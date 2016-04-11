Lechner pips Batty to win Bonelli Park XC
Nash rounds out close podium
Elite Women: Bonelli Park -
Eva Lechner (Luna Pro Team) won the opening round of the US Pro Cup, the hors categorie Bonelli Park XC that lived up to its ranking thanks to heavy rain that turned the course into a mud bog. Lechner out-sprinted Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) with Katerina Nash (Luna) rounding out the podium.
Lechner, the Italian champion, was an early aggressor but she could not shake six other women, including Batty, Nash, Georgia Gould (Luna), and Erin Huck (Scott 3 Rox). They all rolled through the start/finish together with one lap to go. In the end, Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) forced Lechner into a sprint finish but Lechner came out on top.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Luna Pro Team
|1:42:23
|2
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Erin Huck (USA) Scott 3 Rox
|0:00:20
|6
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:00:46
|7
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stans Notubes-Pivot
|0:00:53
|8
|Evelyn Dong (USA) Cannondale 360 Fly
|0:01:01
|9
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:01:37
|10
|Larissa Connors (USA) Ridebiker Alliance
|0:01:50
|11
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn) China Jiangsu Zgl Mtb Tea
|0:01:57
|12
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Factory Racin
|0:02:01
|13
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) Argentina National Team
|0:03:40
|14
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:04:02
|15
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Ridebiker/Liv
|0:04:25
|16
|Sandra Walter (Can) Liv Cycling Canada
|0:04:39
|17
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Cyclone D'alma
|0:05:42
|18
|Rose Grant (USA) Stans Notubes-Pivot
|0:06:19
|19
|Malene Degn (Den) Holte Mountainbike Klub
|0:07:02
|20
|Jena Greaser (USA) Vo2 Max/Womens Project Pe
|0:07:36
|21
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:08:27
|22
|Amy Beisel (USA) Team Ridebiker
|0:09:07
|23
|Alexis Skarda (USA) Stans Notubes Womens Elit
|0:09:18
|24
|Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg/Muscle Monster
|0:10:28
|25
|Cindy Montambault (Can) Trek-Gpl
|0:11:42
|26
|Erin Alders (USA) Team Ridebiker
|0:12:52
|27
|Shayna Powless (USA) Liv Cofactory Off Road Te
|0:13:10
|28
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Ridebiker Alliance
|0:13:52
|29
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:14:23
|30
|Anne-Julie Tremblay (Can) Equipe Du Quebec/Cyclone
|0:14:55
|31
|Monica Vega (Mex) Pivot-Speedbikes
|0:19:49
|32
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:20:44
|33
|Kara Lapoint (USA) Sierra Endurance Sports
|34
|Frederique Trudel (Can) Specialized Racing
|35
|Rachel Pageau (Can) Devinci
|36
|Chloe Cross (Can) Team Whistler
|37
|Emma Maaranen (USA) Rolf Prima/Trek
|38
|Luciana Roland (Arg)
|39
|Elizabeth Lurz (USA) Athletes On Track
|40
|Nikki Peterson (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|41
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Tokyo Joes
|42
|Kristine Contento-Angell (USA) Mtbnj.Com
|43
|Siobhan Kelly (Can)
|DNF
|Marine Lewis (Can) Equipe Du Quebec-Bicycles
