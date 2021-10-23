Trending

Adam Roberge wins men's Big Sugar Gravel

By

Dennis van Winden second and John Keller third in 100-mile race in Bentonville, Arkansas

Big Sugar Gravel
Big Sugar Gravel (Image credit: Big Sugar Gravel)

Adam Roberge won the inaugural Big Sugar Gravel 100-mile race in Bentonville, Arkansas on Saturday. The Canadian finished just under five hours to take the win by five minutes ahead of runner-up Dennis van Winden and nearly seven minutes to third placed John Keller.

More to follow...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Roberge (Can) 4:59:10
2Dennis van Winden (Ned) 0:05:14
3John Keller (USA) 0:06:57
4Bradyn Lange (USA) 0:19:02
5Luke Hall (USA) 0:20:58
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Latest on Cyclingnews