Moriah Wilson wins women's Big Sugar Gravel
By Cyclingnews
Emily Newsom second and Maddy Ward third in 100-mile race through Bentonville, Arkansas
Moriah Wilson won the inaugural Big Sugar Gravel 100-mile race routed through the Ozark Mountains outside of Bentonville, Arkansas. Wilson finished the race in five and a half hours to win the race by 1:13 over Emily Newsom and 18 minutes to third placed Maddy Ward.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moriah Wilson (USA)
|5:30:57
|2
|Emily Newsom (USA)
|0:01:13
|3
|Maddy Ward (USA)
|0:18:55
|4
|Emma Langley (USA)
|0:41:28
|5
|Marisa Boaz (USA)
|0:45:40
