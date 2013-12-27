Trending

Toupalik wins Azencross

Caluwe and Lehky round out top three

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Toupalik (Cze)0:38:40
2Stijn Caluwé (Bel)0:00:09
3Roman Lehky (Cze)0:00:16
4Sieben Wouters (Ned)0:00:35
5Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel)0:00:54
6Sybren Jacobs (Bel)
7Maxx Chance (USA)0:01:10
8Kelvin Bakx (Ned)0:01:18
9Bob Olieslagers (Ned)0:01:28
10Jordi Andries (Bel)0:01:33
11Cooper Willsey (USA)
12Adrian Sirek (Cze)
13Jorn Verbraken (Bel)0:01:37
14Gavin Haley (USA)
15Timon Ruegg (Swi)
16Lennert Van Hasselt (Bel)
17Lander loockx (Bel)0:01:44
18Thomas Verheyen (Bel)0:01:49
19Nolan Brady (USA)0:01:53
20Austin Vincent (USA)0:02:07
21Gert Smets (Bel)0:02:15
22Ribbert Brughmans (Bel)
23Lawrence Tibackx (Bel)
24Han Devos (Bel)0:02:20
25Matio Junquera (Spa)
26Josey Weik (USA)0:02:24
27Grant Ellwood (USA)
28Jef Van Belle (Bel)0:02:39
29Martin Matejcek (Cze)
30Senne De Meyer (Bel)
31Garrett Gerchar (USA)0:02:50
32Kevin van Bennekom (Ned)0:03:07
33Liam Dunn (USA)0:03:18
34Ian McShane (USA)0:03:24
35Danny Fox (GBr)0:03:52
36Dylan Bouwmans (Ned)
37Mart Muskens (Ned)
38Gianni Scoponi (Bel)0:04:23
39Dominik Vrana (Cze)0:04:36
40Samuel Debeer (Bel)0:05:01
41Robbe Commissaris (Bel)
42Jordi van Nobelen (Ned)0:05:34
43Laurens De Jonghe (Bel)0:06:05
44Cormac Dunn (USA)0:06:32
-1lapYves Hereijgers (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews