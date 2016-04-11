Andreassen wins muddy Bonelli Park XC
Gagne, Kabush round out podium
Elite Men: Bonelli Park -
Simon Andreassen (Specialized) attacked on lap one to open a lead on his rivals and then held on to win the first race in the US Cup Pro Series over Raphael Gagne and Geoff Kabush.
Andreassen's performance was not faultless, as he gave up some of his lead after three laps when he suffered a puncture that reduced his rear tire pressure to ten psi before sealing.
Raphael Gagne (Cannondale 360Fly) took advantage of this mechanical to bridge up to Andreassen, but even on a partially flat tire, Andreassen was the better of the two and took the victory.
Kabush was the best of the rest, holding onto an almost 30 second lead over Swiss rider Nicola Rohrbach. Stephen Ettinger was the top American in seventh ahead of Howard Grotts.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Andreassen (Den) Speciailzed Factory Racing
|1:44:22
|2
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Cannondale 360Fly
|0:00:25
|3
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
|0:01:28
|4
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Felt
|0:01:56
|5
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) Cyclone D' Alma
|0:02:06
|6
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Argentina National Team
|0:03:16
|7
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) Ridebiker p/b Focus Bikes
|0:03:22
|8
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:03:30
|9
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
|0:03:31
|10
|Todd Wells (USA) Sram/Tld/Scott
|0:04:12
|11
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar
|0:05:15
|12
|Fabio Henrique Rodrigues Ferre (Bra) Ruedas De Oro
|0:05:51
|13
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale/360 Fly
|0:06:16
|14
|Andrew L'esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:07:03
|15
|Evan Mcneely (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:07:48
|16
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:07:58
|17
|Tofor Lewis (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road
|0:08:11
|18
|Nicholas Beechan (USA) Trek Test Team
|0:09:04
|19
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA) Champion-System/Cannondale
|0:09:40
|20
|Hector Riveros (Col) Evoc/Qarv Imports Racing
|0:09:54
|21
|Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg) Argentina National Team
|0:10:05
|22
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Race Team
|0:10:24
|23
|Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale 360 Fly
|0:10:28
|24
|Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
|0:11:17
|25
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) Ridebiker Alliance
|0:11:27
|26
|Chris Baddick (GBr) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|0:11:40
|27
|Thomas Sampson (USA) Vittoria/Yeti Cycles
|0:12:20
|28
|Marc Andre Fortier (Can) Equipe Quebec
|0:12:43
|29
|Cole Oberman (USA) Team Ridebiker
|0:13:00
|30
|Carson Beckett (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized
|0:13:44
|31
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing
|0:13:58
|32
|Sandy Floren (USA) Cyclesport-Specialized
|0:14:13
|33
|Jerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:14:18
|34
|Alexandre Vialle (Can) Specialized Canada
|0:14:32
|35
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:14:41
|36
|Jose Alfredo Pacheco Roses (Mex) Bear Valley Bikes
|0:16:05
|37
|Georwill Perez Roman (PuR) Puerto Rico National
|0:16:20
|38
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles
|0:18:16
|39
|Gonzalo Artal Lokman (Arg) Maipu Racing
|0:18:51
|40
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles Factory Team
|41
|Liam Earl (USA)
|42
|Samuel Brehm (USA) Ojio Sport/Np Bike Shop
|43
|Santiago Mesa (Col) Ruedas De Oro
|44
|Mitchell Bailey (Can) Trek Canada Mountain Bike
|45
|Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis Bikes
|46
|Julien Bourdevaire (Fra) Bear Valley Bikes
|47
|Kyle Trudeau (USA) Cz Racing
|48
|Jason Blodgett (USA) Ridebiker p/b Shoair
|49
|Raphaël Auclair (Can) Team Pivot Cycles-Ote
|50
|Miguel Valadez (Mex) Bajamtb
|51
|Liam Mulcahy (Can) Team Ontario/Team Progres
|52
|Daniel Johnson (USA) Setcoaching
|53
|Ryo Takeuchi (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Biking Team
|54
|Gustavo Pedroza (Mex) Niner Baja Racing
|55
|William Melone (USA) Ata/Ridebikeralliance
|56
|Pete Karinen (USA)
|57
|Ken Onodera (Jpn) Iyata-Merida Biking Team
|58
|Alex Wild (USA)
|59
|Martin Gallardo (Arg) Nuevo Sol Team
|60
|Nolan Brady (USA) A-Line Athletes
|61
|Matt Clements (USA) Bike Doctor Frederick
|62
|Carson Lange (USA) Voodoo Usa
|63
|Ryan Steers (USA) Pedalers Forks/10 Speed
|64
|Brodie Stringer (USA) Giant Factory Off Road Team
|65
|Jakub Valigura (Cze) 92Fifty/Elevated Legs
|66
|Ryan Ellis (RSA) Maritzburg MTB Club
|67
|Jean Louis Bourdevaire (Fra) Bear Valley Bikes
|68
|Ben Ortt (USA) Aoa
|69
|Eli Kranefuss (USA) Bear Development Team
|70
|Tristan Uhl (USA) Ridebiker Alliance
|71
|Ryan Geiger (USA) Revel Racing
|72
|Charles Faucher Robert (Can) Team Pivot Cycles-Ote
|73
|Ingvar Omarsson ISL Tindur
|74
|Travis Woodruff (USA) Stans Notubes/Pivot
|75
|Noah Tautfest (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|76
|Sina Soluksaran (IRI) Giant Co-Factory Off Road
|77
|Carl Decker (USA)
|78
|Cody Cupp (USA) Steamworks Brewing
|79
|Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|80
|Jon Slaughter (Can) Angry Johnys Cc p/b Norco
|81
|Ricky Morales (PuR) Puerto Rico National
|82
|Christopher Ganter (USA) Rolf Prima
|83
|Ronen Ellis (Isr) Sigma Asa Technion
|84
|Bryce Lewis (USA) Bear Development Team
|85
|Guillaume Larose-Gingras (Can) Team Pivot Cycles-Ote
|86
|Jacob Sacket (USA) Cometitive Cyclist MTB Team
|87
|Benjamin Bostrom (USA) Ridebiker Alliance
|88
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Team Clif Bar
|89
|Justin Sotdorus (USA) The Bike Shak Cycling Tea
|90
|Carson Benjamin (USA) Bear Development Team
|91
|Besik Gavasheli (Geo) Trek Store Cincinati
|92
|Michael Cockroft (USA) Incycle XC Team
|93
|Rasmus Andersen (Den) Dcr Incycle XC Team
|94
|Stuart Gonzalez (USA) Bear Valley Bikes/Honey Stinger
|95
|Stephane Roch (Swi) Team Ninja/Apx
|96
|Luciano Caraccioli (Arg) Argentina National Team
|97
|JT Toepel (USA) Rudy Project North Americ
|98
|Nick Thomas (USA) AZ Devo
|99
|Brent Burcham (USA) Team Ninja
|100
|Derek Herman (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|101
|Jaime Miranda (Mex) Providencia/Trek Mexico
|DNF
|Cole House Door County Brewing Co
|DNF
|Barry Wicks Kona Endurance Team
|DNF
|Menso De Jong Team Clif Bar Cylcing
