Vos wins Bpost bank trofee - Azencross
Compton races to second spot ahead of Wyman in third
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:43:58
|2
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:00:47
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:01:04
|4
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:01:23
|5
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|6
|Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
|0:01:45
|7
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|8
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|9
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|0:02:09
|10
|Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|0:02:40
|12
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:02:50
|13
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:10
|14
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny
|0:03:17
|15
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|0:03:20
|16
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
|0:03:33
|17
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|0:03:36
|18
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|0:03:39
|19
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:04:01
|20
|Monique van de Ree (Ned)
|0:04:17
|21
|Thalita de Jong (Ned)
|22
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|23
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|0:04:41
|24
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec
|0:04:50
|25
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:04:57
|26
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:05:01
|27
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom
|0:05:04
|28
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube
|0:05:22
|29
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force
|0:05:41
|30
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:05:50
|31
|Cindy Bauwens (Bel)
|0:06:31
|32
|Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant
|0:07:00
|33
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|0:07:21
|34
|Mirre Stallen (Ned)
|0:07:29
|35
|Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team
|0:07:35
|36
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
|0:07:36
|37
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens
|0:07:50
|38
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:08:03
|39
|Stephanie Vaxillaire (Fra) Pedale Semuroise
|0:08:30
|40
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel)
|0:08:50
|41
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|0:09:06
|-2laps
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team
|-2laps
|Cisek Corey Coogan (USA)
|-2laps
|Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)
|-2laps
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel) Noord-West Brabant
|-2laps
|Francine Meehan (Irl)
|-2laps
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|-2laps
|Silke Baumer (Bel) Vlaamse Triatlon & Duatlon CT
|-2laps
|Lene Vrijsen (Bel)
|-2laps
|Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel)
|-3laps
|Cindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT
