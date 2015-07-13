Image 1 of 44 Megan Chinburg gets her first Pro-XCT win at the Boston Rebellion (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 44 Ellen Noble (Competitive Cyclist) riding alone in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 44 Megan Chinburg attacked Ellen Noble on lap three and made it stick (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 44 Kristine Contento-Angeli (MTBNJ) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 44 Megan Chinburg with a gap over Ellen Noble (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 44 Catherine Harnden riding rocks on the third lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 44 Amy Horstmeyer (Twin Six) riding through the only rock garden. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 44 Catherine Harnden riding at the back of the pack on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 44 Women’s podium: (L to R) Kristine Contento-Angeli (MTBNJ) 4th, Amy Horstemeyer (Twin Six) 3rd, Megan Chinburg 1st, Ellen Noble (Competitive Cyclist) 2nd, Catherine Harnden 5th (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 44 Men’s podium: (L to R) Ryan Woodall (Top Gear/Felt) 5th, Mitch Hoke (Pros Closet) 3rd, Dan Timmerman (Riverside Racing) 1st, Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.org) 2nd, Billy Merlone (ATA Cycles) 4th (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 44 Amy Horstmeyer (Twin Six) with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 44 Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing) broke her chain at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 44 Amy Horstemeyer (Twin Six) riding to a third place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 44 Megan Chinburg had a comfortable lead with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 44 Kristine Contento-Angeli (MTBNJ) raced with a hydration pack in the 94 degree heat (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 44 Megan Chinburg was glued to Ellen Noble’s wheel for over two laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 44 Kristine Contento-Angeli (MTBNJ) leading Megan Chinburg during lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 44 Kristine Contento-Angeli (MTBNJ) riding to a fourth place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 44 Ellen Noble (Competitive Cyclist) was first into the singletrack on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 44 Ellen Noble (Competitive Cyclist) leading on the fire road during lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 44 The race venue at Adams Farm (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 44 Mitch Hoke (Pros Closet) successfully sprints for third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 44 Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.org) taking second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 44 Dan Timmerman (Riverside Racing) earns his first Pro-XCT victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 39 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 40 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 41 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 42 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 43 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 44 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

On a hot and steamy summer day in eastern Massachusetts, Dan Timmeman (Riverside Racing) attacked his rivals just as the leaders entered singletrack for the last time and cruised in to take his first ever Pro-XCT victory.

Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.org) helped to set up the Timmerman win by opening a gap on the lead group of six on the final trip down the gravel road that led to the woods. He claimed second place in a sprint finish with Mitch Hoke (Pros Closet). Hoke had to settle for third. Billy Merlone (ATA Cycles) could be seen at the front of the race at times, but slipped to fourth place. Ryan Woodall (Top Gear/Felt) rounded out the podium in fifth place.

The course at Adams farm was dead flat, but included a grassy field, a gravel fire road, soft loam singletrack, and a trip through a rock garden. It was a great course for spectators who were able to watch the nearly the whole race from one vantage point.

Dan Timmerman explained the action, “Since there was just one rock garden the big group stayed together. I think a lot of us were tired from yesterday and it was so hot out today we were all kind of lazy and nothing was sticking. It really came down to the last time up that road there. Cole really pushed it and got a gap. I bridged to him and just came around him and basically that was it. If you went through the rock garden first, you were going to win.”

When asked if there was any racer he was watching carefully, Timmerman responded, “You know, I’m so new to this mountain bike scene that I don’t really know what people are capable of. It seemed like everyone had a little bit left in the tank. So, I just went for it at the end and it worked out.”

Pro Women

Only six pro women registered for short track racing with five podium spots up for grabs. All eyes were on Crystal Anthony who had won the cross-country race on Saturday with a dominant performance. She had also raced cross-country and won just prior to the short track event and wrapped up the Kenda Cup East title. However, Anthony snapped a chain at the start of the short track race and had to watch the other five racers ride away. She later rode in the men’s race to get in another workout.

Ellen Noble (Competitive Cyclist) led out the pro women down the fire road and made it into the singletrack first. It quickly became apparent that the battle would be between her and Megan Chinburg, who was glued to her wheel for over two laps.

Chinburg described her race, “Ellen (Noble) was sitting on the front and I was happy to let her do that and let her pull me for a couple laps. But, then her team started yelling at her to stop working, so I pulled in front. Then she came off on the gravel road and I just kept going. She faded back a little bit and I hammered so I could get a bit more separation and just kept it.”

Chinburg slowly opened what became a forty-eight second gap on Noble and rode in alone to claim her first Pro-XCT victory. Noble finished second well ahead of Amy Horstmeyer (Twin Six) who claimed third place. Kristine Contento-Angeli (MTBNJ) Catherine Harnden finished fourth, and Catherine Harnden finished fifth.



Brief Results

Pro Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dan Timmerman (Riverside Racing) 2 Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.org) 3 Mitch Hoke (Pros Closet) 4 Billy Merlone (ATA Cycles) 5 Ryan Woodall (Top Gear/Felt)