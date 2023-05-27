Boucles de la Mayenne: Arnaud Démare wins stage 2

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) won the stage 2 sprint at Boucles de la Mayenne in Meslay-du-Maine. The Frenchman was the fastest to the line beating Milan Menten (Lotto Dstny) and Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) third.

Oier Lazkano (Movistar Team) maintained his lead in the overall classification with 38 seconds ahead of Démare and 40 seconds ahead of Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates).

The 181.3km stage started in Saint-Berthevin and ended in Meslay-du-Maine, and included three climbs at Côte de Nuille, Côte de Houssay and Côte de Saulges.

A breakaway of three included Cyril Barthe (Burgos-BH), Leo Danes (CIC U Nantes Atlantique) and Samuel Leroux (Van Rysel) as Movistar set the pace in the peloton.

The trio were back in the field with 65km to go. However, another breakaway formed with Jeremy Leveau (Van Rysel), Jean-Louis Le Ny (Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur) and Dimitri Peyskens (Bingoal WB). The trio was caught with 14km to go.

Tudor and Lotto-Dstny pulled the field into the closing kilometres on the final lap of racing. Cofidis and Groupama-FDJ took over at 3km out with Démare taking the stage win.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling