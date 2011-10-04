Trending

Leopard Trek stagiaire prevails in Belgium

German stagiaire Rüdiger Selig (Leopard Trek) gave a fine demonstration of his finishing speed by sprinting to victory in Binche-Tournai-Binche/Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke on Tuesday. The 22-year-old outstripped Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank-Sungard) and Adrien Petit (Cofidis) to claim the win, his first since joining Leopard Trek in August.

A rapid finale to the 202km race saw Ben Hermans (RadioShack) and Bram Tankink (Rabobank) attempt to forge clear, but the pair were unable to put daylight between themselves and the peloton, and it all came down to the bunch finish.

Selig had shown signs of his form with a string of strong showings over the weekend at the Circuit Franco-Belge, and he transformed that growing confidence into victory with an assured sprint in Binche.

The German recently finished 4th in the under 23 road race at the UCI World Championships. One of the men who denied Selig a podium spot, silver medallist Adrien Petit, was also in the mix in Binche, but he could only manage third place, just ahead of Selig’s teammate Davide Viganò.

Full Results
1Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek4:21:35
2Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
3Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
4Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
5Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
10Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
11Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:03
15Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
16Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
19Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
20Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
21Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack0:00:07
23Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
24Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
25Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
26Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
28Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
30Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
31Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:11
32Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
33Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
34Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
35Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
36Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
38Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
39Axel Domont (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
40Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
41Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
43Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
44Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:19
45David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
46Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
47Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
48Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:26
49Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
50Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
51Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
52David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
53Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:00:30
54Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
55Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
56Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
57Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
58Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
60Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
61Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
62Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
63Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
64Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
67Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
68Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:42
69Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
70Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:00:46
71Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:49
72Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:00:59
73Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:01:00
74André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:02
75Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
76Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:14
77Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:25
78Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
79Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:07
80Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:11
81Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:42
82Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:44
83Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:05:59
84Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
85Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:03
86Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
87Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
88Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
89Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:06:16
90Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
91Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
92Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:22
DNFKristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMartin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSteve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSteve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFJohann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFFlorent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFKevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
DNFThibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
DNFFrédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFMatti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
DNFBenjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFWilliam Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
DNFBoris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
DNFAxel Gremelpont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
DNFSven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFFrancis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFKevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFNikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFGraeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFGeoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
DNFRobert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
DNFJesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
DNFArnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFJean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFMads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFRan Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFGustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFThierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFDaryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
DNFDaniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFTimon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFAndreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
DNFCesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
DNFSteven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFTim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFDominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFMaxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFBjörn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFBertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFBram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFSteven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFGilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFFabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFJustin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

