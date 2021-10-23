Trending

Moriah Wilson wins women's Big Sugar Gravel

By

Emily Newsom second and Maddy Ward third in 100-mile race through Bentonville, Arkansas

Big Sugar Gravel
Big Sugar Gravel (Image credit: Big Sugar Gravel)

Moriah Wilson won the inaugural Big Sugar Gravel 100-mile race routed through the Ozark Mountains outside of Bentonville, Arkansas. Wilson finished the race in  five and a half hours to win the race by 1:13 over Emily Newsom and 18 minutes to third placed Maddy Ward.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moriah Wilson (USA) 5:30:57
2Emily Newsom (USA) 0:01:13
3Maddy Ward (USA) 0:18:55
4Emma Langley (USA) 0:41:28
5Marisa Boaz (USA) 0:45:40
