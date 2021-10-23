Adam Roberge wins men's Big Sugar Gravel
By Cyclingnews
Dennis van Winden second and John Keller third in 100-mile race in Bentonville, Arkansas
Adam Roberge won the inaugural Big Sugar Gravel 100-mile race in Bentonville, Arkansas on Saturday. The Canadian finished just under five hours to take the win by five minutes ahead of runner-up Dennis van Winden and nearly seven minutes to third placed John Keller.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Roberge (Can)
|4:59:10
|2
|Dennis van Winden (Ned)
|0:05:14
|3
|John Keller (USA)
|0:06:57
|4
|Bradyn Lange (USA)
|0:19:02
|5
|Luke Hall (USA)
|0:20:58
