Goris solos to road title
Palmans-Cras rider wins elite without contract championship
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Goris (Palmans - Cras)
|4:04:00
|2
|Kurt Geysen (Pws Eijssen Cycling Team)
|0:00:03
|3
|Joeri Calleeuw (Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht)
|0:00:05
|4
|Kevin Maene (Cycling Team Lutho)
|0:00:07
|5
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Qin Cycling Team)
|6
|Jurgen Francois (Palmans - Cras)
|0:00:11
|7
|Olivier Pardini (Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw Std - Dts)
|8
|Rudy Rouet (Lotto - Bodysol)
|9
|Nielsen Raedt (Isomax - Kentucky Ct Middelkerke)
|10
|Thomas Ongena (Profel Cycling Team)
|11
|Kristof Dereeper (Cycling Team Lutho)
|12
|Dries Hollanders (Pws Eijssen Cycling Team)
|13
|Ludovic Mottet (Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line Std - Dts)
|14
|Sjef De Wilde (Verandas Willems)
|15
|Edwig Cammaerts (Lotto - Bodysol)
|16
|Jerôme Giaux (Profel Cycling Team Std - Dts)
|17
|Dieter Vandriessche (Ksv Deerlijk Gaverzicht Vzw)
|18
|Bart De Clercq (Davo - Lotto - Davitamon)
|19
|Fabio Polazzi (Verandas Willems)
|0:00:18
|20
|Nico Kuypers (Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas)
|0:01:10
|21
|Alexander Chamon (Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas)
|22
|Stijn Nauwynck (New Heebra-Lombarden)
|0:02:06
|23
|Ronald Winters (Hamonter Wielerclub Vzw - Hamont)
|0:02:16
|24
|Stijn Minne (An Post - Sean Kelly)
|0:02:30
|25
|Bart Kuypers (Isomax - Kentucky Ct Middelkerke)
|0:02:32
|26
|Ward Lapiere (Kwsc Westkerke - Team Deschuytter)
|27
|Jean Simon (Paul Profel Cycling Team Std - Dts)
|28
|Peter Ronsse (Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme)
|0:02:38
|29
|Philip Vandaele (Kwsc Westkerke - Team Deschuytter)
|0:02:42
|30
|Kevin Van Melsen (Verandas Willems)
|0:02:44
|31
|Timothy Dupont (Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht)
|32
|Nicky Cocquyt (Qin Cycling Team)
|33
|Gilles Devillers (Lotto - Bodysol)
|34
|Jarno Van Guyse (New Heebra-Lombarden)
|35
|Kess Heytens (Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas)
|36
|Quentin Bertholet (Telenet - Fidea)
|37
|Demeyere Geoffrey (Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele)
|38
|Steven De Decker (Flemish Cycling Projects)
|39
|Steven Thys (C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare)
|40
|Sven Françoys (Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team)
|41
|Sébastien Six (Multisport Cycling Team)
|42
|Wim Vermant (Bianchi Nieuwe Hoop Tielen Vzw)
|43
|Tom Vanbecelaere (Palmans - Cras)
|0:02:51
|44
|Benny De Schrooder (An Post - Sean Kelly)
|0:03:03
|45
|Thierry Declercq (Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele)
|0:03:09
|46
|Erwin De Kerf (Wsc Hand In Hand Baal)
|47
|Philippe Legrand (Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois)
|48
|Gino De Weirdt (Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele)
|49
|Mathieu Langedock (Ksv Deerlijk Gaverzicht Vzw)
|50
|Gregory De Munster (Colba-Mercury-Dourphonie)
|0:03:43
|51
|Kjell Peeters (De Toekomstvrienden Baal)
|52
|Timothy Vangheel (Palmans - Cras)
|53
|Dimitri Claeys (Team Net App)
|54
|Wim De Vries (K.W.C. Heist Zuiderkempen V.Z.W.)
|55
|David Vanhove (Illi-Bikes Cycling Team Vzw Hemiksem)
|0:05:30
|56
|Davy Vandamme (Sdc - Rogelli Cycling Team)
|57
|Geert Vermoote (C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare)
|58
|Cédric Callewaert (Nicca Ct - Vsv Langemark)
|59
|Johan Ryckaert (Colba-Mercury-Dourphonie)
|60
|Bert Nietvelt (De Toekomstvrienden Baal)
|61
|Maarten Himpens (Wielersportver. Artevelde Vzw Gent)
|62
|Stijn Huys (Palmans - Cras)
|63
|Thomas Bracke (Cycling Team Ieper)
|64
|Wim Mostaert (Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team)
|65
|Sebastien Desmet (Multisport Cycling Team)
|66
|Benjamin Verraes (Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht)
|67
|Jean Comminette (Michel Colba-Mercury-Dourphonie Std - Dts)
|68
|Degezelle (Kevin Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele West-Vlaanderen)
|69
|Kim Borry (An Post - Sean Kelly)
|70
|Davy Peirsman (Illi-Bikes Cycling Team Vzw Hemiksem)
|71
|Steven Van Hyfte (Dmc- Cycling Team)
|72
|Nicolas Baiolet (Lotto - Bodysol)
|73
|Bjorn Coomans (Profel Cycling Team)
|74
|Yoeri Beyens (Snake Cycling Team V.Z.W. Koningshooikt)
|75
|Jeremy Burton (Lotto - Bodysol)
|76
|Kim Herremans (Illi-Bikes Cycling Team Vzw Hemiksem)
|77
|Kenny Van Braeckel (Wetterse Dakwerken-Autoglas Ct)
|78
|Patrick Cocquyt (John Saey Cycling Team)
|79
|Manuel De Naeghel (Ardilles Cycling Team)
|80
|Steven Dierickx (Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen)
|81
|Niels Nachtergaele (New Heebra-Lombarden)
|82
|Vic Duynslaeger (Bcv Works Ct Ingelmunster)
|83
|Igmar De Poortere (Qin Cycling Team Std - Dts)
|84
|Devaere (Ken John Saey Cycling Team)
|85
|Pedro Schietgat (Isomax - Kentucky Ct Middelkerke)
|86
|Maxim Debusschere (An Post - Sean Kelly)
|87
|Tom Criel (C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare)
