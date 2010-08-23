Trending

Goris solos to road title

Palmans-Cras rider wins elite without contract championship

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Goris (Palmans - Cras)4:04:00
2Kurt Geysen (Pws Eijssen Cycling Team)0:00:03
3Joeri Calleeuw (Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht)0:00:05
4Kevin Maene (Cycling Team Lutho)0:00:07
5Jonathan Dufrasne (Qin Cycling Team)
6Jurgen Francois (Palmans - Cras)0:00:11
7Olivier Pardini (Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw Std - Dts)
8Rudy Rouet (Lotto - Bodysol)
9Nielsen Raedt (Isomax - Kentucky Ct Middelkerke)
10Thomas Ongena (Profel Cycling Team)
11Kristof Dereeper (Cycling Team Lutho)
12Dries Hollanders (Pws Eijssen Cycling Team)
13Ludovic Mottet (Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line Std - Dts)
14Sjef De Wilde (Verandas Willems)
15Edwig Cammaerts (Lotto - Bodysol)
16Jerôme Giaux (Profel Cycling Team Std - Dts)
17Dieter Vandriessche (Ksv Deerlijk Gaverzicht Vzw)
18Bart De Clercq (Davo - Lotto - Davitamon)
19Fabio Polazzi (Verandas Willems)0:00:18
20Nico Kuypers (Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas)0:01:10
21Alexander Chamon (Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas)
22Stijn Nauwynck (New Heebra-Lombarden)0:02:06
23Ronald Winters (Hamonter Wielerclub Vzw - Hamont)0:02:16
24Stijn Minne (An Post - Sean Kelly)0:02:30
25Bart Kuypers (Isomax - Kentucky Ct Middelkerke)0:02:32
26Ward Lapiere (Kwsc Westkerke - Team Deschuytter)
27Jean Simon (Paul Profel Cycling Team Std - Dts)
28Peter Ronsse (Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme)0:02:38
29Philip Vandaele (Kwsc Westkerke - Team Deschuytter)0:02:42
30Kevin Van Melsen (Verandas Willems)0:02:44
31Timothy Dupont (Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht)
32Nicky Cocquyt (Qin Cycling Team)
33Gilles Devillers (Lotto - Bodysol)
34Jarno Van Guyse (New Heebra-Lombarden)
35Kess Heytens (Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas)
36Quentin Bertholet (Telenet - Fidea)
37Demeyere Geoffrey (Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele)
38Steven De Decker (Flemish Cycling Projects)
39Steven Thys (C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare)
40Sven Françoys (Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team)
41Sébastien Six (Multisport Cycling Team)
42Wim Vermant (Bianchi Nieuwe Hoop Tielen Vzw)
43Tom Vanbecelaere (Palmans - Cras)0:02:51
44Benny De Schrooder (An Post - Sean Kelly)0:03:03
45Thierry Declercq (Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele)0:03:09
46Erwin De Kerf (Wsc Hand In Hand Baal)
47Philippe Legrand (Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois)
48Gino De Weirdt (Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele)
49Mathieu Langedock (Ksv Deerlijk Gaverzicht Vzw)
50Gregory De Munster (Colba-Mercury-Dourphonie)0:03:43
51Kjell Peeters (De Toekomstvrienden Baal)
52Timothy Vangheel (Palmans - Cras)
53Dimitri Claeys (Team Net App)
54Wim De Vries (K.W.C. Heist Zuiderkempen V.Z.W.)
55David Vanhove (Illi-Bikes Cycling Team Vzw Hemiksem)0:05:30
56Davy Vandamme (Sdc - Rogelli Cycling Team)
57Geert Vermoote (C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare)
58Cédric Callewaert (Nicca Ct - Vsv Langemark)
59Johan Ryckaert (Colba-Mercury-Dourphonie)
60Bert Nietvelt (De Toekomstvrienden Baal)
61Maarten Himpens (Wielersportver. Artevelde Vzw Gent)
62Stijn Huys (Palmans - Cras)
63Thomas Bracke (Cycling Team Ieper)
64Wim Mostaert (Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team)
65Sebastien Desmet (Multisport Cycling Team)
66Benjamin Verraes (Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht)
67Jean Comminette (Michel Colba-Mercury-Dourphonie Std - Dts)
68Degezelle (Kevin Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele West-Vlaanderen)
69Kim Borry (An Post - Sean Kelly)
70Davy Peirsman (Illi-Bikes Cycling Team Vzw Hemiksem)
71Steven Van Hyfte (Dmc- Cycling Team)
72Nicolas Baiolet (Lotto - Bodysol)
73Bjorn Coomans (Profel Cycling Team)
74Yoeri Beyens (Snake Cycling Team V.Z.W. Koningshooikt)
75Jeremy Burton (Lotto - Bodysol)
76Kim Herremans (Illi-Bikes Cycling Team Vzw Hemiksem)
77Kenny Van Braeckel (Wetterse Dakwerken-Autoglas Ct)
78Patrick Cocquyt (John Saey Cycling Team)
79Manuel De Naeghel (Ardilles Cycling Team)
80Steven Dierickx (Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen)
81Niels Nachtergaele (New Heebra-Lombarden)
82Vic Duynslaeger (Bcv Works Ct Ingelmunster)
83Igmar De Poortere (Qin Cycling Team Std - Dts)
84Devaere (Ken John Saey Cycling Team)
85Pedro Schietgat (Isomax - Kentucky Ct Middelkerke)
86Maxim Debusschere (An Post - Sean Kelly)
87Tom Criel (C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare)

