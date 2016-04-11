Trending

Andreassen wins muddy Bonelli Park XC

Gagne, Kabush round out podium

Image 1 of 27

Simon Andreassen (Specialized) carries his Specialized bike over the finish line.

Simon Andreassen (Specialized) carries his Specialized bike over the finish line.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 27

Carl Decker (Team Giant) and Barry Wicks (Team Kona) rode their race bikes over 600 miles through the northern California mountains to the race

Carl Decker (Team Giant) and Barry Wicks (Team Kona) rode their race bikes over 600 miles through the northern California mountains to the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 27

Russell Finsterwald (SRAM/TLD/Scott) riding a rock garden with two laps remaining

Russell Finsterwald (SRAM/TLD/Scott) riding a rock garden with two laps remaining
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 27

Keegan Swenson (Cannondale 360Fly) at the rainy start

Keegan Swenson (Cannondale 360Fly) at the rainy start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 27

The Pro Men started in heavy rain

The Pro Men started in heavy rain
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 27

Riders descend a slick twisty singletrack

Riders descend a slick twisty singletrack
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 27

Tristen Uhl (Ridebiker Alliance) had to dismount near the end of lap four

Tristen Uhl (Ridebiker Alliance) had to dismount near the end of lap four
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 27

Racers climbing a muddy fire road during lap four

Racers climbing a muddy fire road during lap four
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 27

Raphael Gagne (Cannondale 360Fly) closing the gap to Simon Andreassen (Specialized) during lap four

Raphael Gagne (Cannondale 360Fly) closing the gap to Simon Andreassen (Specialized) during lap four
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 27

Geoff Kabush (Scot 3Rox Racing) riding to a podium finish

Geoff Kabush (Scot 3Rox Racing) riding to a podium finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 27

Ryan Steers was all smiles at the finish despite the mud and rain

Ryan Steers was all smiles at the finish despite the mud and rain
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 27

Jason Blodgett (Riderbiker Alliance)

Jason Blodgett (Riderbiker Alliance)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 27

Fernando Paez (Evoc-Scott) with two laps to go

Fernando Paez (Evoc-Scott) with two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 27

Keegan Swenson (Cannondale 360Fly) ripping through a rock garden

Keegan Swenson (Cannondale 360Fly) ripping through a rock garden
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 27

Todd Wells (SRAM/TLD/Scott) riding to a top ten finish

Todd Wells (SRAM/TLD/Scott) riding to a top ten finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 27

Simon Andreassen (Specialized) leading by ten seconds at the top of the climb on lap one

Simon Andreassen (Specialized) leading by ten seconds at the top of the climb on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 27

Catriel Soto (Argentina) riding in second position halfway through lap one

Catriel Soto (Argentina) riding in second position halfway through lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 27

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) riding in third place during lap one

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) riding in third place during lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 27

Fernando Paez (Evoc-Scott) riding in the top five during lap one

Fernando Paez (Evoc-Scott) riding in the top five during lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 27

Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) riding in the top ten during lap one

Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) riding in the top ten during lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 27

Riders had to deal with heavy rain and mud during their seven-lap race

Riders had to deal with heavy rain and mud during their seven-lap race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 27

Simon Andreassen (Specialized) riding with a thirty-second lead on lap three

Simon Andreassen (Specialized) riding with a thirty-second lead on lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 27

Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) riding to a 13th place finish

Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) riding to a 13th place finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 27

Simon Andreassen (Specialized) riding with a forty-second lead on lap four

Simon Andreassen (Specialized) riding with a forty-second lead on lap four
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 27

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) was having a brilliant outing

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) was having a brilliant outing
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 27

Raphael Gagne (Cannondale 360Fly) riding in third place near the end of lap four

Raphael Gagne (Cannondale 360Fly) riding in third place near the end of lap four
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 27

Raphael Gagne (Cannondale) congratulates Simon Andreassen (Specialized) on his victory

Raphael Gagne (Cannondale) congratulates Simon Andreassen (Specialized) on his victory
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Simon Andreassen (Specialized) attacked on lap one to open a lead on his rivals and then held on to win the first race in the US Cup Pro Series over Raphael Gagne and Geoff Kabush.

Andreassen's performance was not faultless, as he gave up some of his lead after three laps when he suffered a puncture that reduced his rear tire pressure to ten psi before sealing.

Raphael Gagne (Cannondale 360Fly) took advantage of this mechanical to bridge up to Andreassen, but even on a partially flat tire, Andreassen was the better of the two and took the victory.

Kabush was the best of the rest, holding onto an almost 30 second lead over Swiss rider Nicola Rohrbach. Stephen Ettinger was the top American in seventh ahead of Howard Grotts.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Andreassen (Den) Speciailzed Factory Racing1:44:22
2Raphael Gagne (Can) Cannondale 360Fly0:00:25
3Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing0:01:28
4Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Felt0:01:56
5Leandre Bouchard (Can) Cyclone D' Alma0:02:06
6Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Argentina National Team0:03:16
7Stephen Ettinger (USA) Ridebiker p/b Focus Bikes0:03:22
8Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing0:03:30
9Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing0:03:31
10Todd Wells (USA) Sram/Tld/Scott0:04:12
11Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar0:05:15
12Fabio Henrique Rodrigues Ferre (Bra) Ruedas De Oro0:05:51
13Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale/360 Fly0:06:16
14Andrew L'esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team0:07:03
15Evan Mcneely (Can) Norco Factory Team0:07:48
16Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory Team0:07:58
17Tofor Lewis (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road0:08:11
18Nicholas Beechan (USA) Trek Test Team0:09:04
19Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA) Champion-System/Cannondale0:09:40
20Hector Riveros (Col) Evoc/Qarv Imports Racing0:09:54
21Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg) Argentina National Team0:10:05
22Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Race Team0:10:24
23Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale 360 Fly0:10:28
24Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:11:17
25Payson Mcelveen (USA) Ridebiker Alliance0:11:27
26Chris Baddick (GBr) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:11:40
27Thomas Sampson (USA) Vittoria/Yeti Cycles0:12:20
28Marc Andre Fortier (Can) Equipe Quebec0:12:43
29Cole Oberman (USA) Team Ridebiker0:13:00
30Carson Beckett (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized0:13:44
31Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing0:13:58
32Sandy Floren (USA) Cyclesport-Specialized0:14:13
33Jerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team0:14:18
34Alexandre Vialle (Can) Specialized Canada0:14:32
35Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:14:41
36Jose Alfredo Pacheco Roses (Mex) Bear Valley Bikes0:16:05
37Georwill Perez Roman (PuR) Puerto Rico National0:16:20
38Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles0:18:16
39Gonzalo Artal Lokman (Arg) Maipu Racing0:18:51
40Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles Factory Team
41Liam Earl (USA)
42Samuel Brehm (USA) Ojio Sport/Np Bike Shop
43Santiago Mesa (Col) Ruedas De Oro
44Mitchell Bailey (Can) Trek Canada Mountain Bike
45Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis Bikes
46Julien Bourdevaire (Fra) Bear Valley Bikes
47Kyle Trudeau (USA) Cz Racing
48Jason Blodgett (USA) Ridebiker p/b Shoair
49Raphaël Auclair (Can) Team Pivot Cycles-Ote
50Miguel Valadez (Mex) Bajamtb
51Liam Mulcahy (Can) Team Ontario/Team Progres
52Daniel Johnson (USA) Setcoaching
53Ryo Takeuchi (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Biking Team
54Gustavo Pedroza (Mex) Niner Baja Racing
55William Melone (USA) Ata/Ridebikeralliance
56Pete Karinen (USA)
57Ken Onodera (Jpn) Iyata-Merida Biking Team
58Alex Wild (USA)
59Martin Gallardo (Arg) Nuevo Sol Team
60Nolan Brady (USA) A-Line Athletes
61Matt Clements (USA) Bike Doctor Frederick
62Carson Lange (USA) Voodoo Usa
63Ryan Steers (USA) Pedalers Forks/10 Speed
64Brodie Stringer (USA) Giant Factory Off Road Team
65Jakub Valigura (Cze) 92Fifty/Elevated Legs
66Ryan Ellis (RSA) Maritzburg MTB Club
67Jean Louis Bourdevaire (Fra) Bear Valley Bikes
68Ben Ortt (USA) Aoa
69Eli Kranefuss (USA) Bear Development Team
70Tristan Uhl (USA) Ridebiker Alliance
71Ryan Geiger (USA) Revel Racing
72Charles Faucher Robert (Can) Team Pivot Cycles-Ote
73Ingvar Omarsson ISL Tindur
74Travis Woodruff (USA) Stans Notubes/Pivot
75Noah Tautfest (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
76Sina Soluksaran (IRI) Giant Co-Factory Off Road
77Carl Decker (USA)
78Cody Cupp (USA) Steamworks Brewing
79Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
80Jon Slaughter (Can) Angry Johnys Cc p/b Norco
81Ricky Morales (PuR) Puerto Rico National
82Christopher Ganter (USA) Rolf Prima
83Ronen Ellis (Isr) Sigma Asa Technion
84Bryce Lewis (USA) Bear Development Team
85Guillaume Larose-Gingras (Can) Team Pivot Cycles-Ote
86Jacob Sacket (USA) Cometitive Cyclist MTB Team
87Benjamin Bostrom (USA) Ridebiker Alliance
88Garrett Gerchar (USA) Team Clif Bar
89Justin Sotdorus (USA) The Bike Shak Cycling Tea
90Carson Benjamin (USA) Bear Development Team
91Besik Gavasheli (Geo) Trek Store Cincinati
92Michael Cockroft (USA) Incycle XC Team
93Rasmus Andersen (Den) Dcr Incycle XC Team
94Stuart Gonzalez (USA) Bear Valley Bikes/Honey Stinger
95Stephane Roch (Swi) Team Ninja/Apx
96Luciano Caraccioli (Arg) Argentina National Team
97JT Toepel (USA) Rudy Project North Americ
98Nick Thomas (USA) AZ Devo
99Brent Burcham (USA) Team Ninja
100Derek Herman (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
101Jaime Miranda (Mex) Providencia/Trek Mexico
DNFCole House Door County Brewing Co
DNFBarry Wicks Kona Endurance Team
DNFMenso De Jong Team Clif Bar Cylcing

 

