading for an even more impressive solo ride himself.

Despite a possible wrist-injury, Nys reinforced his lead in the overall classification of the bpost Bank Trophy over a struggling Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) by fifteen seconds. Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) received a blow in Essen, and now trails in third place overall at nearly two minutes from Nys.

In the past, Pauwels wasn't regarded as a rider for muddy races but in Essen he showed that he knew how to deal with a heavy course. "After today I can say that. There was quite a bit of running indeed. I rode very good - as good as last week - but if Sven hadn't crashed it would have been a different race. I didn't hop the barriers as I lacked speed when doing so. Hopefully I'll recover in time for the World Cup in Namur," Pauwels told Sporza.

Despite recent rain, the new course at the Essen railway station wasn't as soaked as the old course would have been in similar weather conditions. Nevertheless, there were still some mud running sections included during the fourth round of the bpost bank Trophy cyclo-cross series. Coming into the fourth round of the series Nys held a 50 seconds lead over Albert and 18 seconds more over Vantornout. More rain and strong winds would make it a tough race on Saturday afternoon.

Pauwels took the best start in Essen but he quickly faded back. Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink/Leontien.nl) took the initiative and grabbed the five bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint after one and a half laps. Radomir Simunek (Kwadro-Stannah) was second (3s) just ahead of Nys (1s).

At that moment Niels Albert was still recovering from another missed start. "Well, Van Amerongen made a false start and I was caught by surprise as everybody else started too," Albert said. Nys didn't wait for Albert to gain back ground and led the pack through the second lap, and then left everybody behind in the third lap.

By the end of the fourth lap Nys had a gap of 15 seconds on the first chase group with Albert trailing by another five seconds. Half a lap later things turned around. Just like every other lap Nys bunny hopped the planks, but slipped off his line and crashed into the fencing.

While Nys was licking his wounds, Pauwels and the rest of the former chase group blasted by the world champion. "I slightly lost balance and moved a bit to the right. I could not avoid the fencing and went over the handlebars. It was a big blow. My chances to win the race vanished," Nys said.

Pauwels realized it was the ideal moment to play his card. By the end of the tumultuous lap Pauwels led by 10 seconds over a struggling Stybar, while a large group was 16 seconds down on the leader; Nys was alone at 24 seconds.

Lap after lap Pauwels added to his lead and he headed for an impressive win. Behind him, Nys clearly struggled with his right wrist whilst fighting his way back towards the podium. "I tried to recover and then get back in the race while keeping an eye on Niels. I felt great but made a crucial mistake," Nys said.

During the seventh lap an already bruised Meeusen crashed away from the front while riding in second position. Van Amerongen and Jim Aernouts found themselves in podium positions with Nys, Albert and Rob Peeters on their heels when hitting the final lap.

With a late acceleration Nys easily took second place. Albert held off young Jim Aernouts, Van Amerongen and Peeters for the final podium spot. Popular Stybar saluted the crowd little later as he landed seventh place. "It's my first cyclo-cross after four weeks of training," Stybar said. "The last lap I struggled a lot. The course didn't favour me as my technique is pretty bad. I wasted a lot of energy. I did hop the barriers when nobody rode in front of me."

The next round in the Bpost bank Trophy cyclo-cross series is held on December 27 in Loenhout. As Pauwels pointed out straight after his victory the riders now head for Namur in the sourth of Belgium to tackle the fourth round in the UCI cyclo-cross World Cup, these series are led by Lars van der Haar who skipped the race in Essen.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team1:01:48
2Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:00:28
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:00:34
4Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:36
5Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:00:38
6Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:41
7Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:00:47
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:54
9Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:04
10Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:10
11Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:21
12Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:58
13Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex0:02:01
14Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:06
15Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:12
16Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:42
17Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
18Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:04
19Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company0:03:15
20Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:03:20
21Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist0:03:29
22Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:04:00
23Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:04:04
24Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)0:04:11
25Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:04:20
26Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team0:04:29
27Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Team Thielemans-Van Cauter0:04:30
28Stef Boden (Bel) Melbotech Cycling Team0:05:01
29Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:05:19
30Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
31Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW0:06:00
32Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam0:06:34
33Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
34Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
35Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
36Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch
37Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
38Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)
39Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
40Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
41Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
42Alexander Revell (NZl)
43Wouter Goosen (Bel) Zannata Cycling Team
44Angus Edmond (NZl)

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team3pts
2Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team2
3Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team1

Fastest Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:06:38
2Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:06:40
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:06:42

Klassement bpost bank trofee
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team3:57:46
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:01:06
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:59
4Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:02:44
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:39
6Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:03:50
7Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:04:35
8Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:05:22
9Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:05:23
10Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:05:26
11Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:06:30
12Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:08:17
13Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:08:29
14Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:08:39
15Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:10:13
16Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:10:41
17Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:11:43
18Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:11:46
19Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:12:08
20Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:12:42
21Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:12:59
22Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company0:13:04
23Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:13:13
24Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:13:44
25Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:14:00
26Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex0:14:50
27Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:14:52
28Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:16:01
29Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)0:16:08
30Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:16:22

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team4pts
2Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
3Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
5Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team3pts
6Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
7Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
8Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team2pts
9Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
10Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team1

