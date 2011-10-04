Selig sprints to victory
Leopard Trek stagiaire prevails in Belgium
German stagiaire Rüdiger Selig (Leopard Trek) gave a fine demonstration of his finishing speed by sprinting to victory in Binche-Tournai-Binche/Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke on Tuesday. The 22-year-old outstripped Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank-Sungard) and Adrien Petit (Cofidis) to claim the win, his first since joining Leopard Trek in August.
A rapid finale to the 202km race saw Ben Hermans (RadioShack) and Bram Tankink (Rabobank) attempt to forge clear, but the pair were unable to put daylight between themselves and the peloton, and it all came down to the bunch finish.
Selig had shown signs of his form with a string of strong showings over the weekend at the Circuit Franco-Belge, and he transformed that growing confidence into victory with an assured sprint in Binche.
The German recently finished 4th in the under 23 road race at the UCI World Championships. One of the men who denied Selig a podium spot, silver medallist Adrien Petit, was also in the mix in Binche, but he could only manage third place, just ahead of Selig’s teammate Davide Viganò.
|1
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|4:21:35
|2
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|5
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|10
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:03
|15
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|21
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|0:00:07
|23
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|25
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|28
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|30
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|31
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:11
|32
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|33
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|35
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|36
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|38
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|39
|Axel Domont (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|40
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|41
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|44
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:19
|45
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|47
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|48
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:26
|49
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|50
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|51
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|52
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|53
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:30
|54
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|55
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|56
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|57
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|58
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|59
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|61
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|62
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|63
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|64
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|67
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:42
|69
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|70
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:46
|71
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:49
|72
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:00:59
|73
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:00
|74
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:02
|75
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|76
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:14
|77
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:25
|78
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|79
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:07
|80
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:11
|81
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:42
|82
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:44
|83
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:59
|84
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|85
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:03
|86
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|87
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|89
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:06:16
|90
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|91
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|92
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:22
|DNF
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Axel Gremelpont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

