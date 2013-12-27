Toupalik wins Azencross
Caluwe and Lehky round out top three
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Toupalik (Cze)
|0:38:40
|2
|Stijn Caluwé (Bel)
|0:00:09
|3
|Roman Lehky (Cze)
|0:00:16
|4
|Sieben Wouters (Ned)
|0:00:35
|5
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
|0:00:54
|6
|Sybren Jacobs (Bel)
|7
|Maxx Chance (USA)
|0:01:10
|8
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned)
|0:01:18
|9
|Bob Olieslagers (Ned)
|0:01:28
|10
|Jordi Andries (Bel)
|0:01:33
|11
|Cooper Willsey (USA)
|12
|Adrian Sirek (Cze)
|13
|Jorn Verbraken (Bel)
|0:01:37
|14
|Gavin Haley (USA)
|15
|Timon Ruegg (Swi)
|16
|Lennert Van Hasselt (Bel)
|17
|Lander loockx (Bel)
|0:01:44
|18
|Thomas Verheyen (Bel)
|0:01:49
|19
|Nolan Brady (USA)
|0:01:53
|20
|Austin Vincent (USA)
|0:02:07
|21
|Gert Smets (Bel)
|0:02:15
|22
|Ribbert Brughmans (Bel)
|23
|Lawrence Tibackx (Bel)
|24
|Han Devos (Bel)
|0:02:20
|25
|Matio Junquera (Spa)
|26
|Josey Weik (USA)
|0:02:24
|27
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|28
|Jef Van Belle (Bel)
|0:02:39
|29
|Martin Matejcek (Cze)
|30
|Senne De Meyer (Bel)
|31
|Garrett Gerchar (USA)
|0:02:50
|32
|Kevin van Bennekom (Ned)
|0:03:07
|33
|Liam Dunn (USA)
|0:03:18
|34
|Ian McShane (USA)
|0:03:24
|35
|Danny Fox (GBr)
|0:03:52
|36
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned)
|37
|Mart Muskens (Ned)
|38
|Gianni Scoponi (Bel)
|0:04:23
|39
|Dominik Vrana (Cze)
|0:04:36
|40
|Samuel Debeer (Bel)
|0:05:01
|41
|Robbe Commissaris (Bel)
|42
|Jordi van Nobelen (Ned)
|0:05:34
|43
|Laurens De Jonghe (Bel)
|0:06:05
|44
|Cormac Dunn (USA)
|0:06:32
|-1lap
|Yves Hereijgers (Bel)
