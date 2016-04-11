Image 1 of 27 Eva Lechner (Luna Pro Team) wins the Bonelli Park Pro-XCT (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 27 USA Champion Chloe Woodruff (Stans NoTubes-Pivot) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 27 115 Larissa Connors (Ridebiker Alliance) was excited to be on the starting line after injuring her arm on Wednesday of this week (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 27 Eva Lechner (Luna) and USA Champion Chloe Woodruff (Stans NoTubes-Pivot) lead out the pro women at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 27 Two Ridebiker Alliance women work together on the rainy course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 27 Eva Lechner (Luna Pro Team) leads Emily Batty and three others at the top of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 27 Jena Greaser riding to a top twenty finish in her first ever Pro-XCT race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 27 Racers descend through a pine forest and field of Spring flowers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 27 Hannah Rae Finchamp (Luna Pro Team) descending during lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 27 A select group of seven riders came through the start-finish with one lap to go. It included (L to R) Chloe Woodruff, Katerina Nash, Emily Batty, Eva Lechner, Georgia Gould, Daniella Campuzano, and Erin Huck (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 27 Eva Lechner (Luna Pro Team) came around the final turn to the finish first, but Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) forced a sprint finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 27 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 27 Rose Grant (Stans NoTubes-Pivot) hammering out of the saddle near the end of lap five (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 27 An Argentina rider showing superb technical skills during lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 27 Evelyn Dong (Cannondale) muscling her bike over some boulders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 27 Luna brought six racers; (L to R) Katerina Nash, Eva Lechner, Haley Batten, Hannah Rae Finchamp, Maghalie Rochette, and Georgia Gould (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 27 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading at the top of the climb during lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 27 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) was glued to Nash’s wheel during lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 27 Italian Champion Eva Lechner (Luna Pro Team) apparently fell during the first half of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 27 Kate Courtney (Specialized) riding in the top five during lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 27 Luna teammates Maghalie Rochette and Hannah Rae Finchamp riding together during lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 27 Eva Lechner (Luna Pro Team) leading the race on a descent during lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 27 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) on a blazing fast downhill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 27 109 Mexican Champion Daniela Campuzano (Trek) riding to a sixth place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 27 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) chasing Eva Lechner through a short rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 27 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) riding to a podium finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 27 Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Eva Lechner (Luna Pro Team) won the opening round of the US Pro Cup, the hors categorie Bonelli Park XC that lived up to its ranking thanks to heavy rain that turned the course into a mud bog. Lechner out-sprinted Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) with Katerina Nash (Luna) rounding out the podium.

Lechner, the Italian champion, was an early aggressor but she could not shake six other women, including Batty, Nash, Georgia Gould (Luna), and Erin Huck (Scott 3 Rox). They all rolled through the start/finish together with one lap to go. In the end, Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) forced Lechner into a sprint finish but Lechner came out on top.

Full results