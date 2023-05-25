Ivo Oliveira wins prologue in Boucles de la Mayenne
UAE Team Emirates rider tops Zingle, Cosnefroy in Laval
Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) claimed a narrow victory in the 4.1 kilometre prologue of the Boucles de la Mayenne in Laval, France.
The Portuguese rider blasted to the victory on the technical circuit and took the first race leader's jersey by two seconds over Axel Zingle (Cofidis) with Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) third by one second further behind.
"I've been focusing on this stage for the past month that I've been thinking about this TT and I've been working really hard towards it," Oliveira siad. "I knew it was a kind of effort that suited me as it's similar to a track effort and so knew I could be in with a shout of winning.
"It's my first victory with the team since winning the Portuguese TT champs some years ago so I couldn't be more happy. Now we will try to defend the yellow."
Oliveira will carry the leader's jersey into a tough stage 2 of the four-day event when the peloton faces a lumpy 185.2 kilometre stage from Saint-Mars-sur-Colmont to Lassay-les-Châteaux.
Defending champion Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) did not return to reclaim the title of the race which has alternately been won by sprinters and classics specialists.
In 2021, Arnaud Démare won three of the four stages, the overall and sprint classifications.
The Frenchman is in the hunt again this year, placing sixth in the prologue. Cosnefroy, last year's runner-up, is likely the biggest threat to a repeat of 2021.
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
