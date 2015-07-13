Image 1 of 52 Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing) wins her first Pro-XCT race at Boston Rebellion (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 52 Kimberley Quinlan (Bicycle Express) riding a rock garden on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 52 Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) riding to a podium finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 52 Megan Chinburg riding solidly in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 52 Ellen Nobel (Competitive Cyclist) had Anthony in sight for most of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 52 Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing) leading through the roots and rocks on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 52 Cyclocross friends Ellen Noble, Maghalie Rochette, and Crystal Anthony (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 52 Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 52 Ellen Noble (Competitive Cyclist) is coming off a win at Gnar Weasels (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 52 It was a perfect summer day for racing in Walpole, Massachusetts (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 52 Big Wheel Bikes were everywhere today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 52 The Barn at Adams Farm (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 52 Kristine Contento-Angeli seemed to have a good time but did not finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 52 Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing) smiling on a steep climb during lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 52 Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing) riding alone with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 52 The pro women heading out onto the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 52 Ellen Noble (Competive Cyclist) leading on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 52 Ellen Noble (Competitive Cyclist) took the hole-shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 52 Bryna Blanchard (Windham Mountain Outfitters) on row two at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 52 Megan Chinburg riding with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 52 Bryna Blanchard (Windham Mountain Outfitters) pushing her bike on a steep climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 52 Jareb Oitter (MTBracenews.com) climbing out of the saddle on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 52 Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) could not reel in the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 52 Megan Chinburg climbing in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 52 Ellen Noble (Competitive Cyclist) owned second place the whole race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 52 Todd Wells (Specialized) wins the first Boston Rebellionn Pro-XCT (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 52 Cole Oberman (RareDiseaseCycling.org) leading the pro men out onto the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 52 Cole Oberman (Rare Disease Cycling) riding in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 52 Dan Timmerman (Riverside Racing) was only about 100 meters behind Wells on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 52 Todd Wells (Specialized) with a comfortable lead on lap two of five (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 52 There were plenty of rocks to give equipment a good testing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 52 Triathlete Brian Hughes (Fast Splits) is no stranger to New England singletrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 52 USA Cyclocross Champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding roots on Adams Farm (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 52 Dan Timmerman (Riverside Racing) worked his way through the pack to command second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 52 Thomas Sampson ((Vittoria/Yeti) riding solidly in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 52 Mitch Hoke (Pros Closet) struggled a bit with this New England course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 52 William Malone (ATA Cycles) riding in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 52 Todd Wells (Specialized) assumed command of the race on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 39 of 52 Cameron Dodge riding in sixth place on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 40 of 52 Riders on the steepest climb on the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 41 of 52 Cole Oberman (RareDiseaseCycling.org) took the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 42 of 52 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 43 of 52 Chris Baddick (Boulder Cycle Sports) took fourth place today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 44 of 52 Brendan McCormack (CCB Racing) looking very much like his Uncle Mark McCormack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 45 of 52 Justin Sotdorus (The Bike Shak) ripping through a rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 46 of 52 Ben Ortt (HWB Santa Cruz) descending through the rocks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 47 of 52 Stephen Hyde (Astellas Pro Cycling) riding in the lush forest at Walpole, Massachusetts (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 48 of 52 Ryan Roodall (Top Gear/Felt) riding to a top ten finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 49 of 52 Cole Oberman (Rare Disease Cycling) descending through a rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 50 of 52 Dan Timmerman (Riverside Racing) was clearly the best of the rest today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 51 of 52 Todd Wells (Specialized) had no problems with the rocks or roots today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 52 of 52 USA Champion Todd Wells (Specialized) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Todd Wells (Specialized) looked as good as ever as he dominated the new Boston Rebellion Pro-XCT nearly from start to finish. Dan Timmerman (Riverside Racing), who started last, worked his way through the field within two laps to claim second place. Local favorite Tom Sampson (Vittoria/Yeti) edged out Chris Baddick (Boulder Cycle Sports) for third place in a sprint to the line. Baddick finished in fourth place, while Billy Malone (ATA Cycles) rounded out the podium in fifth place.

Racing took place on Adams Farm on a mix of double-track, fire roads, and twisty singletrack on soft dirt in thick forest. With only 338 feet of climbing per lap, the climbs were short and punchy. There were several sections of rock gardens where spectators gathered to cheer on their favorite racers. The Pro Men raced five laps, while the Pro Women raced four.

Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.org) took the hole-shot, but it did not take long for Wells to assume command. By the end of the first lap Wells had a gap while Sampson, Cameron Dodge, Oberman, Woodall, and Baddick were closely bunched in a chase group.

After his last place call-up, Timmerman could be seen slicing his way through the field. He commented, “I passed as many as I could immediately and then in the woods it was anywhere I could...It became a matter of just getting around people as fast as I could.”

Wells commented on Timmerman’s effort, “Seeing Dan (Timmerman) coming up gave me some motivation. You come into this field at the start-finish and you can kind of gauge where guys are. I could see him there and sort of gauge where we both were….he was coming in as I was going out so it gave me extra motivation to keep pushing.”

As the race progressed, riders settled into what would be their final finishing position. Wells just motored away from everyone except Timmerman, who kept it close. In the end, Wells had a 49 second margin of victory. Tom Sampson and Chris Baddick were another minute behind Timmerman.

Wells admitted to having a bit of home-course advantage, “These trails are exactly like the trails that I grew up, and learned to ride on. At that point I had a 26-inch hard-tail, no suspension, and tubes at 60 psi. So, to have a 29-inch (Specialized) Epic with tubeless tires was just incredible out there.”

Wells was finishing off his preparation for the National Championships at Mammoth Mountain, California next weekend. He commented, “It’s nice to get a win coming into Nat’s. Mom and Dad live not too far from here so to have them in the feed zone cheering me on was great too. With Nationals being at altitude, I just wanted to come here and get a good power workout.

Wells continued, “I feel like I have prepared as good as I can and I’ve had good races at altitude, and at climbing races. I prefer we had it here in Boston at Sea Level, but I’m looking forward to it, and to trying to defend the jersey.”

Pro Women’s Race

Cyclocross specialist and local pro Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing) used her familiarity with this course and New Enlgand style racing to take her first ever Pro-XCT victory. Ellen Noble (Competitive Cyclist), the U-23 Cyclocross Champion, kept the race close, and finished in second place. Megan Chinburg finished third. Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) took fourth place, while Karen Potter (MTBracenews.com) finished fifth.

Ellen Noble took the hole-shot and led the pro women into the singletrack. Crystal Anthony created a gap when she attacked the field in the middle of the first lap on a power line climb.

With temperatures near 90-degrees, Noble admitted to being a bit hesitant to chase Anthony down. She explained, “I was close, but I was nervous about whether I would “have it” to go and chase Crystal down and keep her away. I didn’t really know how I would feel with the heat so I just tried to keep it safe, and it ended up paying off with second.”

Nobel added, “Basically, every race in the summer that I have completely screwed up was because of the heat…and I am just getting to the point where I am taking enough precautions to keep it together. So, I am really excited that today I didn’t screw up and I stayed cool. “ By the end of the race, she was only twenty-three seconds behind Anthony.

Maghalie Rochette started strongly; riding behind Noble, but ultimately was not able to keep pace with the New England pros. She slipped back to fourth place, a full minute behind Megan Chinburg.

Anthony commented on her victory, “It was awesome. This is sort of a local course for me so it was really exciting for me to see lots of friends. It was great to be able to come and pre-ride a lot this week, being close by. This course was all about knowing the turns and just being able to conserve bits of energy here and there.”

Anthony added, “This is the kind of course that I ride all the time so just knowing how to ride these corners and ride this style. There are no big climbs, just punchy stuff, and sort of a pedaling course”.

When asked about doing more mountain bike racing, she replied, “I will do the Wisconsin WORS race, and hopefully I got enough points to do Windham (World Cup).

The Pro Men and Women will race Short Track Sunday afternoon on Adams Farm. Todd Wells is not expected to compete as he planned to leave immediately for the higher altitude of Mammoth Mountain.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 1:35:51 2 Dan Timmerman (USA) Riverside Racing 0:00:49 3 Thomas Sampson (USA) Vittoria/Yeti Cycles 0:01:55 4 Chris Baddick (GBr) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo 0:01:56 5 William Melone (USA) ATA Cycles 0:02:38 6 Cameron Dodge (USA) 0:03:02 7 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar 0:03:03 8 Cole Oberman (USA) RareDiseaseCycling.org 0:03:08 9 Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles/Felt/Industry Nine 0:03:36 10 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha Focus 0:04:57 11 Stephen Hyde (USA) Astellas Pro Cycling 0:05:06 12 Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express Racing 0:07:39 13 Alex Meucci (USA) Team Bent’s 0:09:31 14 Dylan Johnson (USA) Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team 0:10:13 15 Gregory Jancaitis (USA) Bicycle Express Racing 0:11:26 16 Brendan Mccormack (USA) CCB Racing 0:11:27 17 Peter Macleod (USA) BAR FLY 0:11:56 18 Aaron Albright (USA) NoTubes Trans-Sylvania Epic 0:13:03 19 Brian Hughes (USA) Fast Splits Multisport 0:14:44 20 Ben Ortt (USA) HWB Santa Cruz 0:16:02 21 Eric Bostrom (USA) Ride Biker Cannondale 0:16:23 22 Ian Gielar (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team 0:16:49 23 Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pro’s Closet CX 0:17:36 24 Justin Sotdorus (USA) The Bike Shak Cycling Team 0:21:43 25 Paul Meier (USA) Team Martys DNF Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2/Boloco DNF Tyler Berliner (USA) ENGVT DNF Scott Smith (USA) Jam/NCC/Vittoria DNF Justin Lindine (USA) Competitive Cyclist DNF Bryan Horsley (USA) Sea Sports Cycling