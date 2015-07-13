Timmerman tops in Boston Rebellion short track
First win for Chinburg in women's race
Short Track: -
On a hot and steamy summer day in eastern Massachusetts, Dan Timmeman (Riverside Racing) attacked his rivals just as the leaders entered singletrack for the last time and cruised in to take his first ever Pro-XCT victory.
Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.org) helped to set up the Timmerman win by opening a gap on the lead group of six on the final trip down the gravel road that led to the woods. He claimed second place in a sprint finish with Mitch Hoke (Pros Closet). Hoke had to settle for third. Billy Merlone (ATA Cycles) could be seen at the front of the race at times, but slipped to fourth place. Ryan Woodall (Top Gear/Felt) rounded out the podium in fifth place.
The course at Adams farm was dead flat, but included a grassy field, a gravel fire road, soft loam singletrack, and a trip through a rock garden. It was a great course for spectators who were able to watch the nearly the whole race from one vantage point.
Dan Timmerman explained the action, “Since there was just one rock garden the big group stayed together. I think a lot of us were tired from yesterday and it was so hot out today we were all kind of lazy and nothing was sticking. It really came down to the last time up that road there. Cole really pushed it and got a gap. I bridged to him and just came around him and basically that was it. If you went through the rock garden first, you were going to win.”
When asked if there was any racer he was watching carefully, Timmerman responded, “You know, I’m so new to this mountain bike scene that I don’t really know what people are capable of. It seemed like everyone had a little bit left in the tank. So, I just went for it at the end and it worked out.”
Pro Women
Only six pro women registered for short track racing with five podium spots up for grabs. All eyes were on Crystal Anthony who had won the cross-country race on Saturday with a dominant performance. She had also raced cross-country and won just prior to the short track event and wrapped up the Kenda Cup East title. However, Anthony snapped a chain at the start of the short track race and had to watch the other five racers ride away. She later rode in the men’s race to get in another workout.
Ellen Noble (Competitive Cyclist) led out the pro women down the fire road and made it into the singletrack first. It quickly became apparent that the battle would be between her and Megan Chinburg, who was glued to her wheel for over two laps.
Chinburg described her race, “Ellen (Noble) was sitting on the front and I was happy to let her do that and let her pull me for a couple laps. But, then her team started yelling at her to stop working, so I pulled in front. Then she came off on the gravel road and I just kept going. She faded back a little bit and I hammered so I could get a bit more separation and just kept it.”
Chinburg slowly opened what became a forty-eight second gap on Noble and rode in alone to claim her first Pro-XCT victory. Noble finished second well ahead of Amy Horstmeyer (Twin Six) who claimed third place. Kristine Contento-Angeli (MTBNJ) Catherine Harnden finished fourth, and Catherine Harnden finished fifth.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dan Timmerman (Riverside Racing)
|2
|Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.org)
|3
|Mitch Hoke (Pros Closet)
|4
|Billy Merlone (ATA Cycles)
|5
|Ryan Woodall (Top Gear/Felt)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Megan Chinburg
|2
|Ellen Noble (Competitive Cyclist)
|3
|Amy Horstmeyer (Twin Six)
|4
|Kristine Contento-Angeli (MTBNJ)
|5
|Catherine Harnden
