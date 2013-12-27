Trending

Vos wins Bpost bank trofee - Azencross

Compton races to second spot ahead of Wyman in third

Image 1 of 7

Marianne Vos wins the Azencross

Marianne Vos wins the Azencross
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 7

Marianne Vos takes the win

Marianne Vos takes the win
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 7

Katie Compton follows in second

Katie Compton follows in second
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 7

Helen Wyman

Helen Wyman
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 7

Sanne Cant leads Nikki Harris

Sanne Cant leads Nikki Harris
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 7

Elite women's podium in Azencross

Elite women's podium in Azencross
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 7

Helen Wyman

Helen Wyman
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:43:58
2Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:00:47
3Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:01:04
4Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:01:23
5Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
6Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC0:01:45
7Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:48
8Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:01:55
9Eva Lechner (Ita)0:02:09
10Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:02:18
11Lucinda Brand (Ned)0:02:40
12Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:02:50
13Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:10
14Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny0:03:17
15Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team0:03:20
16Anna van der Breggen (Ned)0:03:33
17Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:03:36
18Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy0:03:39
19Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:04:01
20Monique van de Ree (Ned)0:04:17
21Thalita de Jong (Ned)
22Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:04:33
23Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster0:04:41
24Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec0:04:50
25Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:04:57
26Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:05:01
27Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom0:05:04
28Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube0:05:22
29Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force0:05:41
30Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:05:50
31Cindy Bauwens (Bel)0:06:31
32Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant0:07:00
33Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:07:21
34Mirre Stallen (Ned)0:07:29
35Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team0:07:35
36Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp0:07:36
37Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens0:07:50
38Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:08:03
39Stephanie Vaxillaire (Fra) Pedale Semuroise0:08:30
40Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel)0:08:50
41Kristien Nelen (Bel)0:09:06
-2lapsGertie Willems (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team
-2lapsCisek Corey Coogan (USA)
-2lapsIlse Vandekinderen (Bel)
-2lapsMarijke De Pauw (Bel) Noord-West Brabant
-2lapsFrancine Meehan (Irl)
-2lapsTine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
-2lapsSilke Baumer (Bel) Vlaamse Triatlon & Duatlon CT
-2lapsLene Vrijsen (Bel)
-2lapsBrenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel)
-3lapsCindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT

Latest on Cyclingnews