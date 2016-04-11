Image 1 of 27 Simon Andreassen (Specialized) carries his Specialized bike over the finish line. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 27 Carl Decker (Team Giant) and Barry Wicks (Team Kona) rode their race bikes over 600 miles through the northern California mountains to the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 27 Russell Finsterwald (SRAM/TLD/Scott) riding a rock garden with two laps remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 27 Keegan Swenson (Cannondale 360Fly) at the rainy start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 27 The Pro Men started in heavy rain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 27 Riders descend a slick twisty singletrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 27 Tristen Uhl (Ridebiker Alliance) had to dismount near the end of lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 27 Racers climbing a muddy fire road during lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 27 Raphael Gagne (Cannondale 360Fly) closing the gap to Simon Andreassen (Specialized) during lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 27 Geoff Kabush (Scot 3Rox Racing) riding to a podium finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 27 Ryan Steers was all smiles at the finish despite the mud and rain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 27 Jason Blodgett (Riderbiker Alliance) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 27 Fernando Paez (Evoc-Scott) with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 27 Keegan Swenson (Cannondale 360Fly) ripping through a rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 27 Todd Wells (SRAM/TLD/Scott) riding to a top ten finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 27 Simon Andreassen (Specialized) leading by ten seconds at the top of the climb on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 27 Catriel Soto (Argentina) riding in second position halfway through lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 27 Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) riding in third place during lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 27 Fernando Paez (Evoc-Scott) riding in the top five during lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 27 Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) riding in the top ten during lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 27 Riders had to deal with heavy rain and mud during their seven-lap race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 27 Simon Andreassen (Specialized) riding with a thirty-second lead on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 27 Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) riding to a 13th place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 27 Simon Andreassen (Specialized) riding with a forty-second lead on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 27 Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) was having a brilliant outing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 27 Raphael Gagne (Cannondale 360Fly) riding in third place near the end of lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 27 Raphael Gagne (Cannondale) congratulates Simon Andreassen (Specialized) on his victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Simon Andreassen (Specialized) attacked on lap one to open a lead on his rivals and then held on to win the first race in the US Cup Pro Series over Raphael Gagne and Geoff Kabush.

Andreassen's performance was not faultless, as he gave up some of his lead after three laps when he suffered a puncture that reduced his rear tire pressure to ten psi before sealing.

Raphael Gagne (Cannondale 360Fly) took advantage of this mechanical to bridge up to Andreassen, but even on a partially flat tire, Andreassen was the better of the two and took the victory.

Kabush was the best of the rest, holding onto an almost 30 second lead over Swiss rider Nicola Rohrbach. Stephen Ettinger was the top American in seventh ahead of Howard Grotts.

Full Results